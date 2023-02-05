Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina West Ashley
554 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Drop in for killer fish tacos, quesadillas and Baja Bowls as well as memorable margaritas.
Location
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant
Southern Roots Smokehouse - West Ashley
4.5 • 1,812
2544 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29414
View restaurant
More near Charleston