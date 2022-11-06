Restaurant header imageView gallery

Met Him At A Bar

1,577 Reviews

$$

801 South La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Order Again

WAFFLES

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$21.00

WAKE UP HAPPY

$19.00

WAFFLE & BERRIES

$16.50

WAFFLETELLA

$17.00

WAFFLE & WHIP

$13.00

PLAIN WAFFLE

$11.00

& MORE

FRENCH TOAST

$17.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$17.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$13.50

AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

MAMA'S OMELETTE

$17.00

ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST

$16.00

MINT QUINOA BOWL

$14.50

BLACK BEAN AVOCADO WRAP

$13.00

SIDES

SIDE EGGS

$6.00

SIDE HALF AVOCADO

$4.00

SIDE POTATOES

$5.50

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE TURKEY BACON

$4.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE FRIED CHICKEN

$10.00

SIDE FRUIT

$5.50

SIDE BERRIES

$6.00

SIDE TOAST

$3.00

SIDE ARUGULA SALAD

$6.00

SIDE MIXED GREENS SALAD

$6.00

SIDE FRIES

$6.00

BAG o' CHIPS

$1.00

SIDE SAUCE

SIDE NUTELLA

$1.00

SIDE WHIPPED CREAM

$1.00

COCKTAILS

SASSY MARGUAVITA

$17.00

LIMONCELLO DROP

$16.00

CAFFE CACAO

$17.00

EMPLOYEES ONLY

$16.00

LADIES & GENTS

$17.00

PUNKIN' PIE

$16.00

PEACHY KEEN

$17.00

ASSISTANT RM

$16.00

AUTUMN SHANDY

$16.00

PTO #2

$16.00

BLOODY MARY

$15.00

VINCENZO

$12.00

BLOODY GHOST

$16.00

SPAGLIATO

$15.00

BEER

OFFSHOOT HAZY IPA

$9.00

ALLAGASH WHITE

$9.00

NOSE JOB

$8.00

JULIAN CIDER

$6.00

FREMONT DARK STAR

$7.00

PIZZA PORT CHRONIC

$7.00

MADEWEST PALE

$8.00

HELL OR HIGH MANGO

$6.00

ALMANAC SOLSTICE

$10.00Out of stock

MENABREA BOTTLE

$7.00Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

BOTTLED STILL

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$6.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$1.50

TONIC WATER

$1.50

OJ

$7.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$2.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

PALOMITA

$6.00

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

ICED TEA REFILL

LEMONADE REFILL

ARNOLD PALMER REFILL

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$10.00
DONUT & ICE CREAM

DONUT & ICE CREAM

$12.00

$12.00

BEER FLOAT

$10.00Out of stock

Maui Coconut porter, vanilla ice cream, cherry liqueur chocolate sauce

ICE CREAM

$5.00

B.Y.O.D.

$2.00

CHEESECAKE

$11.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$12.00

ITEMS

MASK

$0.90

MET HIM HAT

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are your neighborhood homemade pasta bar! We also offer a full bar with select Italian wines that pair great with our food! Grazie!

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

