Mexi-Wing III 4027 US-411

review star

No reviews yet

4027 US-411

Madisonville, TN 37354

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Mexi Drinks

$3.50

Refill

$1.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Horchata

$3.99

Agua Fresca

$3.99

Water

Sweet

$2.99

Unsweet

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coca-cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Large Fountain Drink

$3.99

Large Orchata

$4.99

Appetizers/Salads

Bag of Chips

$1.99

Salsa (4oz)

$0.99

Salsa (8oz)

$1.99

Salsa (16oz)

$3.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Guacamole Dip TO-GO

$5.99

Guacamole Dip TO-GO Large

$11.99

Bean Dip

$4.99

Bean Dip TO-GO

$5.99

Bean Dip TO-GO Large

$10.99

Cheese Dip Small

$4.99

Cheese Dip TO-GO

$5.99

Cheese Dip Large

$9.99

Spin Dip Small

$5.99

Spin Dip TO-GO

$6.99

Spin Dip TO-GO Large

$11.99

Beef Dip Small

$4.99

Beef Dip TO-GO

$5.99

Beef Dip TO-GO Large

$11.99

Chori Queso Small

$4.99

Chori Queso TO-GO

$6.99

Chori Queso TO-GO Large

$12.99

Tomatillo Sauce

$3.99

Tomatillo Sauce (TO-GO)

$4.99

Tomatillo Sauce (TO-GO) Large

$9.99

Chunky Guacamole

$6.99

Pico De Gallo

$4.99

Nachos/Cheese

$5.99

Taco Salad Fajitas

$10.99

Taco Salad Shrimp Fajita

$12.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Guacamole Salad

$6.99

6 Potato Skins

$8.99

Nacho Dinners

Bean Nachos

$6.99

Beef and Bean Nachos

$8.99

Nachos Beef

$9.99

Mixed Fajita Nachos with Chorizo

$13.99

Mixed Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Steak Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Texas Fajita Nachos

$15.99

Nacho Supreme

$11.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$5.99

Quesadilla

$8.99

Quesadilla Fajita Grilled Steak

$10.49

Quesadilla Fajita Grilled Chicken

$10.49

Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp

$12.49

Vegetarian Combos

Acapulco

$7.99

Vallarta

$7.99

Veggie Combo #1

$7.99

Veggie Combo #2

$7.99

Veggie Combo #3

$7.99

Veggie Combo #4

$7.99

Veggie Combo #5

$7.99

Quesadilla Vegetable Fajitas

$8.99

Fajita Vegetarian

$12.99

Veggie Nacho Supreme

$8.99

Veggie Fajita Nachos

$9.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$7.99

Specials

Mixed Fajitas

$15.99

Mixed Fajitas for 2

$28.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$26.99

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Steak Fajitas for 2

$26.99

Fajita de Pina

$17.99

Texas Fajitas

$16.99

Texas Fajitas for 2

$31.99

Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Shrimp Fajita for 2

$34.99

Tacos de Carne Asada

$13.99

Chimichanga

$10.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.99

Green Enchiladas

$11.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.99

Flautas

$11.99

Pechuga de Angel

$13.99

Carnitas

$13.99

Steak Ranchero

$19.99

Mexi-Wing Special

$15.99

Michoacan Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Morelia Salad

$15.99

Sirloin Steak

$18.99

Carne ala tampiquena

$14.99

Carne Asada

$14.99

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Steak Loco

$14.99

Potatoes Chorizo

$8.99

Mexi Burrito

$10.99

Double Catch Fish Plate

$10.99

Mexi Loco

$16.99

Ala Carta

Chimichanga Ala Carta

$7.99

Chimichanga (Chorizo) Ala Carta

$8.99

Shrimp Burrito Ala Carta

$8.99

Beef Burrito Ala Carta

$5.99

Chicken Burrito Ala Carta

$5.99

Bean Burrito Ala Carta

$4.99

Chalupa Ala Carta

$3.99

Tostaguac Ala Carta

$4.99

Beef Tostada Ala Carta

$4.99

Tamale Ala Carta

$3.99

Chile Relleno Ala Carta

$5.99

Beef Enchilada Ala Carta

$2.99

Chicken Enchilada Ala Carta

$2.99

Cheese Enchilada Ala Carta

$2.50

Taco (Hard) Ala Carta

$2.25

Taco (Soft) Ala Carta

$2.25

Mexican Rice Ala Carta

$2.25

Refried Beans Ala Carta

$2.25

Rice with Cheese Ala Carta

$5.99

Lunch

Chicken Soup Small

$7.99

Chicken Soup Large

$9.99

Lunch Flautas (Chicken)

$7.99

Lunch Flautas (Beef)

$7.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.99

Lunch Chimichanga (Chorizo)

$9.99

Lunch Chicken Fajitas

$10.99

Lunch Steak Fajita

$10.99

Speedy Gonzalez

$6.99

Special Lunch #1

$7.99

Special Lunch #2

$7.99

Special Lunch #3

$7.99

Special Lunch #4

$7.99

Special Lunch #5

$7.99

Special Lunch #6

$7.99

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Lunch Huevos with Chorizo

$10.99

Lunch Huevos Rancheros with Steak

$12.99

Lunch Burrito

$7.99

Lunch Michoacan Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Lunch Pollo Loco

$8.99

Lunch Steak Loco

$9.99

American

Sloppy Joe

$7.99

Spaghetti

$7.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Chili Cheeseburger

$10.99

Jumbo Hotdog

$3.50

Jumbo Chili Hotdog

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich

$7.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Finger Salad

$7.99

Four Breaded Chicken Fingers with Fries

$10.99

Slaw (8oz)

$3.50

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers (Each)

$0.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Tacos Mexicanos

Taco Mexicano

$3.75

Wings

Wings 5

$7.25

Wings 10

$12.25

Wings 15

$17.25

Wings 20

$23.25

Wings 25

$27.25

Wings 30

$33.25

Wings 40

$45.25

Wings 50

$58.25

Wings 100

$116.25

Buffalo Fingers (5 Piece)

$10.99

Buffalo Fingers (3 Piece)

$7.99

Buffalo Shrimp (6 Piece)

$7.99

10 Wing Combo with Fries

$17.49

20 Wing Combo with Fries

$28.49

California Burrito

California Burrito

$9.99

California Vegetarian Burrito

$8.99

Marinara Burrito

$13.99

Combos

#1

$8.99

#2

$8.99

#3

$8.99

#4

$8.99

#5

$8.99

#6

$8.99

#7

$8.99

#8

$8.99

#9

$8.99

#10

$8.99

#11

$9.99

#12

$9.99

#13

$9.99

#14

$9.99

#15

$9.99

#16

$9.99

#17

$9.99

#18

$9.99

#19

$9.99

#20

$9.99

#21

$9.99

#22

$9.99

#23

$9.99

#24

$9.99

#25

$9.99

#26

$9.99

#27

$9.99

#28

$9.99

#29

$9.99

#30

$9.99

Antojitos Mexicanos

Enchilada Michoacana

$15.99

Molcajete

$22.99

Tostadas

$4.99

Carne en Salsa Roja

$15.99

Tortas

$12.99

Tortas Loca 3 Meat

$14.99

Mar Y Tierra

$22.99

Pollo a la Mexicana

$14.99

Mexi Platter

$17.99

Sr. Burrito

$12.99

Sr. Burrito with Shrimp

$15.99

Menudo

$14.99

Kids

Burrito with Rice and Beans Kids

$5.99

Enchilada with Rice and Beans Kids

$5.99

Taco with Rice or Beans

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chesse Nachos

$5.99

Chicken Fingers (2 Piece) with Fries

$6.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Pizza

$5.99

Mini Chimichanga

$5.99

Kids Taco Salad

$5.99

Kids Pollo Loco

$7.99

Mini Taquito

$5.99

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Desserts

Flan

$5.99

Cheese Cake (Plain)

$5.99

Cheese Cake Turtle

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Sopapilla

$3.99

Choco Taco

$2.99

Mexi-Churro

$4.99

Cheese Cake Burrito

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4027 US-411, Madisonville, TN 37354

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

