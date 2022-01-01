- Home
Mexican Bar Company
1,042 Reviews
$$
6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10
Plano, TX 75093
Popular Items
Fountain Drinks
Bottle Drinks
MISC
Vegetarian Dinner
*D Vegan Al Pastor
Dried Chiles & Achiote Marinated Carrots, Chayote, Cured Onions & Cilantro, Pineapple, Avocado-Habanero Salsa.
*D Vegetarian Camaron
Blackened Veggies, Cured Onions & Cilantro, Jalapeño Slaw, Spicy Aioli.
*D Vegan Baja
Beer Battered Chayote (Mexican Squash), Mexican Slaw, Chipotle Vinaigrette.
*D Vegetarian Pollo
Sage Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Corn-Roasted Jalapeño Mojo, Cured Onions & Cilantro, Crispy Beets.
*D Vegetarian Pancita
Chile Rubbed Brussel Sprouts, Caramelized Sweet Potato, Cured Onions & Cilantro, Chipotle-Piloncillo Vinaigrette.
*Vegetarian Enchiladas
Wild Mushrooms or Sautéed Vegetable (Carrots, Chayote, Corn, Rice) Creamy Tomatillo Salsa or not Creamy Tomatillo Salsa.
*Relleno VEGETARIAN
Sautéed Vegetables (Carrots, Chayote, Corn, Rice, Beans, Wild Mushrooms) Pico de Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Roasted Tomato Salsa , Crema.
Kid's Food
Kids Drinks
Guacamole & Dip To Go
Queso
Melted Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Tres Chiles.
Granada
Avocado, Habeñero, Mint, Pomegranate Seeds, Queso Fresco.
Tradicional
Avocado, Tomatillo-Pico, Roasted Jalapeño, Key Lime Juice.
Chips & Salsa
Chips and your choice of Salsas.
Chicharrones & Salsa
Salsa
Tasting of 2 Guac/Dip
Choose 2 Tasting portions of our Guac/Dip.
Tasting of 3 Guac/Dip
Choose 3 Tasting portions of our Guac/Dip.
Ceviche To Go
Aguachile
Lime cured Shrimp, Cucumber, Cilantro, Serrano Chile, Red Onion, Habanero
Camaron Ceviche
Lemon Poached Shrimp, Pineapple-Jicama, Pico de Gallo, Key Lime-Serrano Broth, Cilantro, Epazote.
Campechano Ceviche
Shrimp, Octopus, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Tomato-Orange Broth, Avocado.
Heart of Palm Ceviche (Vegan)
Hearts of Palm, Cucumber, Tomatillo-Pico, Pickled Red Onions, Avocado, Pineapple, Mint, Key Lime-Jalapeno Broth.
Lobster Tostada (3 Pieces)
Crispy Corn Tortilla, Butter-Lemon Poached Lobster, Avocado, Key Lime Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Emulsion.
Single Lobster Tostada
1 Single Lobster Tostada.
Tasting of 2 Ceviche
Choose 2 Tasting portions of our Ceviches.
Tasting of 3 Ceviche
Choose 3 Tasting portions of our Ceviches.
Dinner Tacos To Go
Al Pastor
Anato Marinated Pork, Onions, Cilantro, Pineapple, Habanero-Avocado Salsa.
Camaron
Blackened Shrimp, Jalapeño Slaw, Spicy Aioli.
Carne
Epazote Marinated Tenderloin, Onions, Cilantro, Potato-Cheese Fondue.
Baja
Beer Battered Cod, Chipotle Mexican Slaw.
Pollo
Grilled Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Mojo, Crispy Artichoke.
Governador
Chipotle Marinated Shrimp, Chipotle Mojo, Avocado.
Carnitas
Pork Confit, Chile de Arbol Slaw, Peanuts.
Barbacoa
Slow Roasted Chile Braised Brisket, Tomatillo Slaw.
Pancita
Chile Rubbed Pork Belly, Piloncillo Slaw.
Hongos
Wild Mushroom, Onions & Cilantro, Manchego Cheese, Huitlacoche.
Coliflor
Beer Battered Cauliflower, Horseradish Aioli.
Dinner Especialidades To Go
18 oz. Rib Eye
Herb Marinated, Lobster Mashed Potatoes, Apple-Chile Glaze, Mezcal-Mushrooms.
Chile Relleno
Poached Shrimp, Cod, Octopus, Calamari, Tomato Pico, Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Hoja Santo Aioli, Crema, Rice and choice of Beans.
Pescado Adobado
Orange Chile Marinated Cod, Jalapeno Slaw, Cauliflower Rice, Moringa Aioli, Hibiscus Chamoy
Mariscada
Chile Rubbed Shrimp, Cod, Octopus, Calamari, Cauliflower Rice, Arugula, Moringa Aioli, Mojo.
10 oz. Center Cut Pork Chop
Lemon marinated, Salt and Pepper Rub, Carrot-Mango Puree, Crispy Chili Mango, Spicy Slaw.
Small Pollo a las Brasas
Adobo Marinated Butterflied Half-Chicken, Plantain Rice, Garlic Mojo.
Dinner Tampiqueña
12 oz. Epazote Marinated Tenderloin, Beans, Hoja Santa & Oaxaca Cheese Enchilada, Baby Butter Potatoes.
Pollo a las Brasas
Our House Specialty. Adobo Marinated Butterflied Whole Chicken, Plantain Rice, Garlic Mojo.
Dinner Enchiladas
Roasted Chicken, Charred Poblano, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheeses, Creamy Tomatillo Salsa, Red Onions. Served with Rice and Beans.
Pulpo a las Brasas
Grilled Ocotopus, Salsa Negra, over a bed of Serrano, Sweet Potato, and Onion tossed in a Roasted Garlic Aioli
Huachinago
A Whole Red Snapper, coated in Adobo, Grilled and then Baked. Served with Baja Slaw and our House Rice.
Salads To Go
Mexican Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Manchego Cheese, Sourdough Toast, Radish. Dressing on the side.
Milpa Salad
Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Cucumber, Jicama, Red Onions, Chia Vinaigrette. Dressing on the side.
Naked Avocado Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Jicama, Cotija, Pan Ranchera, Agave Lemon Vinaigrette. Dressing on the side.
Sides To Go
Elote Mexicano- Esquite
Grilled Sweet Corn, Spicy Chile Aioli, Key Lime, Cotija Cheese.
Coles de Bruselas
Pork Belly, Piloncillo, Sweet Potato.
Platanos Machos
Fried Plantain, Jalapeño Emulsion, Cotija.
Mac & Cheese
Chihuahua Mexican Cheese Blend, Chiles.
Arroz y Frijoles
Arroz
Frijoles
Desserts To Go
*Churros
6 pieces of handmade Churros, dusted with Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Chocolate and Caramel Dipping Sauce.
*Tres Leche
Ultra light Sponge Cake, soaked in a Sweet Milk Mixture, Butter Cream Icing, Drizzled with a Strawberry Glaze.
*Vanilla Flan
A perfect pairing of Sweet Rich Caramel and a Creamy Vanilla Custard.
*Choco Loco
Godiva Dark Chocolate, Kahlua, Vanilla Vodka, Whipped Cream.
*Cafe Millonario
Diplomatico Reserve Rum, Dark Rum, Kahlua, Coffee.
Sopapillas
Coated with Honey, dusted with cinnamon and sugar.
Socorro Tequila Dinner
Fresh Tamales
1/2 dz Green with Chicken
In House Fresh Tamales Stuffed With Chicken & Tomatillo Sauce. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced******
1/2 dz Red With Pork
In House Fresh Tamales Stuffed With Slow Roasted Pork & Red Sauce. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced******
1/2 dz Mix Tamales
In House Fresh Tamales Stuffed With Chicken & Tomatillo Sauce, Slow Roasted Pork & Red Sauce. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced******
Pollo a Las Brasas
Sides by 1 LB
1 LB Mac & Cheese
***Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1 LB Lobster Mashed Potato
***Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1 LB Coles de Bruselas
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1 LB Chorizo Stuffing
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1 LB Mashed Potato
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
Sides by 1/2 LB
1/2 LB Mac & Cheese
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1 /2 LB Lobster Mashed Potato
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1/2 LB Coles de Bruselas
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1/2 LB Chorizo Stuffing
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1/2 LB Mashed Potato
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1/2 lb. Guac OR Dip
Selection of Queso, Tradicional Guacamole, or Seasonal Guacamole
1/2 lb. Sides
1/2 lb. choice of our Specialty Sides. Elote Esquites (off the cobb), Coles de Bruselas, Mac & Cheese, Platanos Machos, Rice, Beans or Salsa.
Sides by 5 LB
5 LB Mac & Cheese
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
5 LB Lobster Mashed Potato
***Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
5 LB Coles de Bruselas
** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
5 LB Chorizo Stuffing
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
5 LB Mashed Potato
*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
Family Feasts
"Pollo on the Go"
Pollo on the Go – Feeds 2-4 (savings of $9) Pollo A Las Brasas – Quartered Whole Chicken over a bed of Plantain Rice. Comes with a side and 8 tortillas.
Family on the Fly- feeds 4-5 (savings of $16.00)
Tradicional Guacamole, Choice of 1/2 LB Taco Protein with 8 Corn Tortillas, Pollo a las Brasas, and a Choice of 1 side.
Family Feast - feeds 5-7 (savings of $30.00)
Choice of 2 Gaucs or Queso, Choice of 1/2 LB Taco Protein with 8 Corn Tortillas, Choice of 2 Especialidades, add $15 per Rib Eye, Choice of two sides. Will come with two Rice, two Beans, Chips and Salsa.
Family Festival - feeds 7-9 (savings of $67.00)
Choice of 3 Gaucs or Queso, Choice of two 1/2 LB Taco Proteins with Corn Tortillas, Choice of 3 Especialidades, add $15 per Rib Eye, Choice of 3 sides. Will come with two Rice, two Beans, Chips and Salsa.
1/2 lb. Taco Options
1/2 lb. of Protein choice. 8 Corn Tortillas and toppings on the side.
1/2 lb. Ceviche
1/2 lb. of our authentic Ceviches.
To-Go Margarita and more...
1/4 gl. Sangria
1/4 gl. Jimador Margarita
Makes 8.5 drinks and a saving $12.5
1/4 gl. Frozen Antioxidantal
1/4 gl. Hot Guava
16 oz. To Go Margarita Rocks
El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Grand Manier, Agave Nectar. **(12 oz cocktail in picture)
16 oz. To Go The Hot Guava
Espolon Blanco Tequila, Guava, Habanero, Grand Manier, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar. **(12 oz cocktail in picture)
16 oz. To Go Piñadito
Milagro Reposado Tequila, Guajillo Syrup, Pineapple, Lime Juice. **(12 oz cocktail in picture)
16 oz. To Go Mojito
Mint, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Rum, Sparkling Water. **(12 oz cocktail in picture)
16 oz. To Go Margarita Frozen
El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Grand Manier, Agave Nectar.
16 oz. To Go Frozen Antioxidantal
Green Tea Infused Titos Vodka,, Passion Fruit, Agave Nectar, Lemon Juice, Guajillo
16 oz. To Go Sangria
Red Wine, Passion Fruit Infused Brandy, Orange Juice, Grapefruit Juice
Rosa Bonita
Milagro Silver, St. Germain, Lemon, Lime, Guava, Topo Chico
1\4 Gal Pinadito
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Texas-born Mexican Bar Company (MBC) offers the full scope of Mexican cuisine; handmade corn tortilla tacos, freshly prepared ceviches, guacamoles, salsas, and an exceptional selection of regional dishes.
6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano, TX 75093