Cupcake and Cake

Castella Cupcakes
$2.00+
Crepe Cake
$4.00+
Cotton Cake
$4.50+
Roll Cake
$25.00+

Japanese Konfections

Mochi donut
$2.25+

Pastries

Tarts
$2.25+
Sweet Buns
$3.50+
Cream Puffs
$3.50+