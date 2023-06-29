Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mesquite Grill - Gates

No reviews yet

910 Elmgrove Rd

Rochester, NY 14624

Popular Items

Taco Salad

$11.00

Queso Blanco

$7.00

La Changa

Food Menu

A La Carta

One taco

3 Tacos

Enchilada (1)

$3.00

Enchilada (3)

$9.00

Burrito (1)

$5.00

Burrito (2)

$9.00

Chile Poblano (1)

$5.00

Chile Poblano (3)

$14.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Tamal

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Shrimp (12)

$10.00

Order of Steak

$10.00

Order Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chile Relleno (Cheese Only)

$6.00

Order of Fries

$4.00

Chiles Toreados

$6.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$1.99

8oz Salsa & 2 bangs chips

$5.99

16oz Salsa & 3 Bangs Chips

$7.99

32oz Salsa & 5 Bangs Chips

$12.99

Rice & Beans

$5.99

10” Quesadilla Queso

$8.99

Order of Shredded Chicken

$5.99

Order of ground beef

$5.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.99

Tostada

$3.50

8” Quesadilla

Add Ons

Add Cheese Dip

$3.99

Add Avocado

$3.99

Add Dice Onion

$0.49

Add Grill Onions

$2.49

Add Grill Peppers

$2.49

Add Guac

$3.99

Add Jalapenos

$1.99

Add Lettuce

$0.99

Add Mushroom

$2.49

Add Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Add Shrimp

$5.99

Appetizers

Queso Blanco

$7.00

Guacamole Mexicano

$10.00

Queso Con Chorizo

$9.00

Corn on the Cobb

$5.99

Bean Dip

$8.00

Burritos

Burritos de Puerco

$15.00

Burrito Mesquite

$15.00

Burritos Supremos

$14.00

Combos

Combo 1

$14.00

Combo 2

$14.00

Combo 3

$14.00

Combo 4

$14.00

Make Your Own

$14.00

Dessert

Flan

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Xango

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Bunuelo

$7.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$16.00

Enchiladas de Mole

$16.00

Enchiladas a Tu Gusto

$16.00

Ensaladas

Baja Fiesta Salad

$13.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Especiales de la Casa

Carnitas

$17.00

La Changa

Carne Asada

$20.00

Flautas

$15.00

Pollo Loco

$18.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Chiles Poblanos

$15.00

Baja Tacos

$16.00

Street Tacos

Pescado

$16.00

Camarones

$16.00

Pancho

$16.00

Cazuelon

$22.00

Coctel de Camaron

$19.00

El Paso

$15.99

Chori Pollo

$17.00

Pollo Fundido

$16.00

Fajitas

Fajitas

Nachos Supremos

Nachos Ground Beef Supreme

$13.00

Nachos Shredded Chicken Supreme

$13.00

Nachos Grill Chicken Supreme

$14.00

Nachos Steak Supreme

$15.00

Nachos Shrimp Supreme

$17.00

Nachos Cheese Supreme

$13.00

Nachos Bean Supreme

$13.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla dinner

Sides

Side of Cheese Dip

$2.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Jalapeños

$1.75

Side of Lettuce

$1.50

Side of Tomato

$1.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Side of Avocado

$3.99

Side of Red Mole

$1.99

Side of Cilantro

$1.50

Side of Onion

$1.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.75

Side of Black Beans

$4.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.99

Side of Mushroom

$1.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Habanero

$1.00

Side of tomatillo

$1.50

Side of Chipotle

$1.50

O/ Chiles Toreados

$5.99

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$8.00

Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Vegetarianas

Veggie A

$14.00

Veggie B

$14.00

Veggie C

$14.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch 1

$9.00

Lunch 2

$9.00

Lunch 3

$9.00

Lunch 4

$9.00

Lunch 5

$9.00

Lunch 6

$9.00

Lunch 7

$10.00

Lunch 8

$10.00

Lunch 9

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.00

Sopa de Pollo

$10.00

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.00

Taco Combo

$9.00

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Virgin Daiquiris

$7.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Kid Drink

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Bar

Daiquiris

Piña colada Daiquiri

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Margaritas

Blue Margarita

$10.00+

Cadillac

$10.00+

Flavored Margarita

$10.00+

House Margarita

$8.00+

Jalapeño Margarita

$15.00

Margarona

$15.00

Mescal Margarita

$16.00

Premium Margarita

$11.00+

Skinny Margarita

$16.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

Village Margarita

$11.00

Tequilas/Mescal

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00+

Don Julio Añejo

$10.00+

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Patron Reposado

$9.00+

Patron Añejo

$10.00+

Herradura Silver

$8.00+

Herradura Reposado

$9.00+

Herradura Añejo

$10.00+

Jose Cuervo

$7.50+

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00+

Well Tequila

$5.50+

Casa Amigos

$9.00+

Corralejo

$9.00+

Sauza

$7.00+

Espolon Reposado

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

Milagro Silver

$7.00+

Milagro Reposado

$8.00+

Milagro Anejo

$9.00+

El Jimador Silver

$7.00+

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00+

Cazadores

$8.00+

Mezcal Siete Misterios

$9.00+

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio Primavera

$25.00

818 Blanco

$8.00+

818 Reposado

$9.00+

818 Añejo

$10.00+

Mi Campo Silver

$7.00+

Mi Campo Reposado

$8.00+

Hornitos Silver

$8.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00+

Monte Lobos

$8.00+

El Maguey Vida

$8.00+

Tanteo

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$7.00+

1800 Silver

$8.00+

1800 Reposado

$9.00+

1800 Anejo

$10.00+

1800 Coconut

$8.00+

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.50+

Absolut

$6.99+

Grey Goose

$7.99+

Ketle One

$5.50+

Titos

$8.00+

Whiskey/Brandy

Black Label

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown Apple

$9.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

7 Seagrams

$7.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Baileys

$8.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$9.00+

Wine

Merlot

$6.00

Pino Grigio

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Moscato

$6.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Labatt Blue Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Samuel Adams

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Rum/Gin

Bacardi

$9.00+

Bacardi Gold

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Bombay

$9.00+

Tangueray

$9.00+

Wells Gin

$5.50+

Wells Rum

$5.50+

Capitan Morgan

$9.00+

Blue Chair Bay

$8.00+

Cognac

Hennessy

$9.00+

Remy Martin

$13.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Imported Beer

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Modelo Oro

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Dos Equis XX AMBAR

$5.50

Dos Equis XX LAGER

$5.50

IPA

$5.50

Kids Menu

Beef Taco & Burrito

$6.99

Beef Taco & Enchilada

$6.99

Grilled Chicken & Rice

$7.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Hot Dog & Fries

$6.99

Corn Dog & Fries

$6.99

Burger & Fries

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Every day is a fiesta at Mesquite Grill! Come and enjoy a short trip of flavors with our delicious Mexican cuisine 🌮

Website

Location

910 Elmgrove Rd, Rochester, NY 14624

Directions

