Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
2323 S Acadian Thrwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Popular Items
Keto Menu
KETO Chili Con Queso
Half pint
KETO Guacamole
KETO Bacon & Feta Guacamole
KETO Raw Zucchini Chips
KETO Chicharrones
KETO Beef Queso
KETO Supremo Queso
KETO Steak Queso
KETO Nacho
House Fried Cracklin topped with queso, tomato, green onion, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos
KETO House Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion
KETO Fajita Salad
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and served with your choice of protein and dressing
KETO Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, guacamole, slaw, seared ahi tuna, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, sliced almonds, and peanut mole with your choice of dressing
KETO Broccoli & Brussel Sprout Bowl
Broccoli + brussel sprout mash topped with peanut mole, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
KETO Cauliflower Bowl
Cauliflower mash topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
KETO Grilled Salmon Tacos
Three grilled salmon tacos served on lettuce wraps dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of pistachio mole
KETO Grilled Ahi Tuna Tacos
Three grilled ahi tuna tacos served on lettuce wraps dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of pistachio mole
KETO Red Fish Tacos
Three grilled red fish tacos served on lettuce wraps dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of peanut mole sauce
KETO Grilled Shrimp Tacos
3 grilled shrimp tacos served on lettuce wraps dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of tomatillo sauce
KETO Duck Taco
Three grilled duck tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of chimichurri sauce
KETO Frico Taco
Three grilled skirt steak tacos served on lettuce wraps dressed with grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro, and cotija cheese served with a side of chimichurri sauce
KETO Mexican Stir Fry
Sauteed squash, zucchini, and portobello mushroom served over sauteed spinach topped with queso, and grilled onion garnished with tomato and green onion
KETO Ideal Stir Fry
Pan sauteed broccoli, zucchini, green bell pepper, and spinach served with a side of chimichurri sauce
KETO Carne
Two grilled skirt steak filets over sauteed spinach, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and pico de gallon served with a side of chimichurri sauce
KETO Chicken Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps
KETO Grilled Shrimp Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps
KETO Skirt Steak Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps
KETO Shrimp / Chicken Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps
KETO Steak / Chicken Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps
KETO Steak / Shrimp Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps
Kendra's Chocolate KETO Cake
Warm KETO chocolate cake - only 4 net carbs per piece - You want this!!!
KETO Cheesecake
Delicious - you will never know it's KETO - only 5 net carbs per piece
Vegetarian Menu
VEG Chili Con Queso
VEG Guacamole
VEG Habanero Salsa
VEG Raw Zucchini Chips
VEG Supremo Queso
VEG Cup Black Bean Soup
VEG Bowl Black Bean Soup
VEG House Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, tortilla strips
VEG Fajita Salad
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and tortilla strips served with your choice of protein and dressing
VEG Quinoa Salad
Veggie quinoa, chopped greens, cilantro, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado served with a your choice dressing
VEG Power Bowl
Brown rice and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
VEG Quinoa Bowl
Veggie quinoa and black beans topped with chimichurri sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
VEG Broccoli & Brussel Sprout Bowl
Broccoli + brussel sprout mash topped with peanut mole, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
VEG Cauliflower Bowl
Cauliflower mash and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
VEG Sweet Potato Mash Bowl
Sweet potato mash topped with salsa macha, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
VEG Veggie Taco
One fried avocado, one sautéed portobello mushroom, and one roasted carrot taco dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro
VEG Veggie Quesadilla
Spinach, squash, zucchini, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese grilled crispy - dressed with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and green onion
VEG Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
VEG Portobello Quesadilla
Portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, and green onion
VEG Dos Tostadas
One guacamole tostada, one black bean tostado dressed with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and green onion
VEG Mexican Stir Fry
Sauteed squash, zucchini, and portobello mushroom served over Mexican rice topped with queso, and grilled onion garnished with tomato and green onion
VEG Ideal Stir Fry
Pan sauteed broccoli, zucchini, green bell pepper, and spinach served with a side of chimichurri sauce
VEG Tres Leche
Three milk cake drizzled with caramel topped with whipped cream
VEG Churros
Four fried churros drizzled with caramel
VEG Pecan Cheesecake
Made by local baker Tres Bien Cheesecake!
VEG Kendra's Chocolate KETO Cake
Warm KETO chocolate cake - only 4 net carbs per piece - You want this!!!
VEG KETO Cheesecake
Delicious - you will never know it's KETO - only 5 net carbs per piece
VEG Churros Chocolate Bread Pudding
Served hot with chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Gluten Free Menu
GF Chili Con Queso
GF Guacamole
GF Bacon & Feta Guacamole
GF Bean Dip
GF Habanero Salsa
GF Raw Zucchini Chips
GF Chicharrones
GF Sampler
Guacamole, bean dip, queso
GF Ceviche
Scallops, shrimp, & mole verde
GF Supremo Queso
GF Steak Queso
GF Cup Black Bean Soup
GF Bowl Black Bean Soup
GF House Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, tortilla strips
GF Quatro
Sauteed broccoli, zucchini, portobellos, green bell pepper, side of black beans, chimichurri sauce, sliced avocado
GF Seis
Grilled chicken breast, queso, rice, sauteed onion, sauteed squash & zucchini
GF Siete
Cracklin nachos topped with ground beef and queso, fully dressed
GF Ocho
Grilled redfish in chipotle salsa, brown rice, sauteed squash & zucchini
GF Fajita Salad
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and tortilla strips served with your choice of protein and dressing
GF Quinoa Salad
Veggie quinoa, chopped greens, cilantro, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado served with a your choice of protein and dressing
GF Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, tostada, guacamole, slaw, seared ahi tuna, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, sliced almonds, and peanut mole with your choice of dressing
GF Power Bowl
Brown rice and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
GF Quinoa Bowl
Veggie quinoa and black beans topped with chimichurri sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
GF Broccoli & Brussel Sprout Bowl
Broccoli + brussel sprout mash topped with peanut mole, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
GF Cauliflower Bowl
Cauliflower mash and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
GF Sweet Potato Mash Bowl
Sweet potato mash topped with salsa macha, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
GF Ground Beef Tacos
3 ground beef tacos dressed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese
GF Coastal Taco
Three grilled salmon or ahi tuna tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of pistachio mole
GF Grilled Red Fish Tacos
Three grilled red fish tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of peanut mole sauce
GF Grilled Shrimp Tacos
3 grilled shrimp tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of tomatillo sauce
GF Duck Taco
Three grilled duck tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of chimichurri sauce
GF Frico Taco
Three grilled skirt steak tacos dressed with grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro, and cotija cheese served with a side of chimichurri sauce
GF Veggie Quesadilla
Served on soft corn tortillas - spinach, squash, zucchini, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese grilled crispy - dressed with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and green onion
GF Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Served on soft corn tortillas - grilled chicken and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
GF Shrimp & Portobello Quesadilla
Served on soft corn tortillas - grilled shrimp, portobello mushroom, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
GF Steak Quesadilla
Served on soft corn tortillas - skirt steak and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
GF Ground Beef Quesadilla
Served on soft corn tortillas - ground beef and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
GF Chicken & Steak Quesadilla
Served on soft corn tortillas - steak, chicken, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
GF Cheese Quesadilla
Served on soft corn tortillas - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
GF Portobello Quesadilla
Served on soft corn tortillas - portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, and green onion
GF 2 Pork Enchiladas
2 shredded pork enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce garnished with green onion and tomato
GF Mexican Stir Fry
Sauteed squash, zucchini, and portobello mushroom served over Mexican rice topped with queso, and grilled onion garnished with tomato and green onion
GF Ideal Stir Fry
Pan sauteed broccoli, zucchini, green bell pepper, and spinach served with a side of chimichurri sauce
GF Quinoa Mexicana
Grilled skirt steak & chicken breast, veggie quinoa topped with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese served with a side of chimichurri sauce
GF Carne
Two grilled skirt steak filets over sauteed spinach, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, pico de gallo served with a side of chimichurri sauce
GF Tampico
Habanero honey glazed salmon over sautéed spinach served pistachio mole, sliced avocado, and roasted carrots
GF Isla
Two grilled chicken enchiladas topped with fresh tomatillo sauce, fresh cilantro, sliced avocado and served with a side of black beans and brown rice
GF Chicken Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
GF Grilled Shrimp Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
GF Skirt Steak Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
GF Shrimp / Chicken Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
GF Steak / Chicken Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
GF Steak / Shrimp Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
GF Kendra's Chocolate KETO Cake
Warm KETO chocolate cake - only 4 net carbs per piece - You want this!!!
GF KETO Cheesecake
Delicious - you will never know it's KETO - only 5 net carbs per piece
Meal Prep Menu
Meal Prep 3 Chicken Breasts
(Eat Fit and KETO Friendly) - Three - 8 ounce grilled chicken breast
Meal Prep Black Beans
32 ounce container
Meal Prep Broc & Brussel Mash
(Eat Fit and KETO Friendly) - 32 ounce container
Meal Prep Brown Rice
(Eat Fit Approved) - 32 ounce container
Meal Prep Cauliflower Mash
(KETO Friendly) - 32 ounce container
Meal Prep Cilantro Slaw
(Eat Fit Approved) - 32 ounce container of slaw with a side of cilantro vinaigrette
Meal Prep Ideal Veggies
(Eat Fit and KETO Friendly) - 32 ounce container of sautéed zucchini, green bell peppers, and broccoli
Meal Prep Stir Fry Veggies
(Eat Fit and KETO Friendly) - 32 ounce container of sautéed squash, zucchini, and portobello mushroom
Meal Prep Salsa Pack
4 ounce containers of tomatillo sauce, habanero salsa, and chimichurri sauce
Meal Prep Raw Veggies
(Eat Fit Approved) - 32 ounce container of raw squash, zucchini, and carrots sticks
Meal Prep Sweet Mash
(Eat Fit Approved) - 32 ounce container
Meal Prep Veggie Quinoa
(Eat Fit Approved) - 32 ounce container of quinoa with diced squash, zucchini, and black beans
Antojitos
Bacon & Feta Guacamole
Half pint
Bean Dip
Half pint
Beef Queso
Half Pint
Ceviche
Scallops, shrimp, & mole verde
Chicharrones
Chicken Flautas
(4) served with a side of poblano ranch
Chili Con Queso
Half pint
Duck Empanadas
(4) drizzled with queso
Fried Avocado
(4) topped with shrimp & crab
Guacamole
Half pint
Habanero Salsa
Half pint
Raw Zucchini Chips
Sampler
Guacamole, bean dip, queso
Shrimp & Crab Queso
Half Pint
Supremo Queso
Half Pint
Lunch Specials
Uno
Two beef enchiladas and two pork tamales, chili ancho
Dos
Grilled chicken & black bean burrito topped w/ tomatillo sauce, lettuce, tomato
Tres
Two shrimp & crab enchiladas, guacamole tostada
Quatro
Sauteed broccoli, zucchini, portobellos, green bell pepper, side of black beans, chimichurri sauce, sliced avocado
Cinco
Steak taco al carbon, sauteed onion, beef enchilada, beans, rice
Seis
Grilled chicken breast, queso, rice, sauteed onion, sauteed squash & zucchini
Siete
Cracklin nachos topped with ground beef and queso, fully dressed
Ocho
Grilled redfish in chipotle salsa, brown rice, sauteed squash & zucchini
Sopas
Ensaladas
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, tortilla strips - served with your choice of protein and dressing
Fajita Salad
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and tortilla strips - served with your choice of protein and dressing
Quinoa Salad
Veggie quinoa, chopped greens, cilantro, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado - served with a your choice of protein and dressing
Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, tostada, guacamole, slaw, seared ahi tuna, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, sliced almonds, and peanut mole - served with your choice of dressing
Bowls
Broccoli & Brussel Sprout Bowl
Broccoli + brussel sprout mash topped with peanut mole, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein
Cauliflower Bowl
Cauliflower mash and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein
Power Bowl
Brown rice and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein
Quinoa Bowl
Veggie quinoa and black beans topped with chimichurri sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein
Sweet Potato Mash Bowl
Sweet potato mash topped with salsa macha, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein
Tacos
Cabo Taco
Three grilled or fried red fish tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of peanut mole sauce
Coastal Taco
Three grilled salmon or ahi tuna tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of pistachio mole
Delmar Taco
One grilled shrimp, one fried crawfish, and one fried shrimp taco dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of tomatillo sauce
Duck Taco
Three grilled duck tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of chimichurri sauce
Frico Taco
Three grilled skirt steak tacos dressed with grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro, and cotija cheese served with a side of chimichurri sauce
Monterrey Taco
One brisket, one pork, and one shredded chicken taco dressed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese served with a side of tomatillo sauce
Monterrey Taco ALL BRISKET
3 brisket tacos dressed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese
Monterrey Taco ALL GROUND BEEF
3 ground beef tacos dressed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese
Veggie Taco
One fried avocado, one sautéed portobello mushroom, and one roasted carrot taco dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro
Quesadillas
Brisket Quesadilla
Brisket and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Chicken & Steak Quesadilla
Steak, Chicken, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Crawfish & Spinach Quesadilla
Crawfish, spinach, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Ground beef and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Pulled pork and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded chicken and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla
Shrimp + crab and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Shrimp & Portobello Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, portobello mushroom, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Skirt steak and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Spinach, squash, zucchini, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese grilled crispy - dressed with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and green onion
Tapas
2 Crawfish Tacos
Two sauteed crawfish tacos dressed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese
2 Pork Enchiladas
2 shredded pork enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce garnished with green onion and tomato
3 Pork Tamales
Three house made pork tamales topped with chili ancho garnished with tomato and green onion
Beef Relleno
Breaded and fried Anaheim chili relleno topped with ground beef, grilled onion, and queso
Chicken Chimichanga
Fried burrito filled with shredded chicken and shredded cheese topped with queso garnished with grilled onion, tomato, and green onion
Dos Tostadas
One guacamole tostada, one black bean tostado dressed with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and green onion
Portobello Quesadilla
Portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, and green onion
Shrimp & Corn Tamal
Central American style tamal - steamed in a banana leaf topped with peanut mole and cotija cheese
Traditional Beef & Bean Burrito
Ground beef and pinto beans wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with chili ancho, melted shredded cheese garnished with tomato and green onion
Especialidades / Combinaciones
Cancun
One shrimp + crab enchilada and one crawfish + spinach enchilada topped with queso served with a guacamole salad and a crispy crawfish taco
Carne
Two grilled skirt steak filets over sauteed spinach, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, pico, and potato spears served with a side of chimichurri sauce
Ideal Stir Fry
Pan sauteed broccoli, zucchini, green bell pepper, and spinach served with a side of chimichurri sauce - served with your choice of protein
Isla
Two grilled chicken enchiladas topped with fresh tomatillo sauce, fresh cilantro, sliced avocado and served with a side of black beans and brown rice
La Cena
One cheese enchilada, one brisket enchilada, and one pork tamale all topped with chili ancho and cheese served with a crispy ground beef taco and a side of Mexican beans and rice
Mexican Stir Fry
Sauteed squash, zucchini, and portobello mushroom served over Mexican rice topped with queso, and grilled onion garnished with tomato and green onion - served with your choice of protein
Mole Negra Con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast over brown rice topped with mole negra, sesame seeds, cotija cheese, sliced avocado, and fried plantains
Pacifico
Grilled skirt steak taco al carbon and a shrimp + crab chili relleno
Pechuga
Grilled chicken breast over brown rice topped with tomatillo sauce, queso, and grilled onion served with one shrimp + crab enchilada and a guacamole salad
Pescado
Fried or grilled redfish fillet served over brown rice topped with shrimp + crab, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese
Quinoa Mexicana
Grilled skirt steak & chicken breast, veggie quinoa topped with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese served with a side of chimichurri sauce
Tampico
Habanero honey glazed salmon over sautéed spinach served pistachio mole, sliced avocado, and roasted carrots
Veracruz
One shrimp + crab enchilada w/ queso, one pork enchilada w/ tomatillo sauce, one steak enchilada w/ chili ancho topped with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, and green onion
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
Grilled Shrimp Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
Skirt Steak Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
Shrimp / Chicken Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
Steak / Chicken Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
Steak / Shrimp Fajita
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
Trio Fajita (chicken, steak, shrimp)
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
Dessert
Churros
Four fried churros drizzled with caramel
Kendra's Chocolate KETO Cake
Warm KETO chocolate cake - only 4 net carbs per piece - You want this!!!
KETO Cheesecake
Delicious - you will never know it's KETO - only 5 net carbs per piece
Pecan Cheesecake
Made by local baker Tres Bien Cheesecake!
Tres Leche
Three milk cake drizzled with caramel topped with whipped cream
Kids Menu
Kid Bean Burrito
Flour tortialla filled with Mexican beans and cheese topped with queso
Kid Black Beans & Avocado
cup of black beans with avocado slices
Kid Black Beans Side
Kid Cheese Enchilada Plate
One cheese enchilada topped with queso served with a side of Mexican beans & rice
Kid Cheese Nachos
topped with queso
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
served plain
Kid Chicken Fajitas
served with grated cheese & flour tortillas
Kid Chicken Quesadilla
served plain
Kid Chicken Tenders & Fries
`(3) grilled or fried chicken tenders served with sweet potato or regualr french fries
Kid Corn Dog
served with sweet potato or regular french fries
Kid Fajita Chicken Tacos
(2) fajita chicken and shredded cheese
Kid French Fry Side
Choice between sweet potato or regular
Kid Grilled Chicken & Mandarin Oranges
Four ounces of grilled chicken strips with a side of mandarin oranges
Kid Grilled Salmon Plate
served with Mexican rice
Kid Ground Beef Tacos
(2) ground beef and shredded cheese
Kid Ground Meat Nachos
topped with ground meat and queso
Kid Mandarin Oranges Side
Kid Mexican Pizza
topped with ground meat and cheese
Kid Mexican Rice Side
Kid Pinto Beans & Rice Side
Kid Pinto Beans Side
Kid Pulled Pork Nachos
topped with pulled pork and queso
Kid Redfish Plate
served with Mexican rice
Kid Shredded Chicken Tacos
(2) shredded chicken and shredded cheese
Kid Skirt Steak Fajitas
served with grated cheese & flour tortillas
Kid Skirt Steak Plate
Four ounces of grilled skirt steak slices served with potato spears
Kid Sour Cream
Kid Steak Quesadilla
served plain
Kid Steak Tacos
(2) skirt steak and shredded cheese
Kid Steamed Broccoli Side
Kid Steamed Carrots Side
Kids Churros
Kids Fried Ice Cream
Kids Fried Plantains
with honey and powdered sugar
Kids Scoop Ice Cream
Kids Sopapillas
drizzled with honey and powdered sugar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Locally owned restaurant since 1999. Featuring unique fresh Mexican cuisine. Keto, vegetarian, and gluten free menus available.
2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70808