MET HER AT A BAR

2,483 Reviews

$$

759 South La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Order Again

Popular Items

Wake Up Happy
Mama’s Omelet
Chicken + Waffle

Breakfast

Crispy French Toast

Crispy French Toast

$17.00
Khai Jiao

Khai Jiao

$15.50
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50
Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$15.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00
Chia Berries Overnight Oats

Chia Berries Overnight Oats

$12.00
Mama’s Omelet

Mama’s Omelet

$17.00
All American Breakfast

All American Breakfast

$16.00
Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$17.00
Benedict Florentine

Benedict Florentine

$17.50
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00
Power Omelet

Power Omelet

$17.00

Salmon Benedict

$17.50

Waffles

Chicken + Waffle

Chicken + Waffle

$21.00
Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00
Wake Up Happy

Wake Up Happy

$19.00
Wafflebello Sandwich

Wafflebello Sandwich

$15.50
Waffle + Lox

Waffle + Lox

$19.00
Waffle Benedict

Waffle Benedict

$18.00

Waffle Florentine

$16.50
Vegan Salted Caramel Waffle

Vegan Salted Caramel Waffle

$16.00
Waffle & Berries

Waffle & Berries

$16.50
Waffletella

Waffletella

$17.00
Oreo Fudge Waffle

Oreo Fudge Waffle

$17.50
Flintstone Waffle

Flintstone Waffle

$17.50
Peaches & Cream Waffle

Peaches & Cream Waffle

$17.50Out of stock
Matcha Waffle

Matcha Waffle

$16.00
Waffle & Whip

Waffle & Whip

$13.00

Plain Waffle

$11.00

1/2 Waffletella

$8.00

1/2 Waffle & Berries

$8.00

1/2 Plain Waffle

$6.00

Salmon Waffle Benedict

$20.50

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00
Chorizo Toast

Chorizo Toast

$14.50
White Truffle Toast

White Truffle Toast

$16.00

Sides

Farmer’s Market Berries

$7.00

Mixed Fruit

$5.50

Half Avocado

$4.00

Mixed Greens

$6.00

Organic Toast

$5.00

Two Eggs

$6.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.50

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Truffle Waffle Fries With Parmesan

$11.00

Cauliflower Tempura

$10.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Thai Style Fried Chicken

$11.00

Side of Fried Chicken

$10.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

Curry Aioli

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Balsamic vinaigrette

$0.50

Nutella

$2.00

White Truffle

$2.50

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Side of Rice

$2.05

Ham

$3.50

Turkey

$3.50

1/2banana

$2.50

whole banana

$3.00

Side Jalepenos

$2.00

Side Of Strawberries

$5.00

COTTON CANDY

$5.00

Lunch

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$14.00

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$14.00
Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.50

Chicken Club

$17.00
Black Bean Avocado Wrap

Black Bean Avocado Wrap

$13.00

Nacho Waffle Fries

$10.50

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00
Mint Quinoa Bowl

Mint Quinoa Bowl

$14.50

Pastries

Gluten Free Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50

Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Potato Chips

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$4.00

Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Danish

$4.75Out of stock

Coffee

Daily Drip

$4.00

Met Her Cold Brew

$5.00

Flat White

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Power Chai Latte

$5.50

Matcha GREEN Latte

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

JUICES

Orange

$7.00

Homemade Lemonade

$6.00

Carafe of OJ

$13.00

Pinepple Juice

$7.00

Kids OJ / To go cup

$5.00

Kids Lemonade / Togo Cup

$5.00

Wine

Bottle Sparkling Rosé

Bottle Sparkling Rosé

$52.00
BLANC de BLANC sparkling Bottle

BLANC de BLANC sparkling Bottle

$60.00
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00
Bottle House Red

Bottle House Red

$38.00Out of stock

Bottle of Rosé

$44.00

Bottle O' Wycliff

$50.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Cold Drinks

Ice Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Cooler

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Evian

$4.00

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

No Water

Tap

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Club Soda

Shirley Temple

$5.00Out of stock

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Shirley Temple (Copy)

$5.00

Organic Tea

English Breakfast

$4.50

Earl Grey

$4.50

Jasmine

$4.50

Chamomile

$4.50

Matcha

$4.50

Halo

$5.50

Fresh Mint

$5.50

Sencha

$4.50

Blooming Bliss

$5.50Out of stock

Plum Oolong

$4.50

Hot Water

Beer

Stiegl Radler

$7.00Out of stock

Singha

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$10.00

Kitchen drinks

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Home Made Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your hip little neighborhood cafe, specializing in homemade waffle creations and other amazing brunch options! We also offer select beer and wine to pair with your food. Thanks!

Website

Location

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

