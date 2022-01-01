American
Bars & Lounges
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
818 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
169 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Annapolis
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurant