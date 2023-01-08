Mete Supper Club 905 4th Ave

A map showing the location of Mete Supper Club 905 4th AveView gallery

Garlic Truffle Edamame

$8.00

edamame, fried garlic, truffle salt

U-Mami Fries

$10.00

tossed in ramen seasoning, side of seasoned kewpie mayo

Netik Wings

$16.00

sweet soy marinade, slow roasted, then deep-fried, served w/ sweet chili sauce

Jalapeno Crab Poppers

$14.00

jalapeno stuffed w/ crab mix, cream cheese, then deep fried in tempura, and then topped w/ spicy aioli & sweet unagi sauce

Asparagus truffle

$12.00

housemade spicy tuna, served over a deep fried sushi roll w/ cream cheese, avocado, and topped with spicy aioli, sweet unagi sauce, and scallions

Classic Ahi Poke

$17.00

tuna, sweet maui onions, green onions, garlic, ginger, housemade poke dressing, served w/ seaweed salad and shrimp chips

Sweet Heat Salmon Poke

$17.00

salmon, masago, green onions, housemade spicy mayo, served w/ seaweed salad and shrimp chips

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.00

crispy shrimp, tossed in sweet chili aioli and scallions

Yellowtail Paradise Tataki

$16.00

yellowtail sashimi, housemade sesame ponzu, mango, red onions, green onions, and shichimi

METE Signature Fried Rice

$20.00Out of stock

fried rice, salmon, sweet soy marinade, egg whites, carrots, peas, topped with soy-mirin cured egg yolk, green onions, and cilantro

Chicken fried Rice

$18.00

Late Night Bites

Jalapeno Crab Poppers

$12.00Out of stock

(jalapeno, crab mix, cream cheese, deep fried then topped with spicy mayo and sweet unagi sauce)

Garlic Truffle Edamame

$8.00

edamame, fried garlic, truffle salt

U-Mami Fries

$10.00

tossed in ramen seasoning, side of seasoned kewpie mayo

Netik Wings

$16.00

sweet soy marinade, slow roasted, then deep-fried, served w/ sweet chili sauce

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.00

crispy shrimp, tossed in sweet chili aioli and scallions

Drinks

Well

$15.00

Standard

$16.00

Premium

$18.00

Ultra Premium

$22.00

Cocktail

$15.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Bump

$3.00

6pk Red Bull

$30.00

6pk Water

$30.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Soda

$6.00

Water

$6.00

Comp Shot

Cocktail Menu

Ku Fu Pandan

$16.00

Me Love You Oolong Time

$16.00

You Don't Know Jack

$16.00

U-Bae

$16.00

Passionfruit 75

$16.00

Cognac egg nog

$16.00

Banana cognac

$16.00

Santa's lil helper

$16.00

Bottle Service

Clase Azul

$700.00

Casamigos Reposado

$350.00

Don Julio 1942

$700.00

Don Julio Anejo

$500.00

Don Julio Reposado

$375.00

Don Julio Blanco

$325.00

Volcan Cristalino

$400.00

Volcan Resposado

$375.00

Volcan Blanco

$325.00

Patron Blanco

$350.00

Real del Valle Blanco

$350.00

Grey Goose

$450.00

Ciroc Flavors

$350.00

Ketel One

$300.00

Hennessy Privilege

$500.00

Buchanans 12

$400.00

Crown Royal

$350.00

Jameson

$350.00

Ace Of Spades

$900.00

Dom Perignon

$700.00

Perrier Jouet Brut

$600.00

Moet Nectar Rose

$400.00

Moet Nectar

$450.00

Vueve Clicquot Rose

$400.00

Vueve Clicquot

$375.00

Moet Imperial

$375.00

Bottle Beer

Modelo

$7.00

Stone

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Bar Crawl Menu

Bar Crawl Shot

$5.00

Bar Crawl Drink

$10.00

Bar Crawl Champagne

$100.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

905 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

