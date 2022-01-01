Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Metalwood Grille The Metalwood Grille at The McHenry Country Club

No reviews yet

820 N John St

McHenry, IL 60050

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
*** OPEN TO THE PUBLIC *** Come in and enjoy, Year Round!!

820 N John St, McHenry, IL 60050

