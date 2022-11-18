Restaurant header imageView gallery

Methodical -The Commons

review star

No reviews yet

147 Welborn St b3

Greenville, SC 29601

Espresso w/ Milk
Mocha
Tres Leches

Classics

Espresso

$3.10
Espresso w/ Water

$3.10+
Espresso w/ Milk

$4.00+
Filter Coffee

$2.10+
Pourover 12oz.

$5.00Out of stock
Shaken Cold Pourover 12oz.

$5.00Out of stock
Cold Brew 12oz.

$4.50
Tea 12oz.

$4.00
Cold Tea 12oz.

$4.00

Signatures

Tres Leches

$5.00+

A sweet and creamy espresso drink. *Contains dairy.

Mocha

$5.00+

Rich and chocolatey espresso drink.

Chai 12oz.

$4.00

A tea latte made with black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and other warm spices.

Matcha 12oz.

$4.25

A frothy green tea latte with a delightfully earthy flavor.

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+
Chocolate Milk

$2.00+
Steamer

$3.00+

Milk + simple syrup - a kid favorite!

Seasonal

Tea Latte 12oz.

$5.00
Slushie

Slushie

$5.50Out of stock
PSL

PSL

$5.00+

The Castle

$5.00+

Ice Cream

Espresso Float

$5.00

Cold Brew Float

$8.00

Chai Float

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Pastries

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.50

Seeded, fruited, and chocolated. Topped with oat struesel

Pumpkin Masala Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

French Broad Chocolate and Smoked Sea Salt

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Tangzhong style milk bread dough, long fermented over 3 days and rolled with fresh ground cinnamon. Topped with cream cheese icing

Marcona Almond Granola

$3.50

Marcona Almond Granola and Greek Yogurt

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

A classic buttermilk carrot cake with apple, cream cheese frosting. Local apples are juiced and reduced down into a molasses to sweeten the icing.

Turkey Brie Scone

$4.50

A biscuity, savory, all-butter scone with brie, roasted turkey, and dried cranberries.

Bulk Marcona Almond Granola

$10.00Out of stock

1 lb of our house made granola. Serves 4

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Coffee, Tea, Breakfast, Pastries. Enjoy Methodical!

147 Welborn St b3, Greenville, SC 29601

Directions

