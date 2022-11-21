Mess Hall imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Mess Hall

2194 Frederick Douglass Blvd

New York, NY 10026

Order Again

Reservation Deposits

Back Yard Reservation 2 Hours

$500.00

Back Yard Reservation 3 Hours

$750.00

Party Reservation Back Yard Premium

$1,000.00

FAST ORDER

Can & Shot

$9.00

Pickle Back

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Blue Hawaiian

$15.00

Bramble Lemonade

$14.00

D'usse Sidecar

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Four and Twenty Blackbirds

$14.00

Froze

$14.00

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Grey Garden

$15.00

Hummingbird Royale

$15.00

Napoleon's Josephine

$15.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Pomegranate Paloma

$15.00

Smokey the Bear

$16.00

Kyiv Mule

$15.00

NEW FOOD ITEMS

Disco Tots

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sando

$16.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

French Bread Pizza

$14.00

Prop & Pellet Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Mess Hall Mix

$7.00

Side of Tots

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Beer, Bourbon, Bites

2194 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026

