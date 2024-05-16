Mestizo Modern Mexican 10 Broad Canal Way Cambridge
No reviews yet
10 Broad Canal Way
Cambridge, MA 02142
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DINNER
ENTRADAS
- Almejas$15.00
Littleneck clams, Mexican chorizo in a smoked chipotle tomato broth. Served with warm tortillas.
- Ensalada de Caesar$15.00
Grilled baby romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, cotija breadcrumbs, torched lemon.
- Guacamole Large$15.00
- Queso Fundido$15.00
The real deal. Our mix of melted Oaxaca cheese, jalapeno and rajas problanas. Served with warm tortilla. Add Chorizo $7
- Salsa Fresca$19.00
Nothing fresher than this! Roasted tomatoes, tomatillos, garlic, cilantro, onions & your choice of spices. Made tableside to your liking.
- Sopa De Calabaza$9.00
Smoky butternut squash topped with crema fresca, pepitas and crispy tortilla.
- Sopes$15.00
Homemade corn mini tortillas topped with suadero pork, frijoles charros, avocado mousse and queso fresco.
- Tetelas$14.00
Duck confit, frijoles charros, poblano peppers, Oaxaca cheese, salsa mexicana.
- Wings$17.00
Dry rubbed jumbo chicken wings served with a garlic cilantro sauce.
DE EL MAR
- Aguachile De Vieras$19.00
Sea Scallops, tequila blood orange marinade, cucumber, red onion, serrano peppers, cara cara orange.
- Ceviche Marinero (Daily Catch)$19.00
White fish, cilantro, onions, tomato, avocado, leche tigre, passion fruit and sweet potato mousse.
- Coctel De Camaron$18.00
Mexican style shrimp cocktail, tomato, cucumber, onion, cilantro, avocado and Mestizo's secret spice mix. Served with traditional saltines.
- Tostadas De Atun$18.00
Asian fusion marinated tuna loin, corn tostaditas, pickled onion, avocado, garlic cilantro sauce. Topped with crispy onions.
TACOS
- Barbacoa Taco$7.00
Braised beef, pickled cabbage, cilantro-lime crema and cotija cheese.
- Camarones Taco$7.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, mango, nopal salsa, garlic cilantro sauce.
- Carnitas Taco$7.00
Pulled pork, charred pineapple, pickled red onion.
- Parrilla Taco$8.00
Grilled steak, cilantro, onions.
- Pescador Taco$7.00
Grilled swordfish, jicama slaw, chipotle aioli.
- Pollo Pibil Taco$7.00
Achiote-rubbed chicken, pickled onions, cilantro, queso fresco.
- Vegetariano Taco$6.00
Seasonal veggies, Salsa mexicana, avocado.
PLATOS FUERTES
- Birria Ramen$28.00
Fresh ramen, braised beef, hibiscus egg, smoked mushrooms, cilantro, scallions, pickled onions.
- Carne Asada$29.00
Oaxacan style marinated skirt steak. Served with cheese enmoladas, rice and beans.
- Cazuela De Mariscos$35.00
Shrimp, clams, calamari, white fish and scallops in a guajillo ancho tomato broth.
- Enchilada Trio$24.00
Choice of filling: chicken, cheese or vegetarian Choice of sauce: mole negro, ranchera or tomatillo.
- Murray's Roasted 1/2 Chicken$24.00
Mole Negro. Served with rice and platano macho.
- Pescado Veracruzano$30.00
Roasted tomato, olives, capers, and spices with confit fingerling potatoes.