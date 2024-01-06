Method Juice Cafe Downtown 718 W Riverside
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Plant-based organic juice bar offering cold pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, salads, rice bowls, curry, and nutrient dense snacks!
Location
718 W Riverside, Spokane, WA 99201
