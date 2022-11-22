Metro Bar & Grill
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Delicious homemade food & great atmosphere. Metro Bar & Grill is a family owned and operated small business located in Warren, MI. A fun and friendly neighborhood bar and grill with great homemade food, 16 rotating craft beers on tap, daily drink specials, Club Keno, Pull Tabs, and entertainment throughout the week. A great place to unwind after work with an ice cold beer to watch the game, or let loose at night with a live DJ and karaoke.
30860 Ryan Rd, Warren, MI 48092
