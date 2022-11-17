  • Home
A map showing the location of Messy Treatz - Hanover MD 7000 Arundel Mills CircleView gallery

Messy Treatz - Hanover MD 7000 Arundel Mills Circle

No reviews yet

7000 Arundel Mills Circle

Hanover, MD 21076

Messy Cupcakes

Vanilla

$3.75

Chocolate

$3.75

Strawberries & Cream

$3.75

Apple Cobbler

$3.75

Lemon

$3.75

Bananas Be Messy

$3.75

Red Velvet

$3.75

Messy Fetti

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Cookie Dough

$3.75

Cookie Butter

$3.75

Oreo Overload

$3.75

White Chocolate Caramel

$3.75

Messy Jars

Bananas Be Messy

$9.00

Strawberries & Cream

$10.00

Oreo Overload

$10.00

Apple Cobbler

$10.00

Messysicles

Oreo

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Red Velvet

$5.00

Messy Fetti

$5.00

Drinks

Juice Box

$1.00

Water

$1.25

Milk

$1.25

Messy Minis

Cookies Overload

$9.00

Fruity Messy

$9.00

Messy Chocolate

$9.00

Plain Ole Mess

$9.00

Messy Boxes

6 Pack Cupcakes

$19.00

12 Pack Cupcakes

$38.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD 21076

Directions

