Metzger's Tavern Metzger's

144 Reviews

$

1000 Powell St

Henderson, KY 42420

Popular Items

Hamburger
Metzger's Chili
Metzger's Bean Soup

APPETIZERS

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.00
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$6.00
Spicy Cheese Cubes

Spicy Cheese Cubes

$6.00

Chili Cheese Shoestrings

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00Out of stock

Pot Stickers

$6.00Out of stock

UK 1/2 PRICE APP

$3.00Out of stock

SOUPS

Metzger's Bean Soup

Metzger's Bean Soup

The classic Metzger's Bean soup made with smoked ham and seasoned Northern Beans.

Metzger's Chili

Metzger's Chili

The classic Metzger's Chili made with pinot beans, seasoned ground beef & spaghetti noodles.

Soup of the Week Chicken Pot Pie

A Biscuit

$1.00

SANDWICHES

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.75+

100% Beef. Always fresh, never frozen.

Impossible Burger

$8.00

Fish

$4.50+

Ham & Cheese

$4.50
Fried Bologna

Fried Bologna

$4.00+

Spicy Pork Sausage

$4.50+

Grilled Tenderloin

$5.50
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$6.50
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Pimento Cheese

BLT

$5.00

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$3.00Out of stock

DOGS

Old Fashion Hot Dog

Old Fashion Hot Dog

$3.50
100% All Beef Dog

100% All Beef Dog

$3.50

Cajun Sausage Dog

$3.50

Coney Dog

$9.00

SAUCES

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Horseradish

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Aioli

$0.75

Vinaigrette

$0.75

Spicy Mustard

$0.75

Ghost Pep Jam

$1.00

Laurens BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Tavern Sauce

$0.75

Cajun Ranch

$0.75

A1 sauce

$0.75

Country Bobs

$0.75

Valentina

$0.75

Pesto Mayo

$0.75Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$0.75

SIDES

Fries

Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50
Slaw

Slaw

$2.50

Mix of kale, shaved brussels sprouts, broccoli sticks, & cabbage with your choice of dressing.

Grippo's

Grippo's

$1.50
Lay's

Lay's

$1.50

Sour Cream And Onion Chips

$1.50
Fritos

Fritos

$1.00Out of stock

Takis

$1.50Out of stock

SPECIALS

Brisket

$10.00Out of stock

Onion Ring Bacon Burger

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

DESSERTS

Canaan's Chocolate Chess Pie

$4.00Out of stock
Canaan's Classic Chess Pie

Canaan's Classic Chess Pie

$4.00Out of stock
Canaan's Lemon Chess Pie

Canaan's Lemon Chess Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Canaan's Peanut Butter Chess Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Canaan's Strawberry Chess Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Canaan's Keylime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

$6.00

Deep Fried Bastard

$6.00

Mini Apple Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Watermelon Soaked In Vodka

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Chess

$4.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Sprite

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Q Club Soda

$1.50

Q Tonic

$2.50

Q Ginger Beer

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

S.F. Reb Bull

$2.50Out of stock

Rc

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Diet 7up

$1.50Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.00Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

1/2 Un 1/2 Sweet Tea

$1.50

Grape Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Water W\t Lemon

Water To Go

$0.28

Clothing Items

BURGUNDY Metzger's Logo Tee

BURGUNDY Metzger's Logo Tee

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$40.00

Sm Christmas Shirt

$30.00

Med Xmas

$30.00

Lg Xmas

$25.00

Xl Xmas

$30.00

2x Xmas

$30.00

3x Xmas

$30.00

4x Xmas

$30.00

Candy Shop

Crunch

$2.25Out of stock

Reece's

$2.25Out of stock

Skittles

$2.25Out of stock

Snickers

$2.25Out of stock

Sour Patch Kids

$2.25Out of stock

Starburst

$2.25Out of stock

Twix

$2.25Out of stock
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 11:55 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 11:55 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1000 Powell St, Henderson, KY 42420

Directions

