Method Juice Cafe - Northside 7704 North Division
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
We weren't always invested in organic eating! In fact, we were eating all sorts of processed, artificial and less-than-healthy foods just a few short years ago. But something amazing happened when we tried a plant-based diet that incorporated a daily juice: we had more energy, we lost weight, and we just generally felt fantastic. We encourage this lifestyle of nourishment and care through our offerings of cold-pressed juices, acai bowls, smoothies, salads, rice bowls, and plant-based snacks.
7704 North Division, Spokane, WA 99208
