- Home
- /
- Greenville
- /
- Methodical - Stones Point
Methodical - Stones Point
No reviews yet
207 Wade Hampton Blvd
Greenville, SC 29601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Classics
Signatures
Tres Leches
A sweet and creamy espresso drink. *Contains dairy.
Mocha
Rich and chocolatey espresso drink.
Chai 12oz.
A tea latte made with black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and other warm spices.
Matcha 12oz.
A frothy green tea latte with a delightfully earthy flavor.
Hot Cocoa
Chocolate Milk
Steamer
Milk + simple syrup - a kid favorite!
Pastries
Banana Nut Muffin
Seeded, fruited, and chocolated. Topped with oat struesel
Pumpkin Masala Cookie
French Broad Chocolate and Smoked Sea Salt
Cinnamon Roll
Tangzhong style milk bread dough, long fermented over 3 days and rolled with fresh ground cinnamon. Topped with cream cheese icing
Marcona Almond Granola
Marcona Almond Granola and Greek Yogurt
Carrot Cake
A classic buttermilk carrot cake with apple, cream cheese frosting. Local apples are juiced and reduced down into a molasses to sweeten the icing.
Turkey Brie Scone
A biscuity, savory, all-butter scone with brie, roasted turkey, and dried cranberries.
Bulk Marcona Almond Granola
1 lb of our house made granola. Serves 4