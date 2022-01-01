American
Bars & Lounges
The Metalwood Grille The Metalwood Grille at The McHenry Country Club
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
*** OPEN TO THE PUBLIC *** Come in and enjoy, Year Round!!
Location
820 N John St, McHenry, IL 60050
Gallery