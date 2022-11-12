Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meson Sabika





1025 Aurora Avenue

Naperville, IL 60540

Queso de Cabra
Dátiles con Tocino
Patatas con Alioli

Cold Tapas

Aceitunas Aliñadas

$11.95

House-marinated Spanish olives

Canalón Relleno

$12.95

Tuna-filled cannelloni with a creamy white wine vinaigrette

Escalivada con Queso

$11.95

Portobello mushrooms, peppers, onions, fennel, asparagus, tomato, and fresh mozzarella on toasted country bread

Gambas Marinadas

$17.95

Marinated shrimp with a trio of sauces

Jamón Ibérico

$42.95

Acorn-fed Iberico Bellota ham aged a minimum of 36 months, served with tomato concasse, minced garlic, and toast points

Jamón Serrano

$18.95

Traditional Serrano ham with Manchego cheese, tomatoes and toast points

Menestra de Verduras

$11.95

Chilled medley of mushroom, asparagus, hearts of palm, artichoke, and sun-dried tomato with a basil white wine vinaigrette, topped with Manchego cheese

Patatas con Alioli

$12.95

Robust garlic potato salad

Queso con Pacanas

$13.95

Goat cheese drizzled with honey & rolled in crushed toasted pecans with red wine poached pear slices and toast points

Queso Españoles

$12.95

Spanish cheeses with caramelized cranberries, apricots and smoked tomato marmalade

Salmón Curado

$12.95

House-cured salmon rolled with dill cream cheese, served on toast points spread with sour cream

Salpicón dé Mariscos

$16.95

Chilled medley of shrimp, scallops & calamari with bell peppers, cilantro, onions, lemon juice & sherry vinaigrette

Tortillas Españolas

$10.95

Traditional Spanish omelet with potatoes and onions, and vegetable omelet, served with mixed greens and sherry balsamic vinaigrette

Tostada con Pato

$11.95

Toast points spread with duck confit and topped with smoked duck breast, honey Dijon muster and served with julienne vegetables

Tostadas con Centollo

$25.95

Toast points topped with avocado relish and Alaskan king crab meat

Hot Tapas

Chuletas de Cordero

$22.95

Grilled lamb chops served with roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, with a red wine sauce

Codillo de Cordero

$25.95

Pincho de Pollo

$9.95

Grilled chicken tenderloin skewer with chorizo and cumin mayonnaise sauce

Pollo al Limón

$18.95

Sautéed chicken breast, angel hair pasta, and broccoli served with lemon cream sauce

Salmón a la Plancha

$25.95

Grilled Atlantic salmon served with julienned vegetables and lemon butter sauce

Solomillos a la Plancha

$26.95

Grilled beef tenderloin medallions, served with mashed potatoes, drizzled with red wine sauce

Albóndigas con Almendras

$12.95

Lamb, beef and pork meatballs served with spicy tomato sauce, toasted almonds and parmesan

Calamares a la Plancha

$17.95

Char-grilled squid in garlic lemon olive oil

Champiñones Rellenos

$11.95

Mushroom caps filled with spinach and Manchego cheese, served with tomato basil sauce

Chorizos Españoles

$12.95

Assorted grilled Spanish sausages

Col de Bruselas

$12.95Out of stock

Sautéed Brussels sprouts with Spanish chorizo and red peppers topped with cava Manchego cheese sauce

Dátiles con Tocino

$12.95

Roasted dates wrapped in bacon served with red bell pepper sauce

Empanada de Buey

$12.95

Puff pastry filled with ground beef tenderloin and wild mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese and tomato sauce

Gambas a la Plancha

$15.95

Grilled tiger shrimp in garlic lemon butter

Pasta Vegetariana

$14.95

Fettuccine pasta with seasonal vegetables, tossed with a tomato goat cheese sauce

Patatas Bravas

$11.95

Spicy potatoes topped with Manchego cheese

Pimientos del Piquillo

$10.95

Imported Piquillo peppers stuffed with a blend of cheeses and spinach, served with chorizo black bean sauce

Pincho dé Solomillo

$12.95

Grilled beef tenderloin skewer rolled in cracked black pepper with caramelized onions & horseradish sour cream

Pipirrana de Buey

$15.95

Beef tenderloin tips, sautéed onions, potatoes and Cabrales blue cheese with cava Manchego cheese sauce

Pulpo con Salsa Verde

$18.95

Grilled fresh octopus served with potatoes and a spicy green vegetable and pine nut vinaigrette

Queso de Cabra

$14.95

Oven-baked goat cheese in tomato basil sauce, served with garlic bread

Salteado de Hortalizas

$13.95Out of stock

Sautéed mixed vegetables with a tomato herb sauce

Vieras Albariño

$32.95

Grilled sea scallops served over Mediterranean couscous with a tomato butter sauce

Soup and Salads

Alubias

$6.95

Black bean soup with chorizo

Ensalada de la Casa

$8.95

Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, tomato, cucumber and red onion with sherry balsamic vinaigrette

Cabrales

$10.95

Mixed greens topped with Cabrales blue cheese and honeyed walnuts with sherry vinaigrette

Ensalada del Rey

$17.95

Baby spinach and arugula tossed with a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette, topped with chilled, thin slices of seared beef tenderloin, asparagus, tomatoes, parmesan and red onions

Remolacha

$12.95

Gold and red beets with lamb’s ear lettuce, honeyed walnuts, Manchego cheese, and a lemon mayonnaise dressing

Paellas

Vegetariana

$19.95

Saffron rice with yellow and purple cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, and peas

Campesina

$22.95

Saffron rice with chicken, chorizo & seasonal vegetables

Valenciana

$32.95

Saffron rice with chicken, shrimp, mussels & clams

Mariscos

$41.95

Saffron rice with shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops and octopus

Lunch Specials

DS Mediana a la Parilla

$24.95

Desserts

Flan del Día

$9.95Out of stock

Sides

Pound of Olives

$18.00

Pound of Patatas

$20.00

Pound of Pollo Cury

$22.00Out of stock

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Side Couscous

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side Mash Potatoes

$3.00

Side Savillana Potatoes

$3.00

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Xtra Garlic Bread

$3.50

Side Fries

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Breast

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast with French fries

Kid Tenders

$8.95

Chicken Tenders with French Fries

Kids Beef Medalions

$22.95

Beef Tenderloin medallion with French Fries

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.95

Pasta with Butter

Kids Pasta tomato

$8.95

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Located just west of downtown Naperville, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the pristine four-acre estate and beautiful mansion welcome you before you reach the driveway. Whether you dine in one of the mansion’s eight dining rooms decorated in traditional Spanish décor, attend a wedding or corporate event in the pavilion, or sit out back on the patio, the cuisine of Spain and delicious drinks make for an unparalleled dining experience. For a quiet, romantic dining experience we recommend a week night reservation. The small mansion rooms fill up on the weekends, making for a more lively dining experience. Our dress code is "proper casual/casual dressy." Gentlemen, we respectfully ask that you cover up your arms (no tank tops). And ladies, we ask that the majority of your midriff is covered (no bandeaux’s). We ask that everyone remove their baseball hats when dining inside the mansion. Thank you!

1025 Aurora Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540

