Mestizo Contemporary Mexican Cuisine

612 Reviews

$$

121 N Main St

Davidson, NC 28036

Popular Items

Guacamole
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Chicken Fajitas

L-DRINKS & JUICES (Copy)

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Juices Jumex

$3.00

Lemonade (Minute Maid)

$3.00

Pellegrino (Sparkling Water)

$3.00

Unsweetened tea

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

milk

$3.00

Ice coffe

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$4.00+

Guacamole

$2.50+

Crab Meat Pimento Cheese Dip

$11.00

Chicken Bites

$12.00

Camarones Mestizo

$12.00

Calamar

$13.00

Mini Habanero Crabcakes

$12.00

Steak and Cheese

$11.00

Veggie Dip

$9.00

TACOS

Pick 1 Taco

$3.75

Pick 2 Tacos

$11.00

Pick 3 Tacos

$13.00

ENCHILADAS

Mole Sauce Enchiladas

$12.00

Suizas Enchiladas

$12.00

Rojas Enchiladas

$12.00

Lobster Paella

$12.00

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$12.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.00

QUESADILLAS

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.00

Salmon Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp quesadilla

$12.00

BURRITOS

Cowboy Burrito

$12.00

Mestizo Burrito

$12.00

Pambazo Burrito

$12.00

HOUSE DISHES

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.00

Pollo Mestizo

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Chile Relleno

$12.00

Salmon Al Nopal

$13.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

Lunch Special

$8.50

FAJITAS

Steak Fajitas

$13.00

Chicken Fajitas

$13.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.00

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.00

Mixed Fajitas

$14.00

Texans Fajitas

$16.00

Soup

Creamy Lobster Califlower

$4.00+

Caldo Xochitl

$4.00+

Salad

House Salad

$5.00+

Cactus Salad

$5.00+

Ceaser Salad

$5.00+

Taco Salad

$10.00

KIDS

Kids Tacos

$5.25

Kids Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Enchilada

$5.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.25

French Fries

$3.00

Rice and beans

$5.25

Dessert

Home Made Tre Leches

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

Seasonal

$9.00

Sides

Beans

$3.00+

Rice

$3.00

Alvocado

$4.00

Plantains

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Lettuce

$3.00+

Tomatoes

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Jalapenos

$2.00+

Extra Sauce

$2.00+

Side of Tortillas

$4.00+

Pico de Gallo

$0.75+

Extra Cheese

$0.75+

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75+

Extra Protein

$5.00+

Vegetables

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We are offering Curbside pick up and delivery to surrounding areas , tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more...

