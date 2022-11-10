Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Metá Café

25 Reviews

$$

15 Klines Court

Lambertville, NJ 08530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

JERSEY
FALL BREAKFAST SANDWICH
CALI BREAKFAST SANDWICH

Egg Sandwiches

JERSEY

JERSEY

$7.50

two eggs & american cheese on a philly muffin.

PROSCIUTTO EGG SANDWICH

PROSCIUTTO EGG SANDWICH

$11.00

two eggs, prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, brioche bun.

CHORIZO EGG SANDWICH

CHORIZO EGG SANDWICH

$10.50

two eggs, chorizo, habanero jack, drizzle of hot honey, brioche bun.

CALI BREAKFAST SANDWICH

CALI BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.50

two eggs, avocado, caramelized onions, fontina, chipotle crema, brioche bun.

PROSCUITTO EGG PLATE

PROSCUITTO EGG PLATE

$11.00

layers of prosciutto topped with arugula, mozzarella and two sunny side up eggs with side of toast.

FALL BREAKFAST SANDWICH

FALL BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.00

sausage. egg. smoked gruyere. maple drizzle. brioche.

Toasts

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$9.50

avocado, tomato & red onions on sourdough.

ALMOND BUTTER

ALMOND BUTTER

$8.00

almond butter, strawberry jam, granola, honey & chia seeds on sourdough.

Secret Menu!

Pro LT

Pro LT

$14.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, arugula, heirloom tomato, pesto aioli, on smoked garlic bread. Heirloom and smoked garlic courtesy of Hayday Farms Organics

THE BREAKIE STUFFED FRENCHIE

THE BREAKIE STUFFED FRENCHIE

$11.50Out of stock

sausage, eggs, american cheese, maple syrup on house-made french toast bread.

THE ALEXA

THE ALEXA

$12.50

brie. gruyere. fig jam. prosciutto. arugula. caramelized onions. sourdough.

THE CAIT

THE CAIT

$11.50

bacon, eggs, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, fontina, chipotle crema on an Everything Philly muffin.

THE CASSEY

THE CASSEY

$11.00

sausage, avocado, American cheese on plain philly muffin.

Panzanella Salad

Panzanella Salad

$6.50

house-made sourdough croutons, arugula, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Meta Mac Breakfast

Meta Mac Breakfast

$13.00

A play on an old classic! Two eggs, sausage, American cheese, red onion, arugula, special sauce

Grilled Cheese

Served on Sourdough
FIGGY

FIGGY

$9.00

fig jam, brie, gruyere.

SWEET HEAT

SWEET HEAT

$8.50

habanero jack, fontina & drizzle of hot honey.

CLASSIC

CLASSIC

$6.00

fontina & american.

Sandwiches

TURKEY & JAM

TURKEY & JAM

$11.50

turkey, brie, arugula, fig jam on ciabatta. ***COMING ON SOURDOUGH TODAY****

TURKEY & PESTO

TURKEY & PESTO

$11.50

turkey, arugula, pesto aioli, sliced cherry tomatoes on multigrain

PROSCIUTTO

PROSCIUTTO

$12.50

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze, ciabatta. ***COMING ON SOURDOUGH TODAY****

TURKEY, BACON & AVOCADO

TURKEY, BACON & AVOCADO

$13.00

turkey, avocado, bacon, fontina, chipotle creme, ciabatta. ***COMING ON SOURDOUGH TODAY***

Snacks/Sides

CHIPS

CHIPS

$2.50

north fork chips

Espresso Bar

peanut butter latte!

peanut butter latte!

$6.50

2 oz espresso, house made peanut butter simple syrup, choice of milk. **CONTAINS PEANUTS**

anti-pumpkin latte

anti-pumpkin latte

$6.00

our take on the pumpkin spice latte. double shot espresso, house made apple cider simple syrup with fall spices, your choice of milk.

vanilla cardamom latte

$5.75

2 oz espresso. steamed milk. house made vanilla cardamom simple syrup

lavender latte

lavender latte

$5.25

2oz espresso. steamed milk. house made lavender simple syrup.

chai Latte

$6.00

Dona Masala Chai is slow steeped with ginger, cinnamon, green cardamom, cloves, black peppercorn, and organic, loose-leaf black tea. Equal parts chai and milk.

FOLK CITY Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

espresso

$3.00

double shot of folk city espresso

americano

$3.25

double shot espresso with water

cortado

$3.75

double shot; 2 oz frothed milk

cappuccino

$4.00

double shot; steamed milk & foam; 8oz

latte

$5.00

double shot; steamed milk; 12 oz.

matcha latte

$6.00

TeaPigs premium organic matcha green tea. "a green latte with added super powers"

Teas

Tea Pigs Teas

$2.50

choose from a variety of delicious teas!

Cold-Pressed Juices

After Party

After Party

$6.00

Urban Remedy, 12oz carrot, apple, lemon, beet root, ginger

Happy Belly

Happy Belly

$6.00

Urban Remedy, 12oz apple, cucumber, fennel, lemon, mint, ginger, probiotics

Turmeric Boost

Turmeric Boost

$6.00

Urban Remedy, 12oz Low-Glycemic Lemonade turmeric, lemon, stevia

Cold Crusher

Cold Crusher

$6.00

Urban Remedy, 12oz orange, carrot, lemon, turmeric

Cold Drinks

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$6.25

100% orange juice, 16 oz.

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$2.75

Raspberry Lime, 12oz

Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

12 oz sparkling water

Liquid Death Mountain Water

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$3.00

16.9oz can of flat water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00

16.9oz sparkling water

Liquid Death Berry It Alive

Liquid Death Berry It Alive

$3.00

16.9oz sparkling water with berry flavoring

Red Jacket Apple Cider

Red Jacket Apple Cider

$6.00

Ingredients: Apples

Blood Orange Tangerine

Blood Orange Tangerine

$2.75

12oz can 2g sugar

MERCH

sage green meta t-shirts

$20.00

screen printed meta logo on heathered sage green t-shirt, made by Cassey!

black meta t-shirts

$20.00

screen printed meta logo on heathered black t-shirt, made by Cassey!

grey meta t-shirt

$20.00

screen printed meta logo on heathered grey t-shirt, made by Cassey!

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

little cafe tucked away in the cozy corner of Klines Ct in Lambertville.

Location

15 Klines Court, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Directions

Gallery
Meta Cafe image
Meta Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
orange star3.9 • 53
19 Bridge St Stockton, NJ 08559
View restaurantnext
Lakeside Cafe & Liquors - Breakfast Lunch and Dinner & Drinks
orange starNo Reviews
129 North Route 31 Pennington, NJ 08534
View restaurantnext
Hi Tea Bar - 31 s State Street
orange starNo Reviews
31 s State Street Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
Newtown Bagel Company
orange starNo Reviews
31 Swamp Road Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
Relic On State - 101 South State Street
orange starNo Reviews
101 South State Street Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 315
1007 N Easton Rd Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lambertville

Hamilton's Grill Room
orange star4.0 • 603
8 Coryell Street Lambertville, NJ 08530
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lambertville
New Hope
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Pennington
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Doylestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston