Mestizo Portland

review star

No reviews yet

2910 SE Division St.

Portland, OR 97202

Order Again

TAPAS TO SHARE

Empanada Platter (3)

$15.00

Samples of beyond meat empanada, empanada de champinones and sweet corn empanada

Beyond Meat Empanada

$10.00

Three Sisters' masa, beyond meat, onion, pikliz, red wine aioli

Empanada De Champinones

$10.00

Three Sisters' masa, mushroom, spinach, vegan mozzarella, pikliz, mojo aioli

Sweet Corn and Queso Fresco Empanada

$10.00

Fried Oysters

$11.00

Shredded coconut, GF Panko, fresno chili jam

Pozolito

$8.00

Hominy, grilled mushroom, cabbage, onion

Guacamole

$10.00

Tortilla chips, avocado, onion, jalapeno, lime

Tostones

$9.00

Fried plaintain, mojo aioli, pikliz

CEVICHE

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Red onion, cilantro, avocado, tostones (2)

Fish Ceviche

$16.00

Dover sole, leche de tigre, grilled yam, cancha, onion

Coconut Ceviche

$13.00

Tortilla chips, coconut milk, red onion, tomato, serrano

Heart of Palm Aguachile

$14.00

ENTREES

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Grilled pork belly, scrambled egg, cabbage, pico de gallo, guajillo

Vegan Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Grilled portobello mushroom, scrambled Just Egg, cabbage, pico de gallo, guajillo

Fried Fish Tacos

$14.00

GF beer batter rockfish, slaw, orange habanero, chipotle aioli

Fried Banana Flower Tacos

$14.00

GF beer batter banana flower, slaw orange habanero, chipotle aioli

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Fried corn tortillas, sunny side up egg or scrambled egg, pico de gallo, queso freco

Vegan Chilaquiles

$12.00

Fried corn tortillas, scrambled Just Egg (vegan), cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado

Mestizo Rice Bowl

$12.00

Rice pilaf, grilled yam, corn, tomato, pikliz, black bean, chipotle aioli

Mestizo Salad Bowl

$12.00

Romaine, arugula, grilled yam, corn, tomato, pikliz, quinoa, pepita seed

SIDES

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Onion, garlic, carrot, sweet peas

Side Of Beans

$5.00

Black beans, onion, garlic, sherry

Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro

Chips

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Tortillas

$0.50

Beverages

Sparkling Limeade

$7.00

Lime, house cordial, Topo Chico

Virgin Islands

$7.00

Coconut, pineapple, lime, demarara

N/A Mestizo Punch N/A

$7.00

Orange, lemon, agave, pomegranate, Topo Chico

Non-Alcoholic Daiquiri N/A

$7.00

Pineapple, lime, ginger, aji amarillo

16 oz Bottle Horchata

$9.00

Rice, coconut, panela, cinnamon

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

To-Go Cocktails

Margarita w/ Tequila (To-Go)

$11.00

Blanco tequila, lime, cordial, Combier (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Cadillac Margarita w/ Mezcal (To-Go)

$12.00

Banhez mezcal, Grand Marnier, Cordial, Lime (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Mezcal Old Fashioned (To-Go)

$14.00

Ilegal mezcal, agave, bitter (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Mezcal Al Pastor (To-Go)

$14.00

Ilegal mezcal, pineapple, adobo, cordial, lime (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Camino Royale (To-Go)

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Ilegal mezcal, Benedictine, demarara, orange & mole Bitters (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Pisco Punch (To-Go)

$13.00

Pisco, Lo-Fi hibiscus gentiane, pineapple, lime, demarara (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Daiquiri de Tigre (To-Go)

$14.00

Rum blend, pineapple, lime, ginger, aji amarillo (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Mestizo Negroni (To-Go)

$14.00

Mezcal, sweet vermouth, Campari, firewater & chocolate bitters (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Paloma 2 Drinks

$21.00

Reposado tequila, grapefruit, cordial - two drinks served in mason jar with a bottle of Topo Chico (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Cruising Altitude (To-Go)

$14.00

Ilegal mezcal, gin, saffron, Lo-Fi hibiscus gentiane (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Desserts

Leche Flan

$10.00

Caramelized sugar custard with Colombian coffee whipped cream and chocolate almond crisp

Coconut Rice Pudding

$7.00

Creamy coconut rice pudding topped with toasted coconut and fresh orange slices

Chocolate Chip & Almond Masa Cookies

$5.00

72% Colombian dark chocolate, almond, fresh masa, butter, egg, salt. Half dozen.

Sweet Corn Sundae

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet corn ice cream by @sweetcreaturepdx served with blueberry compote and toasted corn flake.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are gluten free restaurant featuring Latin American cuisine and cocktails.

