Metto Coffee & Tea

review star

No reviews yet

354 W Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Latte
Honey Latte

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.40+

Fresh brewed house blend coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Fresh brewed coffee with steamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.15+

Smooth, cold brewed iced coffee

Iced Au Lait

$3.35+

Cold brewed coffee with whole milk

Pour Over Coffee

$4.95

Our featured single-origin coffee brewed to order

Coffee Refill

$0.90

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Choose from our loose leaf tea selection

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Fresh brewed iced tea

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Sweet and spicy chai tea latte

Green Tea Latte

$3.75+

Sweetened Matcha green tea latte

London Fog

$3.25+

Earl grey tea, with vanilla and steamed milk

Iced Tea Refill

$0.90

Espresso

Espresso

$2.70

Two shots of espresso

Espresso Macchiato

$3.20

Two shots of espresso with a dollop of milk foam

Cortado

$3.55

Equal parts of espresso and steamed milk

Latte

$4.00+

Two shots of espresso, steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Two shots of espresso, steamed milk and milk foam

Americano

$3.00+

Two shots of espresso and hot water

Shots Over Ice

$2.80

Two shots poured over a small cup of ice

Italian Cappuccino

$3.75

A traditional portioned cappuccino, two shots of espresso

Honey Latte

$4.60+

Our signature latte with real honey, vanilla and cinnamon

Spicy Ginger Latte

$4.60+

Our signature latte with house made fresh ginger, brown sugar and warm spices

Caramel Latte

$4.60+

Made with fresh caramel sauce (contains dairy)

Mocha

$4.55+

Made with house made mocha sauce (contains dairy)

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.55+

Made with house made white chocolate sauce (contains dairy)

Pumpkin White Mocha

$4.70+

Gingerbread Latte

$4.70+

Seasonal gingerbread latte made with house made sauce and topped with warm spices.

Blended

Espresso Freeze

$4.50+

A sweet and creamy frozen espresso drink (contains dairy)

Mocha Freeze

$5.10+

Our espresso freeze with our house made mocha sauce added

Caramel Freeze

$5.10+

Our espresso freeze with our house made caramel

Green Tea Smoothie

$4.40+

Sweetened Matcha tea with vanilla and milk, blended

Fruit Smoothie

$4.85+

Fruit puree blended with ice, choose from three flavors

Protein Shake

$5.95

Vegan protein powder and almond milk blended with ice, choose chocolate or vanilla

Acai Smoothie

$7.50

Acai sorbet, blended with berries and banana and coconut milk. Topped with house made maple pecan granola

Limited Time! Banana Bread Freeze

$5.60+

Limited time! Sweet and creamy, with chai flavor, real banana and espresso shots.

Bottled

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Boxed Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.15

Apple Juice

$2.15

Orange Juice

$2.15

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.40+

Made with our house made mocha sauce and steamed milk

Steamer

$2.85+

Choose your flavor with steamed milk

Turmeric Latte

$3.75+

Ground turmeric and other warm spices, with honey and steamed milk. A 'Golden' Latte

Italian Soda

$2.15+

Refreshing club soda with your flavor choice

Milk

$2.25+

Whole milk

Pup Cup

$0.50

Cup of whipped cream with 2 dog treats for our four-legged friends

Kids Drinks

Kids Hot Cocoa

$2.60

Our house made mocha sauce, with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream

Kids Fruit Smoothie

$3.85

Fruit puree blended with ice, choose from three flavors

Kids Italian Soda

$2.05

Refreshing club soda with your flavor choice

Kids Milk

$1.75

Whole milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.05

Whole milk with our house made mocha sauce

Kids Steamer

$2.05

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Boars Head bacon, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg on your choice of bread

Breakfast Veggie Wrap

$4.00

Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese and sauteed peppers and onions in a flour tortilla

Turkey, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Boars Head sliced turkey, cheddar, and scrambled egg on your choice of bread

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Boars Head sliced ham, cheddar, and scrambled egg on your choice of bread

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.75

Scrambled eggs and cheddar on bread of your choice

Egg Sandwich

$3.50

Scramled eggs on your bread choice

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Sandwich

$5.75

BLT made with Boars Head bacon, with mayo, on Sourdough

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$4.65

Turkey & Egg Sandwich

$4.65

Bacon & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Ham & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.40

Turkey & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.40

Other Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Tuscan bread, toasted with sliced avocado and dressed with olive oil and EBTB seasoning

Fruit Cup

$3.85

Fresh cut fruit

Quiche

$3.95

Sratch-made crust with creamy center

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Honey Vanilla Greek yogurt, with berry compote and topped with our house-made maple pecan granola (Gluten Free)

Oatmeal

$2.50

Gluten Free oatmeal with side of dried fruit, almonds, and brown sugar

Cup of Granola

$4.50

House made maple pecan granola (Gluten Free)

Metto Acai Berry Bowl

$9.75

Tropical Acai Bowl

$9.75

Banana

$1.10

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Sandwich

$5.75

BLT made with Boars Head bacon, with mayo, on Sourdough

Lunch Sandwich

Cherry Pecan Chicken Salad

$7.50

A favorite here, with tart dried cherries, crunchy pecans, and celery

Lemon Dill Tuna Salad

$7.50

Zesty lemon dill tuna salad with capers

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

On Tuscan bread with mayo, grilled on our panini press

Veggie & Hummus Wrap

$7.25

Other Lunch

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Tuscan bread, toasted with sliced avocado and dressed with olive oil and EBTB seasoning

Fruit Cup

$3.85

Fresh cut fruit

Quiche

$3.95

Sratch-made crust with creamy center

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Honey Vanilla Greek yogurt, with berry compote and topped with our house-made maple pecan granola (Gluten Free)

Oatmeal

$2.50

Gluten Free oatmeal with side of dried fruit, almonds, and brown sugar

Cup of Granola

$4.50

House made maple pecan granola (Gluten Free)

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Metto Acai Berry Bowl

$9.75

Tropical Acai Bowl

$9.75

Panini

Turkey Cranberry Panini

$8.00

Sliced oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, spinach, mayo and our housemade cranberry chutney; On sourdough, grilled to perfection

Chicken Chipotle Panini

$8.00

Boars Head oven roasted chicken and smoked Gouda, with tomato and our spicy chipotle mayo. Grilled on ciabatta bread.

Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto Panini

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, thick sliced tomato, basil pesto on an herbed foccocia bread

Portobello Mushroom Panini

$8.00

Roasted veggies on ciabatta. Rotating menu item- ask about specific ingredients

Tuna Melt

$8.15

Kids Lunch

Kids PB&J

$3.95

Kids peanut butter and strawberry jelly sandwich on wheat bread. Served with a side of cut fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Kids grilled cheese on wheat, served with a side of cut fruit.

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$4.25

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.25

Pastries

Made from Scratch Muffin

$2.75

Made from scratch in our Metto kitchen!

Scone (Maple Pecan)

$3.00

Traditional scone in a seasonal flavor

Gluten Free Scone

$3.25

Gluten Free scone

Pastry "Pop" Tart

$2.95

Sweet filling in a puffed pastry crust

Croissant

$2.50

Buttery and flakely, just as it should be

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$1.75

Hand rolled mini chocolate croissant

Vegan Donut

$3.25

Seasonal flavor

Bagel

$2.25

From our local Charleston Bagel shop

Biscotti

$2.60

Crunchy biscotti, perfect for dipping or not

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie- always a good choice

Gluten Free Brownie

$2.95

Moist and delicious, and it's gluten free

Peanut butter Bar

$2.75

Peanut butter bar with chocolate ganache on top

Lemon Bar

$2.50

Tangy lemon bar with shortbread crust

Metto Bar

$2.75

Layers of coconut flakes, chocolate chips and almonds on a graham cracker crust

Pecan Blondie

$2.95

Gooey, pecan blondie brownie

Thumbprint Cookies

$2.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

$2.95

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Gift Token

Metto Gift Token

$5.00

Mugs & Tumblers

20 oz Tumbler

$29.95

16 oz Camper Cup

$24.95

Whole Bean

Metto Java Blend

$16.00

Decaf Metto Java

$17.50

Palmetto Blend

$16.50

Decaf Palmetto Blend

$17.50

Low Country Blend

$16.50

Dark Roast

Nicaragua El Limoncillo

$29.00

Old Village Blend

$18.00

Dark Roast, Organic

Espresso Blend

$17.00

Guatemala Santa Felisa

$24.75

Costa Rica Don Mayo

$20.50

Sumatra

$19.75

Columbia

$28.50

Rwanda

$26.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A wide variety of fresh food and drink options served up in a cozy space -- this is a coffee shop experience you'll love.

Website

Location

354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

