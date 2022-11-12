Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mex O'Malley's 548 N. Lincoln Ave

548 N. Lincoln Ave

Loveland, CO 80537

Order Again

Can / Bottle

Harps

$5.00

Labatts Blue Light

$4.00

Breckenridge Nitro Stout

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Bud light lime

$4.00

Chelada

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Stubbies

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Magners Cider

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

New. Castle Brown

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Red Hot Michelada

$7.00

Strapless N/A IPA

$5.00

Tipsy Tomato

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.00

Zonin Prosecco

$8.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Highnoon

$7.00

Strawberry Sky

$3.00

Jalisco

$5.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Busch Light Apple

$4.00

Jack Daniels Cocktails

$6.00

Breckenridge Hard Soda

$5.00

Soul craft chili beer

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Liquor

360 Flavored Mule

$5.00

Adios O'Malley's

$13.00

Appletini

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Basil Hayden 10 Yr

$12.00

Basil Hayden Toasted

$9.00

Black and Gold

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blue Raspberry Cooler

$8.00

Cherry. Pie

$8.00

Coco Mexotini

$7.00

Colorado Bull Dog

$9.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Dulce Vida Ranch Water

$9.00

Emerald Isle

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Golden Sunrise

$9.00

Hot. Toddy

$9.00

Huckleberry. Cosmo

$7.00

Iced Irish Coffee

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Lucky Irishman

$9.00

Manhatten

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

NY. Cheesecake

$8.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

On Vacation

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Peachy Keen

$7.00

Proper Palmer

$10.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

Spiced Old Fashion

$11.00

White Russian

$7.00

Cocotini

$7.00

Hard Tea

$8.00

Flannel Wild Berry Bourbon

$6.00

Boo Cocktail

$6.00

477 Almondretto

$6.00

477 Chai

$6.00

477 Coffee

$6.00

Five Farms Irish

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Orchata

$6.00

Drambuie

$8.00

1 Well

$5.00

BeefEater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Spring 44

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

House Rita

$7.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

Irish Margarita

$11.80

CoCo Margarita

$12.00

Skinny Rita

$8.00

Margarita On Tap Zombie

$6.00

Margarita On Tap Living

$7.00

Custom

$8.00

Deluxe Pepper

$10.00

Custom Pepper Beer

$12.00

House Thurs Michelada

$5.00

1 Well Silver

$5.00

1 Well Gold

$5.00

1 Well Spiced

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kraken

$7.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Bushmills Black

$9.00

Bushmills Red

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich 14

Glenfiddich 15

Dewars 12

$10.00

Balvenie 12

Balvenie 14

Bunnahabhain 12yr

$12.00

Laphroiag Quarter Cask

$20.00

Arbeg 5 Yr

$9.00

Lagavulin 11

$14.00

Proper 12 with purchase

$4.00

Corazon Repo with purchase

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Leprechaun

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Snickerdoodle

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Irish Flag

$6.00

Tootsie Roll

$8.00

Frootie Pebbles

$6.00

Snake Bite

$8.00

Tornado

$9.00

Homerun

$11.00

CocoMalleys

$6.00

Special

$5.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Jager

$5.00

Irish Kami

$3.00

1 Well

$5.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

1800 Repo

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Cenote Anejo

$10.00

Cenote Anejo

$11.00

Corazon

$6.00

Costa

$11.00

Creyente Mezcal

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Primevera

$25.00

Don Julio Rep

$11.00

Dulce Vida 5 Yr

$25.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$10.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$8.00

Dulce Vida Flavored

$8.00

Dulce Vida Lone Star

$13.00

Dulce Vida Repo

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Espolon Repo

$9.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Herradura Repo

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Komos

$20.00

Milagro Repo

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Paquera Barril

$16.00

Paquera Joven

$10.00

Paquera Joven Barril

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Special 1800

$8.00

Suerte Repo

$9.00

Suerte Silver

$8.00

21 Seeds Jalapeno

$8.00

21 Seeds Orange

$8.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit

$8.00

1 Well

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Stoli

$9.00

Tito

$10.00

Western Son

$8.00

360 Vodka

$7.00

Tamarind Vodka

$5.00

1 Well

$5.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Angels Envy Rye

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden 10 Yr

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden Smoked

$10.00

Basil Hayden Toasted

$10.00

Blanton

$18.00

Bower Hill

$10.00

Bower Hill Reserve

$12.00

Breckenridge

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Elmer T Lee

$25.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

Jack Daniels Gentleman

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Knob Creek Maple

$9.00

Laws 4g Bourbon

$10.00

Laws 8yr Bond Bourbon

$12.00

Laws BRBN 4 Grain

$10.00

Laws Rye

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Molly Brown Spiced Bourbon

$10.00

Old Forester Mint

$9.00

RY3

$9.00

Sillas Jones

$7.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Yellowstone

$11.00

Wyoming Small Batch

$11.00

Wyoming Outryder

$15.00

Wyoming Dbl Cask

$15.00

Tin Cup

$12.00

Tin Cup Rye

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Bushmills Black

$9.00

Bushmills Red

$9.00

Busker Irish Blend

$9.00

Fighting 69

$8.00

Glendalough Double Barrel

$9.00

Glendalough Pot Still

$12.00

Hinch 10yr

$12.00

Hinch 5yr

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Limavaday Single Malt

$12.00

Proper Twelve

$7.00

RedBreast 12

$14.00

RedBreast 12 Lustau

RedBreast 15

Slane

Slane

$7.00

Teeling Pot Still

$11.00

Teeling Single

$11.00

Teeling Single Grain

$14.00

Teeling Single Malt

$11.00

Teling Small Batch

$10.00

The Sexton

$8.00

The Sexton

$9.00

Tullamore 12yr

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Tyrconnell Malt

$9.00

Tyrconnell Port

$11.00

Tyrconnell Sherry

$11.00

Writers Tears

$9.00

Writers Tears Dbl Oak

$12.00

Lavaday

$11.00

N/A Beverage

Can Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

IBC Rootbeer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

ZOA

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Wine Glass / Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Champagne

$8.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Malbec

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Tempranillo

$7.00

Bottle Of Cult

$20.00

Sangria

$5.00

Marchese Guadagni Bottle

$20.00

La Familia

$20.00

Bucket

Bass

$3.00

Blue Light

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Coors Light 16oz

$4.00

Coors Stubbies

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Corona Premier

$3.00

Dos XX

$3.00

Estrella

$3.00

Heineken Zero

$3.00

High Noon

$4.00

Magners Cider

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo Chelada

$6.00

Montucky

$3.00

New Castle

$3.00

Nitro Irish Stout

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Red Hot Michelada

$6.00

Smithwicks Red

$3.00

Strapless

$3.00

Strawberry Blonde

$3.00

Tipsy Tomato

$5.00

Topo chico Seltzer

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Busch Light Apple

$3.00

Swag

Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Where Fiesta and Shenanigans Collide!

548 N. Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO 80537

