Mesquite Grill- Brighton 1900 South Clinton Avenue

No reviews yet

1900 South Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, NY 14618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food Menu

A La Carta

One taco

3 Tacos

Enchilada (1)

$3.00

Enchilada (3)

$9.00

Burrito (1)

$5.00

Burrito (2)

$9.00

Chile Poblano (1)

$5.00

Chile Poblano (3)

$14.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Tamal

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Shrimp (12)

$10.00

Order of Steak

$10.00

Order Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chile Relleno (Cheese Only)

$6.00

Order of Fries

$4.00

Chiles Toreados

$6.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$1.99

8oz Salsa & 2 bangs chips

$5.99

16oz Salsa & 3 Bangs Chips

$7.99

32oz Salsa & 5 Bangs Chips

$12.99

Rice & Beans

$5.99

10” Quesadilla Queso

$8.99

Order of Shredded Chicken

$5.99

Order of ground beef

$5.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.99

Tostada

$3.50

8” Quesadilla

Appetizers

Queso Blanco

$7.00

Guacamole Mexicano

$10.00

Queso Con Chorizo

$9.00

Corn on the Cobb

$5.99

Bean Dip

$8.00

Elote 1

$5.99

Elote 2

$12.99

Burritos

Burritos de Puerco

$15.00

Burrito Mesquite

$15.00

Burritos Supremos

$14.00

Combos

Combo 1

$14.00

Combo 2

$14.00

Combo 3

$14.00

Combo 4

$14.00

Make Your Own

$14.00

Dessert

Flan

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Xango

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Bunuelo

$7.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$16.00

Enchiladas de Mole

$16.00

Enchiladas a Tu Gusto

$16.00

Ensaladas

Baja Fiesta Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

Especiales de la Casa

Carnitas

$17.00

La Changa

Carne Asada

$20.00

Flautas

$15.00

Pollo Loco

$18.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Chiles Poblanos

$15.00

Baja Tacos

$16.00

Street Tacos

$15.00

Pescado

$16.00

Camarones

$16.00

Pancho

$16.00

Cazuelon

$22.00

Coctel de Camaron

$19.00

El Paso

$15.99

Chori Pollo

$17.00

Pollo Fundido

$16.00

Fajitas

Fajitas

Nachos Supremos

Nachos Ground Beef Supreme

$13.00

Nachos Shredded Chicken Supreme

$13.00

Nachos Grill Chicken Supreme

$14.00

Nachos Steak Supreme

$15.00

Nachos Shrimp Supreme

$17.00

Nachos Cheese Supreme

$13.00

Nachos Bean Supreme

$13.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla dinner

Sides

Side of Cheese Dip

$2.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Jalapeños

$1.75

Side of Lettuce

$1.50

Side of Tomato

$1.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Side of Avocado

$3.99

Side of Red Mole

$1.99

Side of Cilantro

$1.50

Side of Onion

$1.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.75

Side of Black Beans

$4.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.99

Side of Mushroom

$1.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Habanero

$1.00

Side of tomatillo

$1.50

Side of Chipotle

$1.50

O/ Chiles Toreados

$5.99

Tortilla

$0.99

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$8.00

Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Vegetarianas

Veggie A

$14.00

Veggie B

$14.00

Veggie C

$14.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch 1

$9.00

Lunch 2

$9.00

Lunch 3

$9.00

Lunch 4

$9.00

Lunch 5

$9.00

Lunch 6

$9.00

Lunch 7

$10.00

Lunch 8

$10.00

Lunch 9

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.00

Sopa de Pollo

$10.00

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.00

Taco Combo

$9.00

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Virgin Daiquiris

$7.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Kid Drink

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Bar

Daiquiris

Piña colada Daiquiri

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Margaritas

Blue Margarita

$10.00+

Cadillac

$10.00+

Flavored Margarita

$10.00+

House Margarita

$8.00+

Jalapeño Margarita

$15.00

Margarona

$15.00

Mescal Margarita

$16.00

Premium Margarita

$11.00+

Skinny Margarita

$16.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

Village Margarita

$11.00

Tequilas/Mescal

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00+

Don Julio Añejo

$10.00+

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Patron Reposado

$9.00+

Patron Añejo

$10.00+

Herradura Silver

$8.00+

Herradura Reposado

$9.00+

Herradura Añejo

$10.00+

Jose Cuervo

$7.50+

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00+

Well Tequila

$5.50+

Casa Amigos

$9.00+

Corralejo

$9.00+

Sauza

$7.00+

Espolon Reposado

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

Milagro Silver

$7.00+

Milagro Reposado

$8.00+

Milagro Anejo

$9.00+

El Jimador Silver

$7.00+

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00+

Cazadores

$8.00+

Mezcal Siete Misterios

$9.00+

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio Primavera

$25.00

818 Blanco

$8.00+

818 Reposado

$9.00+

818 Añejo

$10.00+

Mi Campo Silver

$7.00+

Mi Campo Reposado

$8.00+

Hornitos Silver

$8.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00+

Monte Lobos

$8.00+

El Maguey Vida

$8.00+

Tanteo

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$7.00+

1800 Silver

$8.00+

1800 Reposado

$9.00+

1800 Anejo

$10.00+

1800 Coconut

$8.00+

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.50+

Absolut

$6.99+

Grey Goose

$7.99+

Ketle One

$5.50+

Titos

$8.00+

Whiskey/Brandy

Black Label

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown Apple

$9.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

7 Seagrams

$7.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Baileys

$8.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$9.00+

Wine

Merlot

$6.00

Pino Grigio

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Moscato

$6.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Labatt Blue Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Samuel Adams

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Rum/Gin

Bacardi

$9.00+

Bacardi Gold

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Bombay

$9.00+

Tangueray

$9.00+

Wells Gin

$5.50+

Wells Rum

$5.50+

Capitan Morgan

$9.00+

Blue Chair Bay

$8.00+

Cognac

Hennessy

$9.00+

Remy Martin

$13.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Imported Beer

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Modelo Oro

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Dos Equis XX AMBAR

$5.50

Dos Equis XX LAGER

$5.50

IPA

$5.50

Draft Beer

Modelo Especial

$5.00+

Negra Modelo

$5.00+

Pacifico

$5.00+

XX Ambar

$5.00+

XX Lager

$5.00+

Labatt Blue Light

$5.00+

Kids Menu

Beef Taco & Burrito

$6.99

Beef Taco & Enchilada

$6.99

Grilled Chicken & Rice

$7.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Hot Dog & Fries

$6.99

Corn Dog & Fries

$6.99

Burger & Fries

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1900 South Clinton Avenue, ROCHESTER, NY 14618

Directions

