  • Home
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • International
  • /
  • Breakfast & Brunch
  • /
  • Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Chicken

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building

review star

No reviews yet

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd

Tampa, FL 33614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33614

Directions

Gallery
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus image
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oronzo - Midtown Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Gramercy Lane Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
NY NY Pizza - Howard Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
533 South Howard Avenue tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
203 E. Twiggs Street Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Himes Breakfast House
orange starNo Reviews
3826 S HIMES AVE TAMPA, FL 33611
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Downtown Tampa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
West Tampa
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
USF
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Palma Ceia
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Tampa
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Channelside
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Busch Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston