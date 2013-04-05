Restaurant info

Metropolis is a vibrant contemporary American restaurant from Marcus Samuelsson and Executive Chef Ed Tinoco. A stunning New York destination inside PAC NYC, Metropolis will feature a menu inspired by the treasured culinary traditions of the city’s five boroughs. Designed by David Rockwell, Metropolis features a dazzling dining room and bustling bar, a landscaped outdoor terrace, and a lobby lounge featuring free-to-the-public artistic programming on the Clare and Vartan Gregorian Lobby Stage. Located on the theater level, the MacMillan Rehearsal Lounge will become Marcus Samuelsson’s Wine Barre in the evenings and offer a curated selection of wines, local beers, and snacks.