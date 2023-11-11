Metric Coffee - West Fulton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2021 W Fulton St Chicago, Chicago, IL 60612
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dark Matter Coffee - Chocolate City Coffee Palace and Bodega
No Reviews
2015 West Grand Avenue Chicago, IL 60612
View restaurant