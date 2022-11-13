Metro Ale House 197 East 2nd St

A map showing the location of Metro Ale House 197 East 2nd StView gallery

Metro Ale House

review star

No reviews yet

197 East 2nd St

Pomona, CA 91766

Order Again

Appetizers

Truffle Fries

$12.00

White Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Parsley

Poke Nachos

$15.00

Won Tong , Ahi Tuna, Red and Green Onions, Poke dressing, Togarashi finished with our house Korean Aioli

Brisket Nachos

$18.00

Home made Tortilla Chips, Smoke house Brisket, 5 Cheese blended, Roasted Jalapeno Crema, Pickled Red Onions. Garnished with Cilantro

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Pulled Pork smoked in house. BBQ, sauce, Served with Zesty Cole Slaw and Onion Rings

Pomona Fries

$13.99

Crispy Fries, topped with Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, chopped Pickles and Mustard

Calamari

$16.00

Fried Calamari on a bed of Fries. Served with Tarter sauce, Cocktail sauce and fresh Lemon

Wings

$15.00

Bone in Wings. Served with the Choice of: Mango Habanero, BBQ, Buffalo or Nashville hot sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Served with Whole Grain Mustard, Beer Cheese and Bacon made with Metro's very own Detonator Hazy IPA

Fried Zucchini

$11.00

Deep Fried Zucchini medallions Panko crusted. Served with house made Ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Sliders

$13.00

Angus Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Aioli. Apple Wood Smoked Bacon and fresh Jalapeno

Fries Basket

$6.99

Entree Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Turkey, Hardboiled egg, diced Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble topped with fresh Avocado and Ranch dressing

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, graded Parmesan, Fresh Avocado and Caesar dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Spring Mix and Cabbage Blend, Togarashi Crusted Ahi Tuna Steak seared, toasted Almonds, fresh Cilantro, fried Won Ton tossed in a Honey Soy dressing

South Western Blackened Salmon

$17.00

Spring Mix , Black Beans, Corn, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, fresh Jalapeno , diced Tomato. Topped with Tortilla Strips, fresh Cilantro with Jalapeno Caesar dressing

Family Style Caesar Salad

$30.00

Romaine Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, grated Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Avocado and Caesar dressing

Sandwiches

South Western Turkey Melt Sandwich

$16.00

Parmesan Toast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Fresh Avocado, Turkey, Bacon and Tomato

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Sourdough Toast , Mayo & BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Red Onion and thick sliced smoked Brisket

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Squaw Bread, Mayo, Fresh Avocado, Marinated Chicken breast. Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Craft Burgers

Metro Burger

$17.00

8oz Angus Beef Patty, fried Egg, Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Caramelized Onion, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on Fresh baked daily Brioche Bun and Fries

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

8oz Angus Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Red Onion, Wild Mushrooms, Mayo. Served On Fresh baked daily Brioche Bum and Fries

The Western Burger

$16.00

8oz Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings, Barbeque sauce. Served on our fresh baked Brioche Bun and Fries

The Classic American Burger

$15.00

8oz Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Thousand Island. Served on our fresh baked daily Brioche Bun and Fries

Veggie

Vegetarian Sand

$14.00

Cucumber, Red Onion, Provolone , Fresh Avocado, Shredded Lettuce and Red Wine Vinaigrette. Served on fresh Squaw Bread and Fries

Veggie Wrapped

$14.00

Sauteed Mushrooms Bell Peppers, Onions, Feta, Swiss, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze. Wrapped with Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on our fresh baked daily Brioche Bun and Fries

Entree

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

8oz Blackened Chicken, 12oz Fettuccine Pasta, Home Made Alfredo sauce. Served with Cheese Bread

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

8 Shrimp Tail on Cajun Seasoning, 12oz Fettucine Pasta, Red & Green Bell Pepper and Red Onion. Served with Cheese Bread

Smoked Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Green Bell Pepper, diced Red Onion. Topped with Smoked Pulled Pork, Onion Strings. Served with Mac & Cheese. Finished with Cilantro Micro Grains

BBQ Chicken Plate

$14.00

A Jumbo Chicken Quarter. Served with the choice of Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potato or Seasonal Vegetables

Smoked Brisket Plate

$18.00

8oz Smoked Brisket. Served with the choice of Mashed Potato, Mac & Cheese or Seasonal Vegetables

St Louis Smoked Rib 1/2

$17.00

1/2 Rack St Louis Smoked Rib. Served with choice of Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potato or Seasonal Vegetables

St Louis Smoked Rib full

$26.00

full Rack St Louis Smoked Rib. Served with choice of Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potato or Seasonal Vegetables

Smoked House Platter

$40.00

1/2 Rack Rib, 6oz Brisket, Quarter Chicken and 6oz Pulled Pork. Served with Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potato and 6 Rolls

Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese

$16.00

8oz Smoked Brisket. Served with the choice of Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potato or Seasonal Vegetables

Blackened Chicken Alfredo Family Style

$69.00

24oz Blackened Chicken, 36oz Fettucine Pasta, Home Made Alfredo sauce. Served with Cheese Bread

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Finger / Fries

$6.50

Kid Cheese Burger / Fries

$6.50

Grilled Cheese Sand / Fries

$6.50

Mini Cheese Quesadilla / Fries

$6.50

Soft Drinks & Juice

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Michelada

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Water Bottle

$2.72
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

197 East 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766

Directions

