Mexi Wings VI 235 Tennessee Ave

No reviews yet

235 Tennessee Ave

Etowah, TN 37331

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Mexi Drinks

$3.50

Horchata

$3.99

Frescas

$3.99

Appetizers/Salads

Bag of Chips

$1.99

Salsa (4oz)

$0.99

Salsa (8oz)

$1.99

Salsa (16oz)

$3.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Guacamole Dip TO-GO

$5.99

Guacamole Dip TO-GO Large

$11.99

Bean Dip

$4.99

Bean Dip TO-GO

$5.99

Bean Dip TO-GO Large

$10.99

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Cheese Dip TO-GO

$5.99

Cheese Dip Large

$9.99

Spin Dip

$4.99

Spin Dip TO-GO

$6.99

Spin Dip TO-GO Large

$11.99

Beef Dip

$4.99

Beef Dip TO-GO

$5.99

Beef Dip TO-GO Large

$11.99

Chori Queso

$5.99

Chori Queso TO-GO

$6.99

Chori Queso TO-GO Large

$12.99

Tomatillo Sauce

$3.99

Tomatillo Sauce (TO-GO)

$4.99

Tomatillo Sauce (TO-GO) Large

$9.99

Chunky Guacamole

$6.99

Pico De Gallo

$3.99

Nachos/Cheese

$5.99

Taco Salad Fajitas

$8.99

Taco Salad Shrimp Fajita

$10.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Guacamole Salad

$6.99

6 Potato Skins

$8.99

Nacho Dinners

Bean Nachos

$6.99

Beef and Bean Nachos

$8.99

Nachos

$9.99

Mixed Fajita Nachos with Chorizo

$13.99

Mixed Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Steak Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Texas Fajita Nachos

$15.99

Nacho Supreme

$11.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$5.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$10.99

Quesadilla Fajita Grilled Steak

$10.49

Quesadilla Fajita Grilled Chicken

$10.49

Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp

$12.49

Vegetarian Combos

Acapulco

$7.99

Vallarta

$7.99

Veggie Combo #1

$7.99

Veggie Combo #2

$7.99

Veggie Combo #3

$7.99

Veggie Combo #4

$7.99

Veggie Combo #5

$7.99

Quesadilla Vegetable Fajitas

$8.99

Fajita Vegetarian

$12.99

Veggie Nacho Supreme

$8.99

Veggie Fajita Nachos

$9.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$7.99

Specials

Mixed Fajitas

$15.99

Mixed Fajitas for 2

$28.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$26.99

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Steak Fajitas for 2

$26.99

Fajita de Pina

$17.99

Texas Fajitas

$16.99

Texas Fajitas for 2

$31.99

Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Shrimp Fajita for 2

$34.99

Tacos de Carne Asada

$13.99

Chimichanga

$10.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.99

Green Enchiladas

$11.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.99

Flautas

$11.99

Pechuga de Angel

$13.99

Carnitas

$13.99

Steak Ranchero

$19.99

Mexi-Wing Special

$15.99

Michoacan Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Morelia Salad

$15.99

Sirloin Steak

$18.99

Carne ala tampiquena

$14.99

Carne Asada

$14.99

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Steak Loco

$14.99

Potatoes Chorizo

$8.99

Mexi Burrito

$10.99

Double Catch Fish Plate

$15.99

Mexi Loco

$16.99

Ala Carta

Chimichanga Ala Carta

$7.99

Chimichanga (Chorizo) Ala Carta

$8.99

Shrimp Burrito Ala Carta

$8.99

Beef Burrito Ala Carta

$5.99

Chicken Burrito Ala Carta

$5.99

Bean Burrito Ala Carta

$4.99

Chalupa Ala Carta

$3.99

Tostaguac Ala Carta

$4.99

Beef Tostada Ala Carta

$4.99

Tamale Ala Carta

$3.99

Chile Relleno Ala Carta

$5.99

Beef Enchilada Ala Carta

$2.99

Chicken Enchilada Ala Carta

$2.99

Cheese Enchilada Ala Carta

$2.50

Taco (Hard) Ala Carta

$2.25

Taco (Soft) Ala Carta

$2.25

Mexican Rice Ala Carta

$2.25

Refried Beans Ala Carta

$2.25

Rice with Cheese Ala Carta

$5.99

Lunch

Chicken Soup Small

$7.99

Chicken Soup Large

$9.99

Lunch Flautas (Chicken)

$7.99

Lunch Flautas (Beef)

$7.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.99

Lunch Chimichanga (Chorizo)

$9.99

Lunch Chicken Fajitas

$10.99

Lunch Steak Fajita

$10.99

Speedy Gonzalez

$6.99

Special Lunch #1

$7.99

Special Lunch #2

$7.99

Special Lunch #3

$7.99

Special Lunch #4

$7.99

Special Lunch #5

$7.99

Special Lunch #6

$7.99

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Lunch Huevos with Chorizo

$10.99

Lunch Huevos Rancheros with Steak

$12.99

Lunch Burrito

$7.99

Lunch Michoacan Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Lunch Pollo Loco

$8.99

Lunch Steak Loco

$9.99

American

Sloppy Joe

$4.99

Spaghetti

$6.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Chili Cheeseburger

$8.99

Jumbo Hotdog

$2.99

Jumbo Chili Hotdog

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich

$7.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Finger Salad

$7.99

Four Breaded Chicken Fingers with Fries

$9.99

Slaw (8oz)

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers (Each)

$0.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Tacos Mexicanos

Taco Mexicano

$3.75

Wings

Wings 5

$7.25

Wings 10

$12.25

Wings 15

$17.25

Wings 20

$23.25

Wings 25

$27.25

Wings 30

$33.25

Wings 40

$45.25

Wings 50

$58.25

Wings 100

$116.25

Buffalo Fingers (5 Piece)

$10.99

Buffalo Fingers (3 Piece)

$7.99

Buffalo Shrimp (6 Piece)

$7.99

10 Wing Combo with Fries

$17.49

20 Wing Combo with Fries

$28.49

California Burrito

California Burrito

$9.99

California Vegetarian Burrito

$8.99

Marinara Burrito

$13.99

Combos

#1

$8.99

#2

$8.99

#3

$8.99

#4

$8.99

#5

$8.99

#6

$8.99

#7

$8.99

#8

$8.99

#9

$8.99

#10

$8.99

#11

$9.99

#12

$9.99

#13

$9.99

#14

$9.99

#15

$9.99

#16

$9.99

#17

$9.99

#18

$9.99

#19

$9.99

#20

$9.99

#21

$9.99

#22

$9.99

#23

$9.99

#24

$9.99

#25

$9.99

#26

$9.99

#27

$9.99

#28

$9.99

#29

$9.99

#30

$9.99

Antojitos Mexicanos

Enchilada Michoacana

$13.49

Molcajete

$19.49

Tostadas

$4.49

Carne en Salsa Roja

$14.49

Tortas

$11.49

Tortas Loca 3 Meat

$11.49

Mar Y Tierra

$20.49

Pollo a la Mexicana

$14.49

Mexi Platter

$17.49

Sr. Burrito

$12.49

Sr. Burrito with Shrimp

$15.49

Menudo

$13.49

Kids

Burrito with Rice or Beans

$4.99

Enchilada with Rice of Beans

$4.99

Taco with Rice or Beans

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Chicken Fingers (2 Piece) with Fries

$5.99

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti

$3.99

Pizza

$4.99

Mini Chimichanga

$4.99

Kids Taco Salad

$4.99

Kids Pollo Loco

$6.99

Mini Taquito

$4.99

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Desserts

Flan

$5.99

Cheese Cake (Plain)

$5.99

Cheese Cake Turtle

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Sopapilla

$3.99

Choco Taco

$2.99

Mexi-Churro

$4.99

Cheese Cake Burrito

$6.99

Happy Hour Drink Speacials

Happy Hour 12 Oz

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We proudly serve delicious chicken wings and authentic Mexican food in seven southeastern Tennessee locations. Whether you’re hungry for hot wings, tacos, burritos, fajitas, or south-of-the-border seafood specialties, there’s something on our menu for you! And of course, you’ll always enjoy friendly service! Order online for the ultimate in convenience. We look forward to serving you.

Location

235 Tennessee Ave, Etowah, TN 37331

Directions

