American

Metro Wildcat & Metro Wildcat Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

501 N Park Ave

Tucson, AZ 85719

Popular Items

SHAREABLE DARK CHICKENS (Halal)
MIX CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)
MAC-N-CHEESE

SANDWICHES

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$5.00

BACON, EGG AND CHEE ON A BUN

HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$5.00

Ham, Egg & Cheese on a bun

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$5.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a bun

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.00

BLT

$6.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a bun

BUFFALO TENDER SANDWICH

$7.00

2 breaded cajun tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bun.

BBQ TENDER SANDWICH

$7.00

2 breaded cajun tenders tossed in BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun.

JALAPENO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.00

2 breaded tenders, lettuce, onion, pickled jalapenos on a bun

BURGERS

BREAKFAST BURGER

$7.00

Bacon, egg, cheese & mayo

HAMBURGER

$6.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo

CHEESEBURGER

$7.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese and mayo

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese and mayo

JALAPENO CHEESEBURGER

$7.50

lettuce, onion, pickled jalapenos, American cheese and mayo

BBQ CHEESEBURGER

$7.50

American cheese, grilled onion, lettuce and BBQ sauce

BASKETS

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$8.99

3 PC CHICKEN TENDERS, SIDE FRIES AND A DIPPING SAUCE

FISH BASKETS

$9.00

3 PC FISH, SIDE FRIES AND DIPPING SAUCE

SHRIMP BASKET

$9.00

8PC SHRIMPS, FRIES AND DIPPING SAUCE

SEAFOOD BASKET

$11.00

2 PC FISH, 5 SHRIMPS, FRIES AND DIPPING SAUCE

BUFFALO WING BASKET

$7.99

6 TRADITIONAL WINGS TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, SIDE FRIES AND A DIPPING SAUCE

BUFFALO BONELESS WING BASKET

$7.99

8 BONELESS WINGS, TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, SIDE FRIES AND A DIPPING SAUCE

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.25

LARGE BASKET OF FRIES

APPETIZERS & SPECIAL

MOZZARELLA CHEESESTICKS

MOZZARELLA CHEESESTICKS

$7.99
BEER BATTER MUSHROOMS

BEER BATTER MUSHROOMS

$7.99
JALAPENO CREAMCHEESE POPPERS

JALAPENO CREAMCHEESE POPPERS

$7.99
6 PC TRADITIONAL WINGS

6 PC TRADITIONAL WINGS

$7.99
10 PC TRADITIONAL WINGS

10 PC TRADITIONAL WINGS

$10.99
20 PC TRADITIONAL WINGS

20 PC TRADITIONAL WINGS

$19.99

SNACKS

CRISPITOS (EACH)

CRISPITOS (EACH)

$1.99
CHICKEN CRACKLINS

CHICKEN CRACKLINS

$3.99
CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$4.29

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.49
CORN DOGS

CORN DOGS

$1.99

MEAL DEALS (Halal)

Meal Deals Include 1 Honey Butter Biscuit
DARK CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)

DARK CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)

$4.99+

Includes thigh, leg and a biscuit.

MIX CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)

MIX CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)

$5.59+

Includes mix of breast or whole wing, thigh or leg and a biscuit.

WHITE CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)

WHITE CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)

$5.89+

Includes breast, whole wing and a biscuit.

CAJUN TENDERS MEAL (Halal)

CAJUN TENDERS MEAL (Halal)

$6.99+

Include 1 honey butter biscuit

FRIED SHRIMP MEAL DEAL

FRIED SHRIMP MEAL DEAL

$5.99+

Includes fried shrimps and a biscuit.

FRIED FISH MEAL DEAL

FRIED FISH MEAL DEAL

$5.49+

Includes fried fish and a biscuit.

CAJUN TENDERS (Halal)

8 PC TENDERS

8 PC TENDERS

$11.59
12 PC TENDERS

12 PC TENDERS

$15.99
25 PC TENDERS

25 PC TENDERS

$29.99

WINGS (Halal)

Available : Buffalo: Krispy: Cajun Sweet & Sour
TRADITIONAL WINGS (Halal)

TRADITIONAL WINGS (Halal)

$8.59+

FLAVORS: BUFFALO: KRISPY OR CAJUN SWEET & SOUR

BONELESS WINGS (No Halal)

BONELESS WINGS (No Halal)

$4.99+

CHICKEN TO SHARE (Halal)

SHAREABLE DARK CHICKENS (Halal)

SHAREABLE DARK CHICKENS (Halal)

$10.99+

INCLUDES LEGS AND THIGHS

SHAREABLE MIX CHICKENS (Halal)

SHAREABLE MIX CHICKENS (Halal)

$12.99+

INCLUDES: BREASTS, LEGS, THIGHS AND WHOLE WINGS

SHAREABLE WHITE CHICKENS (Halal)

SHAREABLE WHITE CHICKENS (Halal)

$14.99+

FAMILY MEALS (Halal)

Serves 4 to 6 person
FAMILY CHICKEN & TENDERS (Halal)

FAMILY CHICKEN & TENDERS (Halal)

$32.99

INCLUDES: 12 PC CHICKEN MIX 6 PC CAJUN TENDERS 6 BISCUITS & FAMILY FRIES

FAMILY TENDERS (Halal)

FAMILY TENDERS (Halal)

$21.99

INCLUDES: 12 PC CAJUN TENDERS 6 BISCUITS & FAMILY FRIES

SIDES & BISCUITS

BISCUITS

BISCUITS

$0.99+
MASHED POTATO & GRAVY

MASHED POTATO & GRAVY

$2.69+
JAMBALAYA

JAMBALAYA

$2.69+
SEASONED CRINKLE FRIES

SEASONED CRINKLE FRIES

$3.99+
Potato wedges

Potato wedges

$2.69+
MAC-N-CHEESE

MAC-N-CHEESE

$2.69+
RED BEANS AND RICE (Halal) (Vegan)

RED BEANS AND RICE (Halal) (Vegan)

$2.69+

$ EXTRA SAUCES

$ EXTRA DIPPING SAUCE

$ EXTRA DIPPING SAUCE

ADD ONS/SEASONING

1 WHOLE WING (Halal)

1 WHOLE WING (Halal)

$1.89
1 LEG (Halal)

1 LEG (Halal)

$2.09
1 BREAST (Halal)

1 BREAST (Halal)

$3.19
1 THIGH (Halal)

1 THIGH (Halal)

$2.09
1 TENDER (Halal)

1 TENDER (Halal)

$1.89

CAJUN SEASONING & MARINADE

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Now proudly serving KRISPY KRUNCHY CHICKEN , FRESHLY MADE PERFECTLY CAJUN! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

501 N Park Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719

Directions

Metro Wildcat image
Metro Wildcat image
Metro Wildcat image
Metro Wildcat image

