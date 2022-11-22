Restaurant header imageView gallery

Metro Bar & Grill

30860 Ryan Rd

Warren, MI 48092

Order Again

Popular Items

Bosco Sticks
Breaded Mushrooms
Poutine

Starters

Saganaki

$9.00

Flaming Cheese

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Steak Bites with Bloody Mary Sauce

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$9.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Metro Nachos

$12.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Poutine

$7.00

Calamari

$14.00

Bosco Sticks

$5.00

Totchos

$11.00

Pork Pot Stickers

$9.00

Mini Tacos

$8.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Quesadilla

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of cheeses, served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and rice

Wings

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day

French Onion

Chili

Metro Salad

$12.00

Chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar, hard-boiled egg, black olives, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and crumbled bleu cheese on a bed of greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Spicy chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar, hard-boiled egg, black olives, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and crumbled bleu cheese on a bed of greens

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Salami, ham, blend of cheeses, green peppers, onions, black olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini and tomatoes on a bed of greens

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, with garlic butter croutons, red onion, and Parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$10.00

Olives, beets, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumber, onion and feta on a bed of greens

Julienne Salad

$11.00

Ham, turkey, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, onions, hard-boiled egg, American, and Swiss on a bed of greens

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and peppers tossed in olive oil and parsley, topped with white brine cheese

Taco Salad

$12.00

Seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, black olives, served in a tortilla bowl

Tuna Salad

$10.00

White albacore tuna, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, onion and olives, served with cottage cheese

House Salad

$5.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, and croutons on a bed of greens

Burgers

The Original Metro Burger

$8.00

½ lb. hand-patted, fresh, never frozen Angus Beef

Burger Beer/Pop Special

$11.00

The Original Metro Burger with fries and your choice of a pint of domestic beer or pop

Spicy Pub Burger

$12.00

Chipotle-seasoned burger with spicy fried pickle spears, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Patty Melt

$11.00

Burger with Swiss and grilled onions on grilled rye

Metro Sliders

$11.00

3 mini burgers topped with grilled onions

Metro Balboa Burger

$13.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Metro Club

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, and mayo stacked high on toasted white

Philly Sandwich

$12.00

Smothered in sautéed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers, topped with melted Swiss

Chicken Hani

$12.00

Sliced breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss, with mayo

Chicken Club

$12.00

Chicken filet with bacon, Swiss, lettuce, and tomato

Metro Slim Jim

$11.00

Grilled ham, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and special sauce

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken fillet with mozzarella and marinara

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken with American, lettuce, and tomato

Gyro

$12.00

Sliced gyro meat, onions, tomato, and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita

Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss on grilled rye served with side of 1000 island sauce

Russian Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, coleslaw, Russian dressing and Swiss served on a grilled onion roll

French Dip

$11.00

Thinly sliced roast beef on a hoagie with side of au jus

New York Strip Sandwich

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Beer-battered cod with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Tuna salad and Swiss on grilled rye

BLT

$10.00

Classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Turkey and Swiss Wrap

$12.00

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Club Wrap

$12.00

Thai Chicken Wrap

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Entrees

Fajitas

Wet Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or ground beef, tomatoes, onions, refried beans and a blend of cheeses smothered in enchilada sauce, served with rice

New York Strip

$20.00+

Choice-cut Angus Beef, grilled to perfection

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

grilled and seasoned to perfection

BBQ Ribs

Slow-cooked and smothered in smoky BBQ sauce

Monterrey

$14.00

Chicken breast or ground sirloin steak smothered in onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and Monterey cheese

Stir-fry

Kabob

Tender pieces of marinated chicken skewered up with onions, bell peppers, and grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of rice with pita bread

Homemade Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hand-cut, hand-battered chicken breast fried crisp and served with fries

Pepper Steak Over Rice

$15.00

Sliced strip steak served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers and rice, topped with brown gravy

Meatloaf

$13.00

Homemade meatloaf with choice of potato and vegetable

Polish Platter

$17.00

Homemade stuffed cabbage, potato pierogi with grilled onion, potato pancakes, polish sausage and sauerkraut

Pierogi Dinner

$11.00

Potato pierogies with grilled onion

Stuffed Cabbage Dinner

$14.00

Homemade stuffed cabbage served with choice of potato and vegetable

Cevapi

$14.00

Cevapi (Mediterranean sausage), tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, and chopped onion, served with pita bread

Fish and Mac

$15.00

Pizza & Pasta

Rustic Flatbread Pizza

$9.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella and homemade pizza sauce

Lasagna

$14.00

Homemade meat lasagna, served with garlic toast

Angel Hair Pasta and Meatballs

$10.00

Marinara sauce and Italian-style meatballs, with garlic toast

Baked Ravioli

$13.00

Four cheese ravioli with marinara sauce, served with garlic toast

Homemade Creamy Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Fish and Mac

$15.00

Seafood

Fish and Chips

$12.00

Hand-dipped, beer-battered cod served with fries

Lake Perch

$15.00

Lightly breaded and deep-fried to perfection

Broiled Salmon

$20.00

Nicely seasoned and broiled to your liking

Fish Tacos (2)

$11.00

Lightly fried cod, shredded cabbage, chipotle aioli sauce, cheese, tomato, and onion in a flour tortilla, served with Cajun fries

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Served with fries and marmalade

Shrimp and Chips

$12.00

Clam Strips and Chips

$12.00

Shrimp Bites Basket

$12.00

Bite-size shrimp lightly breaded and deep-fried

Fish and Mac

$15.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Pita

$1.00

Cajun Pita

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Nacho Cheese Side

$3.00

Gravy Side

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Tzatziki

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Bar Chips

$2.00

Bar Nuts

$2.50

Dessert

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$5.00

Fried Twinkie

$4.00

Churros

$5.00

Entrees

Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Blackened Salmon w. Mango Hab Shrimp

$25.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$11.00

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Chicken Parm w. Angel Hair

$16.00

City Chicken

$14.00

Fried Taco Basket

$12.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Metro Balboa Burger

$13.00

Orange Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Rib Basket

$16.00

Salmon Oscar

$28.00

Southwest Chipotle Wrap

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Club Ciabatta

$14.00

Wayne Steak

$21.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Delicious homemade food & great atmosphere. Metro Bar & Grill is a family owned and operated small business located in Warren, MI. A fun and friendly neighborhood bar and grill with great homemade food, 16 rotating craft beers on tap, daily drink specials, Club Keno, Pull Tabs, and entertainment throughout the week. A great place to unwind after work with an ice cold beer to watch the game, or let loose at night with a live DJ and karaoke.

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

