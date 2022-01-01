Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Metro Taco

453 Reviews

$$

102-15 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TO SHARE

Nacho Tower

$16.00

Our signature towering stack of nachos smothered in queso, beans, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, scallion, mayo, and salsa. Gluten free.

Guacamole & Chips (v)

$14.00

Served with house tortilla chips. Gluten free.

Charred Corn Dip & Chips

$13.00

Shaved charred corn, queso, pico de gallo, scallion, chili powder. Served with our house tortilla chips. Gluten free.

Papas Bravas (v)

$10.00

Crispy potatoes tossed with salsa, garlic sofrito, chipotle mayo & scallion. Gluten free. Vegan.

Adobo Brussels

$13.00

Crispy brussel sprouts tossed with salsa and topped with cotija cheese and pickled onions. Gluten free.

TACOS

Pulled Pork Taco

$3.95

Slow cooked for eight hours, topped with charrred pineapple, onion, salsa & cilantro. Gluten free. One taco per order.

Baja Shrimp Taco

$5.45

Sauteed with garlic sofrito, topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo & scallion. Gluten Free. One taco per order.

Chicken Taco

$3.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with pico de gallo, avocado crema, salsa & cilantro. Gluten free. One taco per order.

Vegan al Pastor Taco (g) (v)

$4.95

Spicy seitan chorizo, charred pineapple, white onion, cilantro. Vegan. Contains gluten. One taco per order.

Steak Taco

$5.45

Marinated steak, pickled onion, avocado crema, cilantro. Gluten free. One taco per order.

Brussel Taco (v)

$3.95

Crispy brussel sprouts tossed with salsa and garlic sofrito, topped with pickled onion & cilantro. Vegan. Gluten Free. One taco per order.

El Gringo Taco

$4.95

Classic hard shell taco, filled with ground beef, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream & salsa. Gluten free. One taco per order.

Fish Taco

$5.45

Mahi mahi fillet, pico de gallo, scallion, chipotle mayo. Gluten free. One per order. **GF Flour mix contains garbanzo flour**

Mushroom Taco (v)

$3.95

Sauteed mushrooms, crispy onions, chipotle mayo and cilantro

BOWLS

Mexico City "Halal"

$16.00

*NOT actually halal* Our take on the classic NYC street food. Grilled chicken, guacamole and pickled onions over rice, topped with mayo & salsa. Gluten free.

Vegan Bowl

$18.00

Seitan chorizo, beans, avocado & pico de gallo over rice, topped with chipotle mayo. Vegan. Contains gluten.

Build Your Own Bowl

$15.00

Choice of base, protein, sauces and toppings. Served with pickled onions and a corn, bean & pico de gallo salad.

PLATOS

Quesadilla (g)

$15.00

Classic quesadilla filled with your choice of protein, rajas & jack cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo. Contains gluten.

Burrito (g)

$16.00

Filled with rice, beans, jack cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein. Served with chipotle mayo on the side. Contains gluten.

Crunchwrap (g)

$16.00

Choice of protein, queso, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and a crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a flour tortilla and griddled. Contains gluten.

Broccoli Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Charred broccoli, homemade ceasar dressing, cotija cheese, tortilla chip crumble. Gluten free.

SIDES

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

Grilled corn on the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder, scallion & lime. Gluten free.

Rice & Beans

$7.00

Abuelita's recipe. Gluten free. Vegan.

Chips

$3.00

Gluten Free. Vegan.

Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Three fresh, heirloom corn tortillas. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Beans

$4.00

Abuelita's recipe. Gluten free. Vegan.

Rice

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Avocado 1/2

$3.00

Pico de Gallo (4 oz)

$2.00

Pico de Gallo (2 oz)

$1.00

Side Guacamole (4 oz)

$4.00

Side Guacamole (2 oz)

$2.00

Side Salsa (4 oz)

$1.50

Side Salsa (2 oz)

$0.75

Side Sour Cream (4 oz)

$1.00

Side Sour Cream (2 oz)

$0.50

Side Avocado Crema (4 oz)

$1.50

Side Avocado Crema (2 oz)

$0.75

Side Chipotle Mayo (4 oz)

$1.50

Side Chipotle Mayo (2 oz)

$0.75

DESSERT

Churros (g)

$10.00

Fresh churros made to order, filled with chocolate. Five per order. Contains Gluten. *Contains Nuts*.

Chocolate Mouse Cake (g)

$9.00

*Contains Nuts*.

KIDS MENU

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

KIDS Chicken Taco

$3.00

KIDS Pulled Pork Taco

$3.00

KIDS Shrimp Taco

$3.50

KIDS Steak Taco

$3.50

KIDS Fish Taco

$3.50

KIDS Ground Beef Taco

$3.25

KIDS Corn

$3.95

DRINKS

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

FROM THE BAR

Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Watermelon Margarita

$11.00

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

Mezcal Margarita

$11.00

Spicy Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Corona (Beer)

$7.00

BEER

Modelo

$7.00

Corona (bottle)

$7.00

Finback IPA

$8.00

WINE

Red Sangria Glass

$10.00

Red Sangria Bottle

$40.00

House Red Glass

$10.00

House Red Bottle

$40.00

House White Glass

$9.00

House White Bottle

$36.00

Rose Glass

$10.00

Rose Bottle

$40.00

Sparkling Glass

$9.00

Sparkling Bottle

$36.00

COCKTAILS

Margarita

$10.00

Classic "Tommy" margarita - Just silver tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave.

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Watermelon Margarita

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Mezcal Margarita

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

FROZEN Margarita

$10.00

Our classic "tommy" margarita, but frozen.

FROZEN Glen Coco

$11.00

Classic frozen pina colada made with rum, coconut and lime.

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

Missing Miami

$12.00

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00

BOTTOMLESS

Bottomless Lunch

$24.00

Bottomless Refill

SHOTS

Tequila

$8.00

Whiskey

$8.00

Vodka

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Bourbon Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Belvedere Vodka

$12.00

Glenfiddich Scotch

$14.00

Herradura Silver Tequila

$13.00

Herradura Anejo Tequila

$14.00

Xicaru Reposado Mezcal

$14.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support!

Location

102-15 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

Gallery
Metro Taco image
Metro Taco image
Metro Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Queens Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
103 - 05 Metropolitan Avenue Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Neirs Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
87-48 78th street Woodhaven, NY 11421
View restaurantnext
Rolo's - NYC
orange starNo Reviews
853 Onderdonk Avenue Ridgewood, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Cream Ridgewood
orange starNo Reviews
59-09 71st Ave Ridgewood, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Cafe Plein Air
orange starNo Reviews
68-38 Forest Ave Queens, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Chiflez Pisco House
orange starNo Reviews
95-02 Roosevelt Ave Flushing, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Forest Hills

Nick's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 1,502
104-20 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills
orange star4.5 • 1,125
107-18 70th Rd Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Mojo
orange star4.5 • 504
70-20 Austin St Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Alberto - 98-31 Metropolitan Avenue
orange star4.5 • 252
98-31 Metropolitan Avenue Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
IL POETA
orange star4.6 • 170
98-04 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
La Rotisserie du Coin
orange star4.1 • 90
10710 71st Rd Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston