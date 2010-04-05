Restaurant header imageView gallery

Metropolis Cafe

584 Tremont Street

Boston, MA 02118

Popular Items

THE RIGATONI
THE BURGER
PAN ROASTED NATURAL CHICKEN

Appetizers

summer corn relish, pickled Bermuda onion, sauce remoulade

1/2 RIGATONI

$12.50

1/2 RISOTTO

$13.50

ROPE GROWN MUSSELS

$16.28

coconut green curry, sugar snap peas, crushed tomatoes, pickled chilis, grilled country bread

SRIRACHA GLAZED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.76

house made buttermilk ranch & celery salad

PEAR & PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD

$15.49

gorgonzola, shaved red onion, arugula salad, vincotto

LACINATO KALE CAESAR

$13.98

Pecorino aioli, garlic herb croutons, shaved pecorino romano

FIRE ROASTED TOMATO BISQUE

$12.95

parmesan crostini & pesto creme fraiche

LITTLE GEM WEDGE SALAD

$12.28

bacon, tomatoes, cotija cheese, shaved radishes & buttermilk ranch

ROASTED DELICATA SQUASH SALAD

$14.76

kale, honeycrisp apples, feta cheese, toasted pepitas, pomegranate seeds, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Entree

BROWN BUTTER & BUTTERNUT RISOTTO

$25.73

honeycrisp apples, crème fraiche & spiced pepitas

SHRIMP RISOTTO

$29.93

wilted spinach,bacon lardons, salsa verde, parmesan

HACKED CHICKEN & TRUFFLED SHROOMS RISOTTO

$27.56

garlic herb roasted chicken, foraged mushrooms, perigord truffle butter

FAROE ISLAND SALMON

$30.45

Brown butter butternut squash purée, creamed spinach & fregola sarda

MISO DUCK FETTUCCINE

$28.00

roasted mushrooms, red miso butter, scallions

PAN ROASTED NATURAL CHICKEN

$28.09

foraged mushrooms creme, whipped Yukon potatoes and pea shoot salade

PAN SEARED RAINBOW TROUT

$30.98

wilted bok choy, caramelized fennel, preserved lemon, salsa verde

THE BURGER

$20.21

applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar and “special sauce” on a potato bun with shoestring fries

THE RIGATONI

$26.25

crumbled fennel sausage, chili flakes, sweet Marsala and parmigiano

Veal Scallopini

$32.95

Sides

ROASTED FORAGED MUSHROOMS

$12.08Out of stock

shallots & thyme

HERBED TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.96

Parmesan & fines herbs

CREAMED SPINACH

$8.50

Garlic cream & parmesan

SIDE PLAIN FRIES

$7.00

GRATIN

$10.95

WILTED BOK CHOY

$11.00

garlic & preserved lemon

Dessert

WARM FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.34

vanilla bean ice cream

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cozy and casual Soth End restaurant institution for over 25 years. Our, "small Kitchen with Big Flavor" offers our guests fine dining and neighborhood hospitality at casual dining prices. Metropolis serves dinner nightly, a popular neighborhood brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Patio seating is most enjoyable overlooking bustling Tremont Street. "Small kitchen with big flavor since 1995"

Website

Location

Directions

