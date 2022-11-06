Met Him At A Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are your neighborhood homemade pasta bar! We also offer a full bar with select Italian wines that pair great with our food! Grazie!
Location
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
