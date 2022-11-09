Restaurant header imageView gallery

MEXcelente

4241 W Thunderbird Suite B

Phoenix, AZ 85053

Taste of Mexico

Tacos

Tacos

$2.99

Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of protein. Don't forget to add your favorite toppings.

Burritos

$8.29

Protein of choice wrapped in a fresh and tasty flour tortilla with rice and pinto beans

Nachos

$7.99

Crunchy tortilla chips served with protein of your choice and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

The Bowl

$8.39

Choice of protein on a bed of greens. Do not forget to add your favorite toppings.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Choice of protein sandwiched between two tortillas filled with cheese

Toastada

$3.39

Crunchy corn tortilla topped with a protein of your choice piled high with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and queso fresco

Kids Menu

$4.19

Chips & Salsa

$3.19

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.89

Extra Protein

$2.59

Chips & Guacamole

$4.29

Shrimp Fajita Plate

$10.29

Steak Fajita Plate

$10.39

Chicken Fajita Plate

$10.29

Vegetarian Fajita Plate

$10.59

Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas

$13.59

Desserts

Churro Cup Cake

$2.19

Cookies

$1.99

Brown butter chocolate chunk oversize cookie

Gansito

$2.19

Drinks

Coke

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Dr Pepper

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Lemonade

$1.89

Agua Fresca Horchata

$2.79

Fanta

$3.19

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Jarrito

$3.19

Bottle Coke

$3.19

Bottled Topo Chico

$3.19

Monster

$2.99

Bottled Sprite

$3.19

Bottled Sangria

$3.19

Bottled Sidral Mundrel

$3.19

Agua Fresca Jamaica

$2.59

Bottled Coke

$3.19

Sides

Guacamole

$1.89

Beans

$1.99

Rice

$2.19

Queso Fresco

$1.49

Sour Cream

$1.79

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$25.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in the sunny state of Arizona, MEXcelente is a restaurant that offers a taste of Mecixo for all food lovers where locals go to dine, and socialize. Our menu features disses assemble from freshest ingredients, sure to bring bold and inspiring flavor into your life. Join us today!

4241 W Thunderbird Suite B, Phoenix, AZ 85053

