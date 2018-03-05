Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain

review star

No reviews yet

1905 Rockbridge Road

Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The American
6 Wings
12 Wings

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

SM Apple Juice

$4.00

SM Cranberry Juice

$4.00

SM Orange Juice

$4.00

SM Pineapple Juice

$4.00

LG Apple Juice

$5.00

LG Cranberry Juice

$5.00

LG Orange Juice

$5.00

LG Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso

$4.50Out of stock

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Milkshakes

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.50

APPETIZERS

Nacho Mountain

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Cheese Dip

$9.00

Spinach Dip

$9.50

Loaded Chili

$9.00

Calamari

$13.50

Chili Chz Fries

$7.50

Onion Rings

$8.00

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$16.00

18 Wings

$25.00

Chicken Finger App

$10.00

SOUPS / SALADS

GREEK LEMON CUP

$5.00

GREEK LEMON BOWL

$7.00

TOMATO BISQUE CUP

$5.00

TOMATO BISQUE BOWL

$7.00

CHIX NOODLE BOWL

$7.00

CHIX NOODLE CUP

$5.00

EXTRA CRACKERS

$0.50

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

SD CAESAR SALAD

$4.95

HOUSE SALAD

$9.50

SD HOUSE SALAD

$3.95

GREEK SALAD

$9.50

SD GREEK SALAD

$4.95

ROASTED VEG SALAD

$12.00

STK & TOM SALAD

$17.00

BURGERS

The American

$11.50

Mushroom Swiss

$12.50

Blue Burger

$12.50

Blk Bean Burger

$10.50

Mor Sun Rise

$14.00

Metro Melt

$12.00

SANDWICHES / PANINIS

Reuben Panini

$12.00

Veggie Panini

$10.50

Chicken Panini

$12.00

Tuna Panini

$12.00

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$12.00

Greek Gyro

$12.00

Turkey Panini

$11.50

Philly Cheese

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sand

$13.50

BLT

$9.50

Grill Ham Chz

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

FISH SANDWICH

$14.00

SIDE DISHES

Baked Potato

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Chili Cup

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Large Garlic Bread

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Loaded Bkd Potato

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

SD Mushrooms

$5.00

SD Vegetables

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.50

Catfish

$8.00

Salmon 6oz

$10.00

Salmon 8oz

$14.00

Small Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Large Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Small Marinara

$1.50

Large Marinara

$2.50

Small White Gravy

$1.50

Large White Gravy

$2.50

Small Brown Gravy

$1.50

Large Brown Gravy

$2.50

Small Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Large Nacho Cheese

$2.50

Sm Marsala Sauce No Mushrooms

$1.50

Lg Marsala Sauce No Mushrooms

$2.50

Lg Marsala Sauce With Mushrooms

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Small Garlic Bread

$1.50

Extra Guacamole

$1.00

Extra Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Side Gyro Meat

$8.00

Glass

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Side Pita Bread

$1.50

Entrée

B Back Ribs

$10.00+

Southern Frd Chicken

$17.50

Broiled Salmon

$19.50

Lasagna

$17.00

New York Strip

$23.00

Chicken Parm

$17.50

Grk Moussaka

$16.50

Fried Catfish

$17.50

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Fet Alfredo

$13.50

Beef Stroganoff

$18.00

Chick Tend Basket

$14.00

Cntry Fried Steak

$15.00

Gyro Platter

$15.50

Spanakopita

$14.00

Fajitas

Rise & Shine Breakfast

1 EGG ONLY

$2.50

2 Egg Combo

$8.50

Metro Plate

$13.00

Tom Benedict

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$18.50

Brkfst Bucket

$12.00

Chix & Waffles

$19.00

Catfish Egg

$15.00

Corn Beef Hash

$12.50

Bisc & Gravy Plate

$9.00Out of stock

Cntry Fr Stk Brkfst

$13.50

Big Rock Burrito

$10.50

Sausage Tacos

$9.50

Hell's Chix Tacos

$10.00

Omelettes

Med Omelette

$9.50

Plain Omelette

$8.00

Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Meat Load Omlette

$12.00

Garden Omelette

$10.00

Alpine Omelette

$10.00

Griddle

Pancakes

$8.00

French Toast

$8.00

Waffle

$8.00

Short Stack

$6.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$5.50

Pork Sausage

$5.50

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock

Bagel

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Grits

$4.50

Cheesy Grits

$5.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00Out of stock

2 Eggs

$5.00

Bagle & Cr Cheese

$4.50

Toast

$2.00

Oatmeal

Side Ham

$5.50

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.50

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Kid Fruit Cup

$3.50

Kid 2 Eggs Scr

$4.00

Kid 2 Eggs Scr & Bacon

$6.00

Kid 2 Eggs Scr & Sausage

$6.00

Kid Gri Chz & Fries

$6.00

Kid Chix Tenders & Fries

$7.50

Kid Burger & Fries

$7.50

Kid ChzBurger & Fries

$8.50

Kids Marinara

$7.50

Kids Parmesan

$7.00

Kid Soda

Kid Juice

$3.00

Kid Milk

$3.50

Kid Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kid Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Kid Milkshake

$4.00

Cakes

Blondie

$8.00

Blue Velvet Cake

$8.00

Boston Cream

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Chocolate Suicide

$8.00

Coconut Cream

$8.00

Cookie Monster

$8.00Out of stock

Crazy

$8.00

German Choc Cake

$8.00

Hershey Espresso

$8.00Out of stock

Italian Cream

$8.00

Key Lime Cake

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Milky Way

$8.00Out of stock

Oreo Cake

$8.00

Oreo Mint Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Oreo

$8.00

Reese's Cake

$8.00

Snickers Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Volcano

$8.00

Wht Choc Strawberry

$8.00Out of stock

Wht Chocolate Rasp Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

Apple Crumb

$8.00

Blue Velvet Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cheesecake

$8.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$8.00

German Choc Cheesecake

$8.00

Million $$

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Plain Cheesecake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$8.00

Reese's Cheesecake

$8.00

Snickers Cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Wht Choc Rasp Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Pastries

Cookie, Chocolate Chip

$4.50

Cookie, M&M

$4.50

Cookie, Oatmeal Raisin

$4.50

Cookie, Peanut Butter

$4.50

Cookie, Red Velvet

$4.50

Eclair

$8.00

Key Lime Bar

$8.00Out of stock

Muffin, Banana Nut

$4.50

Muffin, Blueberry

$4.50

Muffin, Chocolate Chip

$4.50

Pound Cake, Apple

$4.50Out of stock

Pound Cake, Chocolate

$4.50

Pound Cake, Lemon

$4.50

Pound Cake, Marble

$4.50

Rocky Road Brownie

$8.00

Pies

Chocolate Pie

$8.00

Coconut Pie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Reese's Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Boston Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1905 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Directions

Gallery
Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain image
Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Potato Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,226
5377 Manor Dr Stone Mountain, GA 30083
View restaurantnext
Vision Restaurant & Lounge - 2520 piedmont rd
orange star3.5 • 18
1234 Nash Springs Circle Lilburn, GA 30047
View restaurantnext
Empire Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2671 Centerville Hwy Snellville, GA 30078
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Maria II - 5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494
orange starNo Reviews
5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494 Norcross, GA 30093
View restaurantnext
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
orange star4.2 • 310
2821 Evans Mill Rd Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext
592 Lounge & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7301 Stonecrest Concourse Lithonia, GA 30038
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stone Mountain

Sweet Potato Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,226
5377 Manor Dr Stone Mountain, GA 30083
View restaurantnext
Trend Urban Cafe
orange star4.8 • 660
5370 Hwy 78 Suite 790 Stone Mountain, GA 30087
View restaurantnext
Stone Mountain Public House
orange star4.7 • 619
947 Main St Stone Mountain, GA 30083
View restaurantnext
Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe
orange star4.3 • 395
5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 1030 Stone Mountain, GA 30087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stone Mountain
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston