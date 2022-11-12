Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square

837 Reviews

$

170 Century Square Dr

#10

College Station, TX 77840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles - Regular
MESS Breakfast
Up, Cluck, & Away

Waffles

Chicken & Waffles - Regular

Chicken & Waffles - Regular

$10.10

Waffle, 2 large chicken tenders, sauce

Chicken & Waffles - Snack

$5.80

1/2 waffle, 1 large chicken tender, sauce

Chicken & Waffles - Plus

$13.85

Waffle, 3 large chicken tenders, 2 sauces

MESS Breakfast

MESS Breakfast

$10.10

Waffle with protein, eggs, potato bites, syrup

Nutella Waffle

Nutella Waffle

$7.25

Regular size Nutella Waffle

Nutella Waffle - Snack

$4.40

Snack size Nutella Waffle

Cookie Butter Waffle

Cookie Butter Waffle

$7.65

Regular size Cookie Butter Waffle

Cookie Butter Waffle - Snack

$4.75

Snack size Cookie Butter Waffle

Waffles

$6.65

Order of waffles - served with syrup, butter, powdered sugar

Waffles - Snack

$3.95

Snack order of waffles - served with syrup, butter, powdered sugar

Apple Pie Waffle

$8.35

Flavor of the month waffle

Apple Pie Waffle - Snack

$5.15

Flavor of the month waffle - snack size

PB&J Waffle

PB&J Waffle

$4.80

Peanut butter spread, strawberry preserves, strawberries

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95
Double Chicken Sandwich

Double Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Avocado Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.40

Sourdough bread, avocado, arugula, radishes

Anita’s Toast

Anita’s Toast

$9.15

Sourdough bread, avocado, almond butter, turkey bacon, scrambled eggs

French Toasts

Original French Toast

Original French Toast

$8.45

Challah bread, maple syrup, strawberries, whipped cream, powdered sugar

Nutella French Toast

Nutella French Toast

$9.15

Challah bread, maple syrup, choice of fruit, Nutella, whipped cream, powdered sugar

Cookie Butter French Toast

$9.50

Challah bread, maple syrup, choice of fruit, cookie butter, whipped cream, powdered sugar

Apple Pie French Toast

$9.60

Flavor of the month french toast

Etc. Items

Parfait

Parfait

$6.00

Available in Nutella, Cookie Butter, or Plain versions - all come with vanilla yogurt, muesli, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream. Nutella and Plain version are Gluten-Free.

Chicken Tenders (2 pc) w Fries

$9.65

2 large chicken tenders, MESS Fries, sauce

Chicken Tenders (3 pc) w Fries

$12.45

3 large chicken tenders, MESS Fries, 2 sauces

Chicken Tenders (1 pc) w Fries

$6.10

1 large chicken tender, MESS Fries, sauce

Extras/Sides

Side Potatoes Bites

Side Potatoes Bites

$3.45

Side Scrambled Eggs

$2.90

Side Chicken Tender

$3.60

Side Hot Chicken Tender

$3.85

Side Bacon

$3.65

Side Sausage

$3.15

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.15

Side Grilled Chicken Tender

$3.60

Side Vegan Chicken

$3.75

MESS Fries

$3.50

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.20

Vanilla Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$1.15

Vanilla Ice Cream (3 Scoops)

$2.15

Waffle (Circle/4 pieces)

$3.90

Waffle (Rectangle/1 piece)

$3.90

Side Coleslaw

$1.75

Side Toast

$1.75

Sauces

Maple Aioli On Side

$0.75

Spicy Honey On Side

$0.75

Maple Syrup On Side

$0.75

Honey Mustard On Side

$0.75

Comeback Sauce On Side

$0.75

Buffalo On Side

$0.50

Ranch On Side

$0.50

BBQ Sauce On Side

$0.50

Vegan Maple Aioli On Side

$0.75

Vegan Ranch On Side

$0.75

Honey On Side

$0.75

Butter On Side

$0.65

Whipped Cream On Side

$0.65

Nutella On Side

$0.75

Cookie Butter On Side

$0.75

Salted Caramel On Side

$0.75

Peanut Butter On Side

$0.75

Chocolate Chips On Side

$0.75

Side Strawberries

$0.75

Side Bananas

$0.75

Side Avocado Mash

$1.50
Bottle Of Maple Aioli

Bottle Of Maple Aioli

$5.95

Gluten-Free Menu

GF Chicken & Waffles w/Grilled Chicken - Regular

$11.10

Gluten-Free waffle, 2 grilled chicken tenders, sauce - note: our fried chicken is not gluten-free

GF Chicken & Waffles w/Grilled Chicken - Snack

$6.80

Snack Gluten-Free waffle, 1 grilled chicken tender, sauce - note: our fried chicken is not gluten-free

GF Chicken & Waffles w/Grilled Chicken - Plus

$14.85

Gluten-Free waffle, 3 grilled chicken tenders, 2 sauces - note: our fried chicken is not gluten-free

GF MESS Breakfast

$11.10

Gluten-free waffle with protein, eggs, potato bites, syrup

GF Waffles

$7.65

Gluten-free waffles, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped butter

GF Waffles - Snack

$4.95

Snack sized Gluten-free waffles, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped butter

GF Nutella Waffle

$8.25

Gluten-free Nutella Waffle

GF Nutella - Snack

$5.35

Snack sized Gluten-free Nutella Waffle

GF PB&J Waffle

$5.80

Gluten-free waffles, peanut butter spread, strawberry preserves, strawberries

GF Flavor Of The Month Waffle

$9.15

Gluten-Free flavor of the month waffle

Vegan Menu

Regular Vegan Chicken & Waffles

Regular Vegan Chicken & Waffles

$11.10

Vegan waffle, 2 seitan tenders, sauce

Snack Vegan Chicken & Waffles

$6.80

Snack Vegan waffle, 1 seitan tender, sauce

Plus Vegan Chicken & Waffles

$14.85

Vegan waffle, 3 seitan tenders, sauce

Vegan Waffles

$7.65

Vegan waffles, syrup, powdered sugar

Vegan Waffle - Snack

$4.95

Snack sized Vegan waffles, syrup, powdered sugar

Vegan Cookie Butter Waffle

Vegan Cookie Butter Waffle

$8.65

Vegan Cookie Butter Waffle

Vegan Cookie Butter Waffle - Snack

$5.75

Snack sized Vegan Cookie Butter Waffle

Vegan PB&J Waffle

$5.80

Vegan waffle, peanut butter spread, strawberry preserves, strawberries

Vegan Tenders (2pc) w Fries

$10.65

2 vegan chicken tenders, MESS Fries, sauce

Vegan Tenders (3pc) w Fries

$13.45

3 vegan chicken tenders, MESS Fries, 2 sauces

Vegan Tenders (1pc) w Fries

$7.10

1 vegan chicken tender, MESS Fries, sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese - Regular

$7.30

Regular size Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese - Snack

$4.30

Snack size Mac & Cheese

Up, Cluck, & Away

Up, Cluck, & Away

$8.80

Fried chicken, buffalo, ranch, mac & cheese

Cajun Mac & Cheese

Cajun Mac & Cheese

$8.80

Cajun grilled chicken, cajun seasoning, mac & cheese, olive oil

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$9.70

Brisket, pickles, BBQ sauce, mac & cheese

Nashville Mac

$9.30

Nashville hot chicken, mac & cheese, pickles

Large Up, Cluck, & Away

$12.95

Double fried chicken, buffalo, ranch, double mac & cheese

Large Cajun Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Double cajun grilled chicken, cajun seasoning, double mac & cheese, olive oil

Large Brisket Mac & Cheese

$14.90

Double brisket, roll, pickles, BBQ sauce, double mac & cheese

Large Nashville Mac

$13.90

Double Nashville hot chicken, double mac & cheese, pickles

Vegan Mac & Cheese

Vegan Mac & Cheese - Regular

$7.80

Regular size Vegan Mac & Cheese

Vegan Mac & Cheese - Snack

$4.80

Snack size Vegan Mac & Cheese

Vegan Up, Cluck, & Away

Vegan Up, Cluck, & Away

$10.30

Vegan mac & cheese, seitan, vegan ranch, buffalo

Large Vegan Up, Cluck & Away

$14.45

Double vegan mac & cheese, double seitan, vegan ranch, buffalo

Vegan Cajun Mac & Cheese

$10.30

Vegan mac & cheese, seitan, cajun seasoning, olive oil

Large Vegan Cajun Mac & Cheese

$14.45

Double vegan mac & cheese, double seitan, cajun seasoning, olive oil

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$2.85
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Orange Juice Carafe.

Orange Juice Carafe.

$10.00

Hot Tea

$1.65

Cooler Drinks

Plastic Bottled Drinks

Plastic Bottled Drinks

$2.25
Glass Bottled Drinks

Glass Bottled Drinks

$2.75
Topo Chicos

Topo Chicos

$2.50
Bottled Iced Tea

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.25
Boylan Sodas

Boylan Sodas

$2.85
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Milks

Milks

$3.00
Juices

Juices

$2.50
Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.85
Starbucks Bottled Drinks

Starbucks Bottled Drinks

$3.45
Dunkin Donuts Drinks

Dunkin Donuts Drinks

$3.75
Boss Coffee

Boss Coffee

$3.75
Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino

Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino

$3.75

Mimosas

Mimosa.

Mimosa.

$6.00
Lavender Mimosa.

Lavender Mimosa.

$6.00
Sunset Mimosa.

Sunset Mimosa.

$6.00

Wine

La Gioiosa Prosecco.

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite breakfast, lunch, brunch, & comfort food destination in Bryan/College Station!

Website

Location

170 Century Square Dr, #10, College Station, TX 77840

Directions

Gallery
MESS Waffles, Etc. image
MESS Waffles, Etc. image
MESS Waffles, Etc. image
MESS Waffles, Etc. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kolache Rolf's - University
orange star4.4 • 252
800 Earl Rudder College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station - 2305 LONGMIRE DR
orange star3.9 • 98
2305 LONGMIRE DR COLLEGE STATTION, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
The Village
orange star4.5 • 1,345
210 W 26th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
The Top Shelf Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
400 N Bryan Ave. Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in College Station

Luigi's Patio Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
orange star4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 117 - TAMU
orange star4.6 • 1,162
260 Polo Rd College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - College Station
orange star4.5 • 412
1025 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill - 401 University Dr
orange star4.0 • 366
401 University Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Station
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston