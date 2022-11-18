Restaurant header imageView gallery

Methodical - Stones Point

review star

No reviews yet

207 Wade Hampton Blvd

Greenville, SC 29601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Espresso w/ Milk
Tres Leches
Mocha

Classics

Espresso

Espresso

$3.10
Espresso w/ Water

Espresso w/ Water

$3.10+
Espresso w/ Milk

Espresso w/ Milk

$4.00+
Filter Coffee

Filter Coffee

$2.10+
Pourover 12oz.

Pourover 12oz.

$5.00
Shaken Cold Pourover 12oz.

Shaken Cold Pourover 12oz.

$5.00
Cold Brew 12oz.

Cold Brew 12oz.

$4.50
Tea 12oz.

Tea 12oz.

$4.00
Cold Tea 12oz.

Cold Tea 12oz.

$4.00

Signatures

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.00+

A sweet and creamy espresso drink. *Contains dairy.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+

Rich and chocolatey espresso drink.

Chai 12oz.

Chai 12oz.

$4.00

A tea latte made with black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and other warm spices.

Matcha 12oz.

Matcha 12oz.

$4.25

A frothy green tea latte with a delightfully earthy flavor.

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.00+

Milk + simple syrup - a kid favorite!

Seasonal

Tea Latte 12oz.

$5.00
Slushie

Slushie

$5.50Out of stock
PSL

PSL

$5.00+

The Castle

$5.00+

Ice Cream

Espresso Float

Espresso Float

$5.00

Cold Brew Float

$8.00

Chai Float

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Pastries

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.50

Seeded, fruited, and chocolated. Topped with oat struesel

Pumpkin Masala Cookie

Pumpkin Masala Cookie

$3.00

French Broad Chocolate and Smoked Sea Salt

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Tangzhong style milk bread dough, long fermented over 3 days and rolled with fresh ground cinnamon. Topped with cream cheese icing

Marcona Almond Granola

Marcona Almond Granola

$3.50

Marcona Almond Granola and Greek Yogurt

Carrot Cake

$5.00

A classic buttermilk carrot cake with apple, cream cheese frosting. Local apples are juiced and reduced down into a molasses to sweeten the icing.

Turkey Brie Scone

$4.50

A biscuity, savory, all-butter scone with brie, roasted turkey, and dried cranberries.

Bulk Marcona Almond Granola

$10.00

1 lb of our house made granola. Serves 4

Dry Goods

Camp Craft Cocktails - Bee Keeper

$24.00

Camp Craft Cocktails - Brunch Punch

$24.00

Camp Craft Cocktails - Hibiscus Ginger Lemon

$24.00

Camp Craft Cocktails - The Old Fashioned

$24.00

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups - Matte Black

$27.50

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups - Matte White

$27.50

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups - Stone Blue (Set of 2)

$50.00

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder - Matte Black

$299.00

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder - Matte White

$299.00

Fellow Prismo Filters

$30.00

Fellow Stagg [x] Paper Filters

$8.00

Fellow Stagg [x] Pour-over Set

$80.00

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle - Matte Black

$165.00

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle - Matte White

$165.00

Field Guides - Hummingbirds of NA

$8.95

Field Guides - Woodpeckers of NA

$8.95

Field Notes 3-pk - Kraft

$9.95

Field Notes 80pg Steno - Spiral

$11.95

Field Notes Expedition 3-pk - Orange

$12.95

Field Notes Group Eleven 3-pk - White

$12.95

Field Notes National Parks

$12.95

Field Notes Pitch Black Notebook

$15.00

Field Notes Snowy Evening 3-pk

$12.95

Field Notes Trailhead 3-pk - Green

$12.95

Good & Well Candles - Acadia

$24.00

Good & Well Candles - Appalachian Trail

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Arches

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Crater Lake

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Denali

$24.00

Good & Well Candles - Grand Canyon

$24.00

Good & Well Candles - Great Smokies

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Joshua Tree

$24.00

Good & Well Candles - King's Canyon

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Mammoth Cave

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Nantahala

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - North Cascades

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - North Cascades

$24.00

Good & Well Candles - Olympic

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Pisgah

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Rainier

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Rocky Mountains

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Saguaro

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Sequoia

$24.00

Good & Well Candles - Shenandoah

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Theodore Roosevelt

$24.00

Good & Well Candles - Yellowstone

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Yosemite

$25.00

Good & Well Candles - Zion

$25.00

Good To Go - Bibimbap

$14.25

Kalita Dripper

$40.00

Kalita Filters

$14.50

Miir 12oz 360 Traveler - Tidal Blue

$27.95

Miir 20oz Wide Mouth Bottle - Evergreen

$34.95

Miir 20oz Wide Mouth Bottle - Sandstone White

$34.95

Miir 20oz Wide Mouth Bottle - Tidal Blue

$34.95

Miir 32oz Wide Mouth Bottle - White

$39.95

Miir 33oz Tomo - Black

$59.95

Miir Barware Tool Set

$49.95

Miir Cocktail Shaker Set

$39.95

Miir Stainless Steel Cold Brew Filter

$14.95

Miir Standard Pour-Over Kettle - Black

$69.95

Miir Standard Pour-Over Kettle - Stainless

$69.95

Opinel Brunch Knife - Natural

$19.90

Opinel Brunch Knife - Tangerine

$19.90

Opinel Gardener's Tool Set

$75.00

Opinel Knife & Sheath

$35.00

Opinel My First Opinel Gift Box

$35.00

Opinel N10 Corkscrew Knife

$36.00

Opinel N2 Keyring Knife - Blue

$10.00

Opinel N2 Keyring Knife - Green

$10.00

Opinel N2 Keyring Knife - Red

$10.00

Opinel N2 Keyring Knife - Yellow

$10.00

Opinel N4 Keyring Knife - Black

$12.00

Opinel N4 Keyring Knife - Forest Green

$12.00

Opinel N4 Keyring Knife - Navy

$12.00

Opinel N4 Keyring Knife - Red

$12.00

Opinel N8 Knife - Burgundy

$20.00

Opinel N8 Knife - Dark Blue

$20.00

Opinel N8 Knife - Dark Brown

$20.00

Opinel N8 Knife - Green

$20.00

Opinel N8 Knife - Red

$20.00

Opinel Nomad Cooking Kit

$85.00

Opinel Picnic Plus Set

$35.00

Pisgah Maps - Dupont Map

$14.00

Pisgah Maps - French Broad

$14.00

Pisgah Maps - Grandfather Ranger District Map

$14.00

Pisgah Maps - Pisgah Ranger/Bent Creek Map

$14.00

Pisgah Maps - Shining Rock Map

$14.00

Pisgah Maps - The Blue Wall Map

$14.00

Small Adventure Greeting Card

$6.00

TLP Adventure Together - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Adventure Together - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Appalachian Trail Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Appalachian Trail Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Appalachian Trail Tee - Conifer

$35.00

TLP Appalachian Trail Tee - Dune

$35.00

TLP Appalachian Trail Tee - Manatee

$35.00

TLP Bandana

$18.50

TLP Blue Ridge Parkway Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Blue Ridge Parkway Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Blue Ridge Parkway Tee - Red Rocks

$29.95

TLP Cloudland Canyon Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Cloudland Canyon Poster 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Death Valley Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Death Valley Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Dupont Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Dupont Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Enamel Pin - Appalachian Trail

$10.00

TLP Enamel Pin - Falls Park

$8.00

TLP Enamel Pin - Greenville Flag

$8.00

TLP Enamel Pin - Paris Mountain

$8.00

TLP Enamel Pin - Smokey Bear

$10.00

TLP Enamel Pin - Swamp Rabbit Trail

$8.00

TLP Enamel Pin - TLP Logo

$10.00

TLP Enamel Pin - Yellowstone

$10.00

TLP Enamel Pin - Zion

$10.00

TLP Falls Park Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Falls Park Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Jones Gap Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Jones Gap Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Lake Jocassee Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Lake Jocassee Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Landmark Logo Beanie

$32.00

TLP Landmark Nalgene Water Bottle Appalachian Animals - Pink

$18.99

TLP Landmark Nalgene Water Bottle Desert Dweller - Green

$18.99

TLP Landmark Nalgene Water Bottle Northwest Wildlife - Blue

$18.99

TLP Love Smokey Tee - Red Rocks

$35.00

TLP Nantahala Forest Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Nantahala Forest Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP National Park Post Cards

$20.00

TLP NPS Maps Foster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP NPS Maps Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Only You Hat

$32.00

TLP Onward and Outward Beanie

$30.00

TLP Outer Banks Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Outer Banks Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Paris Mountain Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Paris Mountain Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Patches - Mt. Rainier

$7.50

TLP Patches - Blue Ridge Parkway

$7.50

TLP Patches - Dupont

$7.50

TLP Patches - Grand Teton

$7.50

TLP Patches - I Love You Smokey

$7.50

TLP Patches - Joshua Tree

$7.50

TLP Patches - Pisgah

$7.50

TLP Patches - Stay Vigilant

$7.50

TLP Pisgah Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Pisgah Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Please Help Smokey Tee - Chambray Blue

$35.00

TLP Please Help Smokey Tee Youth - Chambray Blue

$23.00

TLP Pledge to Smokey Bear - Dune

$35.00

TLP Ponderosa Hat - Berry

$32.00

TLP Smokey Bear Babes in the Forest Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Smokey Bear Babes in the Forest Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Smokey Bear Beanie

$32.00

TLP Smokey Bear Educational Poster

$36.00

TLP Smokey Bear Enamel Mug

$20.00

TLP Smokey Bear Logo - Smoke Grey

$35.00

TLP Smokey Bear Logo Tee - Cactus

$35.00

TLP Smokey Bear Logo Tee - Conifer

$35.00

TLP Smokey Bear Only You Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Smokey Bear Only You Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Smokey Bear Prevent Wildfires Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Smokey Bear Prevent Wildfires Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Smokey Bear Puzzle

$22.50

TLP Smokey Mountains Beanie

$32.00

TLP Smoky Mountains Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Smoky Mountains Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Sticker - Appalachian Trail

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Bear

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Blue Ridge Parkway

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Devotee of Tent and Trail

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Dupont

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Foothills Trail

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Grand Canyon

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Happy Days

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Hardest Climb

$2.50

TLP Sticker - I Love You Smokey Bear

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Jocassee

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Jones Gap

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Olympic

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Pisgah Map

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Smoky Mountains

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Table Rock

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Yellowstone

$2.50

TLP Sticker - Yosemite

$2.50

TLP Swamp Rabbit Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Swamp Rabbit Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP Table Rock Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP Table Rock Poster 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP The Best Views Come After the Hardest Climbs Poster - 12 x 16

$24.00

TLP The Best Views Come After the Hardest Climbs Poster - 18 x 24

$36.00

TLP The Devotee Watch Cap Beanie - Forest

$30.00

TLP The Devotee Watch Cap Beanie - Yellow

$30.00

TLP The Firewatch Cap - Only You

$30.00

Topo Design Rover Pack Classic - Zinfandel/BotanicGreen

$99.00

Topo Designs Bike Bag Mini Mountain - Black/Blue

$39.00

Topo Designs Bike Bag Mountain - Black/Black

$49.00

Topo Designs Bike Bag Mountain - Black/Blue

$49.00

Topo Designs Bike Bag Mountain - BoneWhite/Blue

$49.00

Topo Designs Bike BG Mini Mountain - Clay/Blue

$39.00

Topo Designs Classic Duffel Mini - Hemp/BotanicGreen

$49.00

Topo Designs Classic Mini Duffel - BotanicGreen/Clay

$49.00

Topo Designs Cooler Bag - Black/Black

$49.00

Topo Designs Cooler Bag - Black/Grape

$49.00

Topo Designs Corduroy Trucker - Sunset Black

$32.00

Topo Designs Corduroy Trucker Bubble Topo - Black

$32.00

Topo Designs Corduroy Trucker Bubble Topo - Navy

$32.00

Topo Designs Daypack Classic - Charcoal/Black

$99.00