Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

2323 S Acadian Thrwy

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak / Shrimp Fajita
Chili Con Queso
Fajita Salad

Keto Menu

KETO Chili Con Queso

KETO Chili Con Queso

$12.00

Half pint

KETO Guacamole

$12.00

KETO Bacon & Feta Guacamole

$14.00

KETO Raw Zucchini Chips

$4.00

KETO Chicharrones

$6.00

KETO Beef Queso

$14.00

KETO Supremo Queso

$17.00

KETO Steak Queso

$17.00

KETO Nacho

$10.00

House Fried Cracklin topped with queso, tomato, green onion, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos

KETO House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion

KETO Fajita Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and served with your choice of protein and dressing

KETO Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, guacamole, slaw, seared ahi tuna, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, sliced almonds, and peanut mole with your choice of dressing

KETO Broccoli & Brussel Sprout Bowl

$15.00

Broccoli + brussel sprout mash topped with peanut mole, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

KETO Cauliflower Bowl

$15.00

Cauliflower mash topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

KETO Grilled Salmon Tacos

$20.00

Three grilled salmon tacos served on lettuce wraps dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of pistachio mole

KETO Grilled Ahi Tuna Tacos

$20.00

Three grilled ahi tuna tacos served on lettuce wraps dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of pistachio mole

KETO Red Fish Tacos

$20.00

Three grilled red fish tacos served on lettuce wraps dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of peanut mole sauce

KETO Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

3 grilled shrimp tacos served on lettuce wraps dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of tomatillo sauce

KETO Duck Taco

$22.00

Three grilled duck tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of chimichurri sauce

KETO Frico Taco

$24.00

Three grilled skirt steak tacos served on lettuce wraps dressed with grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro, and cotija cheese served with a side of chimichurri sauce

KETO Mexican Stir Fry

$15.00

Sauteed squash, zucchini, and portobello mushroom served over sauteed spinach topped with queso, and grilled onion garnished with tomato and green onion

KETO Ideal Stir Fry

$15.00

Pan sauteed broccoli, zucchini, green bell pepper, and spinach served with a side of chimichurri sauce

KETO Carne

$30.00

Two grilled skirt steak filets over sauteed spinach, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and pico de gallon served with a side of chimichurri sauce

KETO Chicken Fajita

$23.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps

KETO Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$24.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps

KETO Skirt Steak Fajita

$29.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps

KETO Shrimp / Chicken Fajita

$23.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps

KETO Steak / Chicken Fajita

$27.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps

KETO Steak / Shrimp Fajita

$28.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce wraps

Kendra's Chocolate KETO Cake

Kendra's Chocolate KETO Cake

$7.00

Warm KETO chocolate cake - only 4 net carbs per piece - You want this!!!

KETO Cheesecake

$9.00

Delicious - you will never know it's KETO - only 5 net carbs per piece

Vegetarian Menu

VEG Chili Con Queso

$12.00

VEG Guacamole

$12.00

VEG Habanero Salsa

$6.00

VEG Raw Zucchini Chips

$4.00

VEG Supremo Queso

$17.00

VEG Cup Black Bean Soup

$6.00

VEG Bowl Black Bean Soup

$9.00

VEG House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, tortilla strips

VEG Fajita Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and tortilla strips served with your choice of protein and dressing

VEG Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Veggie quinoa, chopped greens, cilantro, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado served with a your choice dressing

VEG Power Bowl

$14.00

Brown rice and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

VEG Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Veggie quinoa and black beans topped with chimichurri sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

VEG Broccoli & Brussel Sprout Bowl

$15.00

Broccoli + brussel sprout mash topped with peanut mole, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

VEG Cauliflower Bowl

$15.00

Cauliflower mash and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

VEG Sweet Potato Mash Bowl

$15.00

Sweet potato mash topped with salsa macha, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

VEG Veggie Taco

$17.00

One fried avocado, one sautéed portobello mushroom, and one roasted carrot taco dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro

VEG Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Spinach, squash, zucchini, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese grilled crispy - dressed with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and green onion

VEG Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

VEG Portobello Quesadilla

$12.00

Portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, and green onion

VEG Dos Tostadas

$12.00

One guacamole tostada, one black bean tostado dressed with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and green onion

VEG Mexican Stir Fry

$15.00

Sauteed squash, zucchini, and portobello mushroom served over Mexican rice topped with queso, and grilled onion garnished with tomato and green onion

VEG Ideal Stir Fry

$15.00

Pan sauteed broccoli, zucchini, green bell pepper, and spinach served with a side of chimichurri sauce

VEG Tres Leche

$8.00

Three milk cake drizzled with caramel topped with whipped cream

VEG Churros

$7.00

Four fried churros drizzled with caramel

VEG Pecan Cheesecake

$8.00

Made by local baker Tres Bien Cheesecake!

VEG Kendra's Chocolate KETO Cake

$7.00

Warm KETO chocolate cake - only 4 net carbs per piece - You want this!!!

VEG KETO Cheesecake

$9.00

Delicious - you will never know it's KETO - only 5 net carbs per piece

VEG Churros Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

Served hot with chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Gluten Free Menu

GF Chili Con Queso

$12.00

GF Guacamole

$12.00

GF Bacon & Feta Guacamole

$14.00

GF Bean Dip

$6.00

GF Habanero Salsa

$6.00

GF Raw Zucchini Chips

$4.00

GF Chicharrones

$6.00

GF Sampler

$16.00

Guacamole, bean dip, queso

GF Ceviche

$15.00

Scallops, shrimp, & mole verde

GF Supremo Queso

$17.00

GF Steak Queso

$17.00

GF Cup Black Bean Soup

$6.00

GF Bowl Black Bean Soup

$9.00

GF House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, tortilla strips

GF Quatro

$14.00

Sauteed broccoli, zucchini, portobellos, green bell pepper, side of black beans, chimichurri sauce, sliced avocado

GF Seis

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, queso, rice, sauteed onion, sauteed squash & zucchini

GF Siete

$15.00

Cracklin nachos topped with ground beef and queso, fully dressed

GF Ocho

$16.00

Grilled redfish in chipotle salsa, brown rice, sauteed squash & zucchini

GF Fajita Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and tortilla strips served with your choice of protein and dressing

GF Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Veggie quinoa, chopped greens, cilantro, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado served with a your choice of protein and dressing

GF Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, tostada, guacamole, slaw, seared ahi tuna, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, sliced almonds, and peanut mole with your choice of dressing

GF Power Bowl

$14.00

Brown rice and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

GF Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Veggie quinoa and black beans topped with chimichurri sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

GF Broccoli & Brussel Sprout Bowl

$15.00

Broccoli + brussel sprout mash topped with peanut mole, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

GF Cauliflower Bowl

$15.00

Cauliflower mash and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

GF Sweet Potato Mash Bowl

$15.00

Sweet potato mash topped with salsa macha, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

GF Ground Beef Tacos

$18.00

3 ground beef tacos dressed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese

GF Coastal Taco

$20.00

Three grilled salmon or ahi tuna tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of pistachio mole

GF Grilled Red Fish Tacos

$20.00

Three grilled red fish tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of peanut mole sauce

GF Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

3 grilled shrimp tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of tomatillo sauce

GF Duck Taco

$22.00

Three grilled duck tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of chimichurri sauce

GF Frico Taco

$24.00

Three grilled skirt steak tacos dressed with grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro, and cotija cheese served with a side of chimichurri sauce

GF Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Served on soft corn tortillas - spinach, squash, zucchini, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese grilled crispy - dressed with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and green onion

GF Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Served on soft corn tortillas - grilled chicken and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

GF Shrimp & Portobello Quesadilla

$20.00

Served on soft corn tortillas - grilled shrimp, portobello mushroom, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

GF Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

Served on soft corn tortillas - skirt steak and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

GF Ground Beef Quesadilla

$15.00

Served on soft corn tortillas - ground beef and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

GF Chicken & Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Served on soft corn tortillas - steak, chicken, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

GF Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Served on soft corn tortillas - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

GF Portobello Quesadilla

$12.00

Served on soft corn tortillas - portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, and green onion

GF 2 Pork Enchiladas

$10.00

2 shredded pork enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce garnished with green onion and tomato

GF Mexican Stir Fry

$15.00

Sauteed squash, zucchini, and portobello mushroom served over Mexican rice topped with queso, and grilled onion garnished with tomato and green onion

GF Ideal Stir Fry

$15.00

Pan sauteed broccoli, zucchini, green bell pepper, and spinach served with a side of chimichurri sauce

GF Quinoa Mexicana

$30.00

Grilled skirt steak & chicken breast, veggie quinoa topped with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese served with a side of chimichurri sauce

GF Carne

$30.00

Two grilled skirt steak filets over sauteed spinach, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, pico de gallo served with a side of chimichurri sauce

GF Tampico

$28.00

Habanero honey glazed salmon over sautéed spinach served pistachio mole, sliced avocado, and roasted carrots

GF Isla

$21.00

Two grilled chicken enchiladas topped with fresh tomatillo sauce, fresh cilantro, sliced avocado and served with a side of black beans and brown rice

GF Chicken Fajita

$23.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

GF Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$24.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

GF Skirt Steak Fajita

$29.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

GF Shrimp / Chicken Fajita

$23.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

GF Steak / Chicken Fajita

$27.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

GF Steak / Shrimp Fajita

$28.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

GF Kendra's Chocolate KETO Cake

$7.00

Warm KETO chocolate cake - only 4 net carbs per piece - You want this!!!

GF KETO Cheesecake

$9.00

Delicious - you will never know it's KETO - only 5 net carbs per piece

Meal Prep Menu

Meal Prep 3 Chicken Breasts

$15.00

(Eat Fit and KETO Friendly) - Three - 8 ounce grilled chicken breast

Meal Prep Black Beans

$7.00

32 ounce container

Meal Prep Broc & Brussel Mash

$12.00

(Eat Fit and KETO Friendly) - 32 ounce container

Meal Prep Brown Rice

$6.00

(Eat Fit Approved) - 32 ounce container

Meal Prep Cauliflower Mash

$12.00

(KETO Friendly) - 32 ounce container

Meal Prep Cilantro Slaw

$6.00

(Eat Fit Approved) - 32 ounce container of slaw with a side of cilantro vinaigrette

Meal Prep Ideal Veggies

$9.00

(Eat Fit and KETO Friendly) - 32 ounce container of sautéed zucchini, green bell peppers, and broccoli

Meal Prep Stir Fry Veggies

$9.00

(Eat Fit and KETO Friendly) - 32 ounce container of sautéed squash, zucchini, and portobello mushroom

Meal Prep Salsa Pack

$12.00

4 ounce containers of tomatillo sauce, habanero salsa, and chimichurri sauce

Meal Prep Raw Veggies

$6.00

(Eat Fit Approved) - 32 ounce container of raw squash, zucchini, and carrots sticks

Meal Prep Sweet Mash

$12.00

(Eat Fit Approved) - 32 ounce container

Meal Prep Veggie Quinoa

$14.00

(Eat Fit Approved) - 32 ounce container of quinoa with diced squash, zucchini, and black beans

Antojitos

Bacon & Feta Guacamole

Bacon & Feta Guacamole

$14.00

Half pint

Bean Dip

$6.00

Half pint

Beef Queso

$14.00

Half Pint

Ceviche

$15.00

Scallops, shrimp, & mole verde

Chicharrones

$6.00
Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

(4) served with a side of poblano ranch

Chili Con Queso

$12.00

Half pint

Duck Empanadas

$14.00

(4) drizzled with queso

Fried Avocado

$16.00

(4) topped with shrimp & crab

Guacamole

$12.00

Half pint

Habanero Salsa

$6.00

Half pint

Raw Zucchini Chips

Raw Zucchini Chips

$4.00

Sampler

$16.00

Guacamole, bean dip, queso

Shrimp & Crab Queso

$9.00

Half Pint

Supremo Queso

$17.00

Half Pint

Lunch Specials

Uno

Uno

$15.00

Two beef enchiladas and two pork tamales, chili ancho

Dos

Dos

$14.00

Grilled chicken & black bean burrito topped w/ tomatillo sauce, lettuce, tomato

Tres

Tres

$16.00

Two shrimp & crab enchiladas, guacamole tostada

Quatro

Quatro

$14.00

Sauteed broccoli, zucchini, portobellos, green bell pepper, side of black beans, chimichurri sauce, sliced avocado

Cinco

Cinco

$16.00

Steak taco al carbon, sauteed onion, beef enchilada, beans, rice

Seis

Seis

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, queso, rice, sauteed onion, sauteed squash & zucchini

Siete

Siete

$15.00

Cracklin nachos topped with ground beef and queso, fully dressed

Ocho

Ocho

$16.00

Grilled redfish in chipotle salsa, brown rice, sauteed squash & zucchini

Sopas

Cup Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Half Pint

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Pint

Cup Black Bean Soup

$6.00

Half Pint

Bowl Black Bean Soup

$9.00

Pint

Ensaladas

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, tortilla strips - served with your choice of protein and dressing

Fajita Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and tortilla strips - served with your choice of protein and dressing

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Veggie quinoa, chopped greens, cilantro, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado - served with a your choice of protein and dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, tostada, guacamole, slaw, seared ahi tuna, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, sliced almonds, and peanut mole - served with your choice of dressing

Bowls

Broccoli & Brussel Sprout Bowl

$15.00

Broccoli + brussel sprout mash topped with peanut mole, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein

Cauliflower Bowl

$15.00

Cauliflower mash and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein

Power Bowl

$14.00

Brown rice and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Veggie quinoa and black beans topped with chimichurri sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein

Sweet Potato Mash Bowl

$15.00

Sweet potato mash topped with salsa macha, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein

Tacos

Cabo Taco

$20.00

Three grilled or fried red fish tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of peanut mole sauce

Coastal Taco

$20.00

Three grilled salmon or ahi tuna tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of pistachio mole

Delmar Taco

$21.00

One grilled shrimp, one fried crawfish, and one fried shrimp taco dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of tomatillo sauce

Duck Taco

$22.00

Three grilled duck tacos dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro served with a side of chimichurri sauce

Frico Taco

$24.00

Three grilled skirt steak tacos dressed with grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro, and cotija cheese served with a side of chimichurri sauce

Monterrey Taco

$18.00

One brisket, one pork, and one shredded chicken taco dressed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese served with a side of tomatillo sauce

Monterrey Taco ALL BRISKET

$24.00

3 brisket tacos dressed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese

Monterrey Taco ALL GROUND BEEF

$18.00

3 ground beef tacos dressed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese

Veggie Taco

$17.00

One fried avocado, one sautéed portobello mushroom, and one roasted carrot taco dressed with slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro

Quesadillas

Brisket Quesadilla

$20.00

Brisket and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Chicken & Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Steak, Chicken, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Crawfish & Spinach Quesadilla

$19.00

Crawfish, spinach, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Grilled chicken and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$15.00

Ground beef and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$16.00

Pulled pork and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Shredded chicken and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla

$19.00

Shrimp + crab and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Shrimp & Portobello Quesadilla

$20.00

Grilled shrimp, portobello mushroom, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

Skirt steak and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, green onion, guacamole, and sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Spinach, squash, zucchini, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese grilled crispy - dressed with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and green onion

Tapas

2 Crawfish Tacos

$11.00

Two sauteed crawfish tacos dressed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese

2 Pork Enchiladas

$10.00

2 shredded pork enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce garnished with green onion and tomato

3 Pork Tamales

$12.00

Three house made pork tamales topped with chili ancho garnished with tomato and green onion

Beef Relleno

$12.00

Breaded and fried Anaheim chili relleno topped with ground beef, grilled onion, and queso

Chicken Chimichanga

$12.00

Fried burrito filled with shredded chicken and shredded cheese topped with queso garnished with grilled onion, tomato, and green onion

Dos Tostadas

$12.00

One guacamole tostada, one black bean tostado dressed with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and green onion

Portobello Quesadilla

$12.00

Portobello mushroom, grilled onion, and cheese - dressed with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato, and green onion

Shrimp & Corn Tamal

$12.00

Central American style tamal - steamed in a banana leaf topped with peanut mole and cotija cheese

Traditional Beef & Bean Burrito

$13.00

Ground beef and pinto beans wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with chili ancho, melted shredded cheese garnished with tomato and green onion

Especialidades / Combinaciones

Cancun

$26.00

One shrimp + crab enchilada and one crawfish + spinach enchilada topped with queso served with a guacamole salad and a crispy crawfish taco

Carne

$30.00

Two grilled skirt steak filets over sauteed spinach, portobello mushroom, grilled onion, pico, and potato spears served with a side of chimichurri sauce

Ideal Stir Fry

$15.00

Pan sauteed broccoli, zucchini, green bell pepper, and spinach served with a side of chimichurri sauce - served with your choice of protein

Isla

$21.00

Two grilled chicken enchiladas topped with fresh tomatillo sauce, fresh cilantro, sliced avocado and served with a side of black beans and brown rice

La Cena

$21.00

One cheese enchilada, one brisket enchilada, and one pork tamale all topped with chili ancho and cheese served with a crispy ground beef taco and a side of Mexican beans and rice

Mexican Stir Fry

$15.00

Sauteed squash, zucchini, and portobello mushroom served over Mexican rice topped with queso, and grilled onion garnished with tomato and green onion - served with your choice of protein

Mole Negra Con Pollo

$27.00

Grilled chicken breast over brown rice topped with mole negra, sesame seeds, cotija cheese, sliced avocado, and fried plantains

Pacifico

Pacifico

$30.00

Grilled skirt steak taco al carbon and a shrimp + crab chili relleno

Pechuga

$26.00

Grilled chicken breast over brown rice topped with tomatillo sauce, queso, and grilled onion served with one shrimp + crab enchilada and a guacamole salad

Pescado

$27.00

Fried or grilled redfish fillet served over brown rice topped with shrimp + crab, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese

Quinoa Mexicana

$30.00

Grilled skirt steak & chicken breast, veggie quinoa topped with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese served with a side of chimichurri sauce

Tampico

Tampico

$28.00

Habanero honey glazed salmon over sautéed spinach served pistachio mole, sliced avocado, and roasted carrots

Veracruz

$26.00

One shrimp + crab enchilada w/ queso, one pork enchilada w/ tomatillo sauce, one steak enchilada w/ chili ancho topped with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, and green onion

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$23.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$24.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

Skirt Steak Fajita

$29.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

Shrimp / Chicken Fajita

$23.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

Steak / Chicken Fajita

$27.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

Steak / Shrimp Fajita

$28.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

Trio Fajita (chicken, steak, shrimp)

$36.00

Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans

Dessert

Churros

$7.00

Four fried churros drizzled with caramel

Kendra's Chocolate KETO Cake

Kendra's Chocolate KETO Cake

$7.00

Warm KETO chocolate cake - only 4 net carbs per piece - You want this!!!

KETO Cheesecake

$9.00

Delicious - you will never know it's KETO - only 5 net carbs per piece

Pecan Cheesecake

$8.00

Made by local baker Tres Bien Cheesecake!

Tres Leche

$8.00

Three milk cake drizzled with caramel topped with whipped cream

Kids Menu

Kid Bean Burrito

$6.00

Flour tortialla filled with Mexican beans and cheese topped with queso

Kid Black Beans & Avocado

$6.00

cup of black beans with avocado slices

Kid Black Beans Side

$3.00

Kid Cheese Enchilada Plate

$6.00

One cheese enchilada topped with queso served with a side of Mexican beans & rice

Kid Cheese Nachos

$7.00

topped with queso

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

served plain

Kid Chicken Fajitas

$9.00

served with grated cheese & flour tortillas

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

served plain

Kid Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

`(3) grilled or fried chicken tenders served with sweet potato or regualr french fries

Kid Corn Dog

$6.00

served with sweet potato or regular french fries

Kid Fajita Chicken Tacos

$9.00

(2) fajita chicken and shredded cheese

Kid French Fry Side

$3.00

Choice between sweet potato or regular

Kid Grilled Chicken & Mandarin Oranges

$7.00

Four ounces of grilled chicken strips with a side of mandarin oranges

Kid Grilled Salmon Plate

$12.00

served with Mexican rice

Kid Ground Beef Tacos

$6.00

(2) ground beef and shredded cheese

Kid Ground Meat Nachos

$9.00

topped with ground meat and queso

Kid Mandarin Oranges Side

$4.00

Kid Mexican Pizza

$7.00

topped with ground meat and cheese

Kid Mexican Rice Side

$2.50

Kid Pinto Beans & Rice Side

$3.50

Kid Pinto Beans Side

$3.00

Kid Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

topped with pulled pork and queso

Kid Redfish Plate

$12.00

served with Mexican rice

Kid Shredded Chicken Tacos

$9.00

(2) shredded chicken and shredded cheese

Kid Skirt Steak Fajitas

$13.00

served with grated cheese & flour tortillas

Kid Skirt Steak Plate

$13.00

Four ounces of grilled skirt steak slices served with potato spears

Kid Sour Cream

$2.00

Kid Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

served plain

Kid Steak Tacos

$10.00

(2) skirt steak and shredded cheese

Kid Steamed Broccoli Side

$4.00

Kid Steamed Carrots Side

$3.00

Kids Churros

$6.00

Kids Fried Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Fried Plantains

$5.00

with honey and powdered sugar

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Sopapillas

$4.00

drizzled with honey and powdered sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned restaurant since 1999. Featuring unique fresh Mexican cuisine. Keto, vegetarian, and gluten free menus available.

Website

Location

2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TJ Rib's - Acadian
orange star4.3 • 1,335
2324 S Acadian Thruway Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Off the Hook - Baton Rouge - Corporate Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5211 Corporate Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
The Overpass Merchant
orange star4.5 • 881
2904 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Chow Yum Phat
orange star4.7 • 79
2363 Hollydale Ave Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
DiGiulio Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
2903 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Mid City Beer Garden
orange starNo Reviews
3808 Government Street Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston