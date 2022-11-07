Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery imageView gallery

Popular Items

Build Your Own Salad
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich
Build Your Own Grill Sandwich

Pop-up Feature: Burritos

Grilled Veggie Burrito w/ Chips & Salsa

Grilled Veggie Burrito w/ Chips & Salsa

$12.95

Grilled Asparagus & Zucchini Burrito with Rice & Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli. Served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Grilled Chicken Burrito w/ Chips & Salsa

Grilled Chicken Burrito w/ Chips & Salsa

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Burrito with Rice & Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli. Served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Healthy Lunch Specials

Cajun Turkey Burger Platter

Cajun Turkey Burger Platter

$9.95

Dairy Free, Gluten Free / Bed of Lettuce / Grilled Cajun Turkey Burger / Sliced Tomatoes / Red Onions / Pickle Chips / Avocado Slices / Vegan Chipotle Aioli

Grilled Chicken Breast on a Bed of Lettuce

Grilled Chicken Breast on a Bed of Lettuce

$4.00

Gluten Free / Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast on a Bed of Lettuce

Grilled Vegetable Platter

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$8.95

Vegetarian, Gluten Free / Grilled Eggplant, Portabella Mushroom & Zucchini / Roasted Red Peppers / Bed of Arugula / Fresh Mozzarella / Basil / Balsamic Reduction

Grilled Vegetable Whole Wheat Wrap

Grilled Vegetable Whole Wheat Wrap

$8.95

Vegetarian / Grilled Eggplant, Portabella Mushroom & Zucchini / Roasted Red Peppers / Bed of Arugula / Fresh Mozzarella / Basil / Balsamic Reduction/ Whole Wheat Wrap

Mediterranean Falafel Bowl(warm)

Mediterranean Falafel Bowl(warm)

$9.95

Vegetarian, Whole Grains / Barley / Spinach / Tomatoes / Red Onion / Cucumbers / Olives / Falafel Patty / Feta / Crispy Garbanzo Beans / Oregano Vinaigrette *This is a warm bowl, all items sautéed with Falafel on top*

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Bowl(warm)

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Bowl(warm)

$9.95

Whole Grains / Barley / Spinach / Tomatoes / Red Onion / Cucumbers / Olives / Grilled Chicken / Feta / Crispy Garbanzo Beans / Oregano Vinaigrette *This is a warm bowl, all items sautéed with Chicken on top*

House Made Falafel Patty on a Bed of Lettuce

House Made Falafel Patty on a Bed of Lettuce

$4.00

Healthy Sides

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.95
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$3.95

Vegan, Vegetarian / Avocado topped with Salsa / One Piece of Multigrain Toast

Celery Sticks & Peanut Butter

Celery Sticks & Peanut Butter

$2.95

Vegetarian, Gluten Free / Celery Sticks / Cup of Peanut Butter

Crudité & Ranch Dressing

Crudité & Ranch Dressing

$4.95

Carrot & Celery Sticks / Grape Tomatoes / Cucumber Slices / Ranch Dressing

Granny Smith Apple & Peanut Butter

Granny Smith Apple & Peanut Butter

$2.95

Vegetarian, Gluten Free / Sliced Granny Smith Apple / Cup of Peanut Butter

Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing

Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing

$2.95

Salad/Soup

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.95
Tuna/Egg Salad Combo Salad Special

Tuna/Egg Salad Combo Salad Special

$10.95

spring mix | scoop of each- tuna & egg salad | tomatoes | red onion | chopped swiss cheese | olives | croutons | oil & vinegar

Grilled Chicken & Roasted Cinnamon Pear Salad Special

Grilled Chicken & Roasted Cinnamon Pear Salad Special

$10.95

grilled chicken | spinach | cinnamon roasted pears| cucumber | red onion | garbanzo beans | feta cheese| toasted almonds | raspberry vinaigrette

Tuna Cobb Salad Special

Tuna Cobb Salad Special

$10.95

tuna salad | romaine | tomato | cucumber| bacon | hard boiled egg |crumbled bleu cheese |croutons | avocado | ranch dressing

Tex-Mex Falafel Bowl(cold)

Tex-Mex Falafel Bowl(cold)

$10.95

Romaine / Red Quinoa / Cucumber / Tomato / Pickled Red Onions / Black Beans / Corn / Avocado / Shredded Cheddar / Falafel / Tortilla Strips / Chipotle-Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken / Romaine / Grape Tomatoes / Parmesan Cheese / Kalamata Olives / Croutons / Caesar Dressing

Falafel Caesar Salad

Falafel Caesar Salad

$8.95

Falafel / Romaine / Parmesan Cheese / Tomatoes / Olives / Croutons / Caesar Dressing

Extra Dressing Cup

Extra Dressing Cup

$0.75
House Fried Chips

House Fried Chips

$2.00
Chicken & Corn Chowder-small 12oz

Chicken & Corn Chowder-small 12oz

$3.75
Chicken & Corn Chowder-large 16oz

Chicken & Corn Chowder-large 16oz

$4.50
Chicken Noodle Soup-small 12oz

Chicken Noodle Soup-small 12oz

$3.75
Chicken Noodle Soup-large 16oz

Chicken Noodle Soup-large 16oz

$4.50

Deli

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

$8.95
Build Your Own Vegetarian Sandwich

Build Your Own Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.95
Curry Grilled Veggie Wrap w/ House Chips

Curry Grilled Veggie Wrap w/ House Chips

$10.95

grilled curry vegetables | romaine | red onion |diced pear | shaved radish cajun ranch dressing |plain wrap |served with house fried chips

Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Croissant w/ House Chips

Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Croissant w/ House Chips

$10.95

cranberry almond chicken salad | spinach | cheddar | red onion | cranberry aioli | croissant

Chicken and Roasted Red Pepper Panini

Chicken and Roasted Red Pepper Panini

$8.95

Grilled Chicken | Provolone Cheese | Spinach | Roasted Red Peppers | White Balsamic Reduction | Mini Hero

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.95

Ham / Salami / Pepperoni / Provolone / Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion / Oregano / Oil & Vinegar / Mini Hero

Falafel Caesar Wrap

Falafel Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Falafel | Romaine | Parmesan Cheese | Tomatoes | Olives | Caesar Dressing | White Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Grilled Chicken | Romaine | Parmesan Cheese | Tomatoes | Olives | Caesar Dressing | White Wrap

House Fried Chips

House Fried Chips

$2.00
Pickle Spear

Pickle Spear

$0.75

1 Pickle Spear

Extra Dressing Cup

Extra Dressing Cup

$0.75

Lunch Grill

Build Your Own Grill Sandwich

Build Your Own Grill Sandwich

$7.95
Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$7.95

Veggie, Impossible, Turkey or Beef

Pepperoni Pizza Burger Special w/ Fries

Pepperoni Pizza Burger Special w/ Fries

$12.95

beef burger| pepperoni |provolone cheese| marinara sauce | spinach brioche roll |served with french fries

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich w/ Fries

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich w/ Fries

$12.95

crispy chicken| ham | swiss| tomato | spinach | honey mustard dressing kaiser roll |served with french fries

Cajun Impossible Burger Special w/ House Chips

Cajun Impossible Burger Special w/ House Chips

$12.95

grilled cajun impossible burger| fresh spinach | tomato | avocado caramelized onions |pickled jalapenos| vegan chipotle aioli | toasted brioche bun served with house chips

BLT

BLT

$5.95

Crispy Bacon / Romaine Lettuce / Sliced Tomatoes / Mayo / Country White

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

American Cheese / White Bread

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$7.95

Freshly Made White Albacore Tuna Salad / Swiss Cheese / Grilled Tomatoes / White Bread

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.95

Beef Cheesesteak / Peppers / Onions / Provolone Cheese / Hero

Vegetable Quesadilla

Vegetable Quesadilla

$7.95

Spinach, Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms / Cheese / served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Grilled Chicken & Cheese, served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$8.95

Breaded Eggplant / Fresh Mozzarella / Spinach / Marinara Sauce / Mini Hero

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.95

Breaded Chicken / Provolone Cheese / Marinara Sauce / Toasted Brioche Roll

House Made Falafel Gyro

House Made Falafel Gyro

$8.95

House Made Falafel Patty / Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion / Tzatziki Sauce / Grilled Pita

Grilled Chicken Gyro

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$8.95

Grilled Chicken / Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion / Tzatziki Sauce / Grilled Pita

Chicken Finger - Each

Chicken Finger - Each

$2.00

Includes 1 sauce per chicken finger

Chicken Tenders(4) & Fries Platter

Chicken Tenders(4) & Fries Platter

$9.95

Includes 2 sauces, if you want 2 of the same sauce, specify in notes, do not add it under extra sauce

House Fried Potato Chips

House Fried Potato Chips

$2.00
Pickle Spear

Pickle Spear

$0.75

1 Pickle Spear

Extra Dressing Cup

Extra Dressing Cup

$0.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Snacks

House Made Trail Mix Cup-9oz.

House Made Trail Mix Cup-9oz.

$3.50
Bazzini Raw Mixed Nuts-1.25oz

Bazzini Raw Mixed Nuts-1.25oz

$2.25
M&M`s

M&M`s

$2.50
House Fried Chips

House Fried Chips

$2.00
North Fork Chips- BBQ

North Fork Chips- BBQ

$2.50
North Fork Chips- Salt & Vinegar

North Fork Chips- Salt & Vinegar

$2.50
North Fork Chips- Salted

North Fork Chips- Salted

$2.50
Deep River- Sour Cream and Onion Chips

Deep River- Sour Cream and Onion Chips

$2.50

Fruit

Orange

Orange

$1.50
Granny Smith Apple

Granny Smith Apple

$1.50
Fresh Fruit Salad

Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.95
Fresh Strawberry Cup

Fresh Strawberry Cup

$2.95

Yogurts

Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt

Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt

$2.50
Chobani Blueberry Greek Yogurt

Chobani Blueberry Greek Yogurt

$2.50
Yogurt Parfait w/ Fresh Strawberries

Yogurt Parfait w/ Fresh Strawberries

$3.50

Plain nonfat yogurt / granola / fresh strawberries / honey pc

Pastries/Cookies

Croissant

Croissant

$2.50
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50
Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$2.50
David`s Chocolate Chip Cookie

David`s Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
David`s Sugar Cookies

David`s Sugar Cookies

$2.50
David`s Brownie

David`s Brownie

$2.50

Beverages

Poland Springs Water-16.9 fl oz

Poland Springs Water-16.9 fl oz

$1.95
Tropicana Apple Juice-10oz

Tropicana Apple Juice-10oz

$1.95
Tropicana Orange Juice 10oz.

Tropicana Orange Juice 10oz.

$1.95
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50
Coke Zero Can

Coke Zero Can

$1.50
Dr Pepper Can

Dr Pepper Can

$1.50
Diet Dr Pepper Can

Diet Dr Pepper Can

$1.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.50
Gingerale Can

Gingerale Can

$1.50
Coca Cola Bottle

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.50
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.50
Dr Pepper Bottle

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.50
Honest Tea- Half & Half Iced Tea

Honest Tea- Half & Half Iced Tea

$2.95
Honest Tea- Honey Green Iced Tea

Honest Tea- Honey Green Iced Tea

$2.95
Snapple Diet Lemon Iced Tea

Snapple Diet Lemon Iced Tea

$2.50
Spindrift- Grapefruit

Spindrift- Grapefruit

$2.50
Spindrift- Half & Half

Spindrift- Half & Half

$2.50
Spindrift- Raspberry Lime

Spindrift- Raspberry Lime

$2.50
Spindrift-Lime

Spindrift-Lime

$2.50
Spindrift- Pineapple

Spindrift- Pineapple

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Welcome to Metropark! All orders are delivered to the shelf in your building lobby for 12pm. Thank you! Jessica Weber Manager jweber@dartcor.com 973-303-1278

Location

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin, NJ 08820

Directions

Gallery
Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery image

