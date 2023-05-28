Restaurant header imageView gallery

Metro Niteclub & Restaurant

707 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Night Menu

BYO Slider

$3.00

Starts out just the slider, add toppings you would like!

Potato Wedges

$6.00

Fried

Onion Petals

$6.00

Fried

Pickle Chips

$6.00

Fried

Tabasco Breaded Cauliflower

$6.00

Fried

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Fried

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Veggie Bowl

$6.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$6.00

Fried

Mini Chicken Corndogs

$6.00

Fried

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Fried

Dollar Wings

$1.00

Only after 10pm

Mass Ave Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

House Mac N' Cheese

Mini Pick Two

$10.00

Two Night Menu Items for $10

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Gay owned and operated since 1990. Metro serves Indy's LGBTQ+ community while welcoming all in a safe, fun and friendly atmosphere. Come in and enjoy!

Location

707 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Directions

