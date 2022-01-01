  • Home
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • Metz Culinary Management - HCC Ybor
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Metz Culinary Management HCC Ybor

review star

No reviews yet

2112 N 15th St

Tampa, FL 33605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2112 N 15th St, Tampa, FL 33605

Directions

Gallery
Metz Culinary Management image
Metz Culinary Management image

Similar restaurants in your area

New York New York Ybor City
orange starNo Reviews
1512 East 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
The Bricks
orange star4.1 • 760
1327 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Big Easy Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1704 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Sushi house
orange starNo Reviews
1901 N 19th St Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Daddy O's Patio
orange starNo Reviews
1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE YBOR CITY, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
King State TPA
orange star4.8 • 358
520 E Floribraska Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston