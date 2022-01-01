Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Mexican Bar Company

1,042 Reviews

$$

6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10

Plano, TX 75093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Baja
1/2 lb. Ceviche
Carne

Fountain Drinks

16oz fountain soda or Topo Chico

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Coke Zero

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Orange Fanta

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Bottle Drinks

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$4.50

Tea's

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$4.50

Iced Tea - Sweetened

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

MISC

*Atole

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Dark Roast Coffee

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

MBC Signature Coffee

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Redbull

$4.50

*Atole Refill

$2.50Out of stock

S.F Redbull

$3.50

*VOSS Water

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Cafe Con Leche

$5.50

Vegetarian Dinner

*D Vegan Al Pastor

$10.50

Dried Chiles & Achiote Marinated Carrots, Chayote, Cured Onions & Cilantro, Pineapple, Avocado-Habanero Salsa.

*D Vegetarian Camaron

$10.50

Blackened Veggies, Cured Onions & Cilantro, Jalapeño Slaw, Spicy Aioli.

*D Vegan Baja

$10.50

Beer Battered Chayote (Mexican Squash), Mexican Slaw, Chipotle Vinaigrette.

*D Vegetarian Pollo

$10.50

Sage Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Corn-Roasted Jalapeño Mojo, Cured Onions & Cilantro, Crispy Beets.

*D Vegetarian Pancita

$10.50

Chile Rubbed Brussel Sprouts, Caramelized Sweet Potato, Cured Onions & Cilantro, Chipotle-Piloncillo Vinaigrette.

*Vegetarian Enchiladas

$22.50

Wild Mushrooms or Sautéed Vegetable (Carrots, Chayote, Corn, Rice) Creamy Tomatillo Salsa or not Creamy Tomatillo Salsa.

*Relleno VEGETARIAN

$25.50

Sautéed Vegetables (Carrots, Chayote, Corn, Rice, Beans, Wild Mushrooms) Pico de Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Roasted Tomato Salsa , Crema.

Kid's Food

Kid's Taco

$7.50

3 Tacos with Protein of your choice, topped with Cheese, served on Corn Tortillas. No mix and match.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Elbow Noodles, tossed in our House-made Cheese Sauce. Better than your mom's!

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.50

Large Quesadilla with your choice of Protein.

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$2.50

Kids Diet Coke

$2.50

Kids Sprite

$2.50

Kids Coke Zero

$2.50Out of stock

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Orange Fanta

$2.50

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Kid's Milk

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Kid's Juice

$3.50

Guacamole & Dip To Go

Queso

Queso

$11.50

Melted Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Tres Chiles.

Granada

Granada

$12.50Out of stock

Avocado, Habeñero, Mint, Pomegranate Seeds, Queso Fresco.

Tradicional

Tradicional

$10.50

Avocado, Tomatillo-Pico, Roasted Jalapeño, Key Lime Juice.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips and your choice of Salsas.

Chicharrones & Salsa

$4.50
Salsa

Salsa

$2.00
Tasting of 2 Guac/Dip

Tasting of 2 Guac/Dip

$12.50

Choose 2 Tasting portions of our Guac/Dip.

Tasting of 3 Guac/Dip

Tasting of 3 Guac/Dip

$15.50

Choose 3 Tasting portions of our Guac/Dip.

Ceviche To Go

Aguachile

Aguachile

$13.50

Lime cured Shrimp, Cucumber, Cilantro, Serrano Chile, Red Onion, Habanero

Camaron Ceviche

Camaron Ceviche

$14.50

Lemon Poached Shrimp, Pineapple-Jicama, Pico de Gallo, Key Lime-Serrano Broth, Cilantro, Epazote.

Campechano Ceviche

Campechano Ceviche

$16.50

Shrimp, Octopus, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Tomato-Orange Broth, Avocado.

Heart of Palm Ceviche (Vegan)

Heart of Palm Ceviche (Vegan)

$13.50

Hearts of Palm, Cucumber, Tomatillo-Pico, Pickled Red Onions, Avocado, Pineapple, Mint, Key Lime-Jalapeno Broth.

Lobster Tostada (3 Pieces)

Lobster Tostada (3 Pieces)

$19.50

Crispy Corn Tortilla, Butter-Lemon Poached Lobster, Avocado, Key Lime Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Emulsion.

Single Lobster Tostada

Single Lobster Tostada

$7.00

1 Single Lobster Tostada.

Tasting of 2 Ceviche

Tasting of 2 Ceviche

$15.50

Choose 2 Tasting portions of our Ceviches.

Tasting of 3 Ceviche

Tasting of 3 Ceviche

$19.50

Choose 3 Tasting portions of our Ceviches.

Dinner Tacos To Go

Comes with 3 Mexican Style Street Tacos, on Corn Tortillas, no mix and match, served with Rice and Beans.
Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$16.50

Anato Marinated Pork, Onions, Cilantro, Pineapple, Habanero-Avocado Salsa.

Camaron

Camaron

$16.50

Blackened Shrimp, Jalapeño Slaw, Spicy Aioli.

Carne

Carne

$16.50

Epazote Marinated Tenderloin, Onions, Cilantro, Potato-Cheese Fondue.

Baja

Baja

$16.50

Beer Battered Cod, Chipotle Mexican Slaw.

Pollo

Pollo

$16.50

Grilled Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Mojo, Crispy Artichoke.

Governador

Governador

$16.50

Chipotle Marinated Shrimp, Chipotle Mojo, Avocado.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$16.50

Pork Confit, Chile de Arbol Slaw, Peanuts.

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$16.50

Slow Roasted Chile Braised Brisket, Tomatillo Slaw.

Pancita

Pancita

$16.50

Chile Rubbed Pork Belly, Piloncillo Slaw.

Hongos

Hongos

$16.50Out of stock

Wild Mushroom, Onions & Cilantro, Manchego Cheese, Huitlacoche.

Coliflor

Coliflor

$16.50

Beer Battered Cauliflower, Horseradish Aioli.

Dinner Especialidades To Go

18 oz. Rib Eye

18 oz. Rib Eye

$52.50

Herb Marinated, Lobster Mashed Potatoes, Apple-Chile Glaze, Mezcal-Mushrooms.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$25.50

Poached Shrimp, Cod, Octopus, Calamari, Tomato Pico, Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Hoja Santo Aioli, Crema, Rice and choice of Beans.

Pescado Adobado

Pescado Adobado

$27.50

Orange Chile Marinated Cod, Jalapeno Slaw, Cauliflower Rice, Moringa Aioli, Hibiscus Chamoy

Mariscada

Mariscada

$26.50

Chile Rubbed Shrimp, Cod, Octopus, Calamari, Cauliflower Rice, Arugula, Moringa Aioli, Mojo.

10 oz. Center Cut Pork Chop

10 oz. Center Cut Pork Chop

$28.50

Lemon marinated, Salt and Pepper Rub, Carrot-Mango Puree, Crispy Chili Mango, Spicy Slaw.

Small Pollo a las Brasas

Small Pollo a las Brasas

$17.50

Adobo Marinated Butterflied Half-Chicken, Plantain Rice, Garlic Mojo.

Dinner Tampiqueña

Dinner Tampiqueña

$33.50

12 oz. Epazote Marinated Tenderloin, Beans, Hoja Santa & Oaxaca Cheese Enchilada, Baby Butter Potatoes.

Pollo a las Brasas

Pollo a las Brasas

$32.50

Our House Specialty. Adobo Marinated Butterflied Whole Chicken, Plantain Rice, Garlic Mojo.

Dinner Enchiladas

Dinner Enchiladas

$21.50

Roasted Chicken, Charred Poblano, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheeses, Creamy Tomatillo Salsa, Red Onions. Served with Rice and Beans.

Pulpo a las Brasas

Pulpo a las Brasas

$28.50

Grilled Ocotopus, Salsa Negra, over a bed of Serrano, Sweet Potato, and Onion tossed in a Roasted Garlic Aioli

Huachinago

Huachinago

$38.50

A Whole Red Snapper, coated in Adobo, Grilled and then Baked. Served with Baja Slaw and our House Rice.

Salads To Go

Mexican Caesar Salad

Mexican Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine Lettuce, Manchego Cheese, Sourdough Toast, Radish. Dressing on the side.

Milpa Salad

Milpa Salad

$13.50

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Cucumber, Jicama, Red Onions, Chia Vinaigrette. Dressing on the side.

Naked Avocado Salad

Naked Avocado Salad

$13.50

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Jicama, Cotija, Pan Ranchera, Agave Lemon Vinaigrette. Dressing on the side.

Sides To Go

Elote Mexicano- Esquite

Elote Mexicano- Esquite

$7.50

Grilled Sweet Corn, Spicy Chile Aioli, Key Lime, Cotija Cheese.

Coles de Bruselas

Coles de Bruselas

$8.50

Pork Belly, Piloncillo, Sweet Potato.

Platanos Machos

Platanos Machos

$7.50

Fried Plantain, Jalapeño Emulsion, Cotija.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Chihuahua Mexican Cheese Blend, Chiles.

Arroz y Frijoles

Arroz y Frijoles

$7.00
Arroz

Arroz

$4.50
Frijoles

Frijoles

$4.50

Desserts To Go

*Churros

*Churros

$10.50

6 pieces of handmade Churros, dusted with Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Chocolate and Caramel Dipping Sauce.

*Tres Leche

*Tres Leche

$11.50

Ultra light Sponge Cake, soaked in a Sweet Milk Mixture, Butter Cream Icing, Drizzled with a Strawberry Glaze.

*Vanilla Flan

*Vanilla Flan

$8.50

A perfect pairing of Sweet Rich Caramel and a Creamy Vanilla Custard.

*Choco Loco

*Choco Loco

$15.50

Godiva Dark Chocolate, Kahlua, Vanilla Vodka, Whipped Cream.

*Cafe Millonario

*Cafe Millonario

$15.50

Diplomatico Reserve Rum, Dark Rum, Kahlua, Coffee.

Sopapillas

$7.50

Coated with Honey, dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

Socorro Tequila Dinner

Ticket for Socorro Tequila Dinner

Ticket for Socorro Tequila Dinner

$70.00

This purchase admits 1 person for our Dia de los Muertos Tequila Dinner featuring a 3 Course tasting menu paired with 3 Cocktails and flight of Tequila provided by Socorro Tequila.

Fresh Tamales

In Houser, Fresh to order. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1/2 dz Green with Chicken

1/2 dz Green with Chicken

$21.00

In House Fresh Tamales Stuffed With Chicken & Tomatillo Sauce. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced******

1/2 dz Red With Pork

1/2 dz Red With Pork

$21.00

In House Fresh Tamales Stuffed With Slow Roasted Pork & Red Sauce. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced******

1/2 dz Mix Tamales

1/2 dz Mix Tamales

$21.00

In House Fresh Tamales Stuffed With Chicken & Tomatillo Sauce, Slow Roasted Pork & Red Sauce. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced******

Fresh Tamales

In Houser, Fresh to order. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1/2 dz Green with Chicken

1/2 dz Green with Chicken

$18.00

In House Fresh Tamales Stuffed With Chicken & Tomatillo Sauce. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced******

1/2 dz Red With Pork

1/2 dz Red With Pork

$18.00

In House Fresh Tamales Stuffed With Slow Roasted Pork & Red Sauce. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced******

1/2 dz Mix Tamales

1/2 dz Mix Tamales

$18.00

In House Fresh Tamales Stuffed With Chicken & Tomatillo Sauce, Slow Roasted Pork & Red Sauce. *** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced******

Pollo a Las Brasas

*Dinner Pollo a las Brasas

*Dinner Pollo a las Brasas

$34.50

*(30 min)~ adobo marinated whole butterflied chicken, plantain rice, garlic mojo

Sides by 1 LB

*** . Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

1 LB Mac & Cheese

$14.00

***Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

1 LB Lobster Mashed Potato

$17.00

***Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

1 LB Coles de Bruselas

$14.00

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

1 LB Chorizo Stuffing

$14.00

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

1 LB Mashed Potato

$12.00

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

Sides by 1/2 LB

*** Scheduled Pick Up. Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********
1/2 LB Mac & Cheese

1/2 LB Mac & Cheese

$7.00

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

1 /2 LB Lobster Mashed Potato

$8.50

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

1/2 LB Coles de Bruselas

1/2 LB Coles de Bruselas

$7.00

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

1/2 LB Chorizo Stuffing

$7.00

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

1/2 LB Mashed Potato

$6.00

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

1/2 lb. Guac OR Dip

1/2 lb. Guac OR Dip

Selection of Queso, Tradicional Guacamole, or Seasonal Guacamole

1/2 lb. Sides

1/2 lb. Sides

1/2 lb. choice of our Specialty Sides. Elote Esquites (off the cobb), Coles de Bruselas, Mac & Cheese, Platanos Machos, Rice, Beans or Salsa.

Sides by 5 LB

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

5 LB Mac & Cheese

$70.00

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

5 LB Lobster Mashed Potato

$95.00

***Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

5 LB Coles de Bruselas

$70.00

** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

5 LB Chorizo Stuffing

$70.00

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

5 LB Mashed Potato

$60.00

*** Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hrs In Advanced***********

Family Feasts

"Pollo on the Go"

"Pollo on the Go"

$29.50

Pollo on the Go – Feeds 2-4 (savings of $9) Pollo A Las Brasas – Quartered Whole Chicken over a bed of Plantain Rice. Comes with a side and 8 tortillas.

1/2 lb. Guac OR Dip

1/2 lb. Guac OR Dip

Selection of Queso, Tradicional Guacamole, or Seasonal Guacamole

Family on the Fly- feeds 4-5 (savings of $16.00)

Family on the Fly- feeds 4-5 (savings of $16.00)

$65.50

Tradicional Guacamole, Choice of 1/2 LB Taco Protein with 8 Corn Tortillas, Pollo a las Brasas, and a Choice of 1 side.

Family Feast - feeds 5-7 (savings of $30.00)

Family Feast - feeds 5-7 (savings of $30.00)

$125.50

Choice of 2 Gaucs or Queso, Choice of 1/2 LB Taco Protein with 8 Corn Tortillas, Choice of 2 Especialidades, add $15 per Rib Eye, Choice of two sides. Will come with two Rice, two Beans, Chips and Salsa.

Family Festival - feeds 7-9 (savings of $67.00)

Family Festival - feeds 7-9 (savings of $67.00)

$175.50

Choice of 3 Gaucs or Queso, Choice of two 1/2 LB Taco Proteins with Corn Tortillas, Choice of 3 Especialidades, add $15 per Rib Eye, Choice of 3 sides. Will come with two Rice, two Beans, Chips and Salsa.

1/2 lb. Taco Options

1/2 lb. Taco Options

$36.50

1/2 lb. of Protein choice. 8 Corn Tortillas and toppings on the side.

1/2 lb. Ceviche

1/2 lb. Ceviche

1/2 lb. of our authentic Ceviches.

1/2 lb. Sides

1/2 lb. Sides

1/2 lb. choice of our Specialty Sides. Elote Esquites (off the cobb), Coles de Bruselas, Mac & Cheese, Platanos Machos, Rice, Beans or Salsa.

To-Go Margarita and more...

Quarter Gallon (32oz) or 16 oz crafted cocktails TO-GO!!

1/4 gl. Sangria

$39.50

1/4 gl. Jimador Margarita

$55.00

Makes 8.5 drinks and a saving $12.5

1/4 gl. Frozen Antioxidantal

$32.00

1/4 gl. Hot Guava

$70.00
16 oz. To Go Margarita Rocks

16 oz. To Go Margarita Rocks

$13.50

El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Grand Manier, Agave Nectar. **(12 oz cocktail in picture)

16 oz. To Go The Hot Guava

16 oz. To Go The Hot Guava

$15.50

Espolon Blanco Tequila, Guava, Habanero, Grand Manier, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar. **(12 oz cocktail in picture)

16 oz. To Go Piñadito

16 oz. To Go Piñadito

$16.50

Milagro Reposado Tequila, Guajillo Syrup, Pineapple, Lime Juice. **(12 oz cocktail in picture)

16 oz. To Go Mojito

16 oz. To Go Mojito

$14.50

Mint, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Rum, Sparkling Water. **(12 oz cocktail in picture)

16 oz. To Go Margarita Frozen

16 oz. To Go Margarita Frozen

$13.50

El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Grand Manier, Agave Nectar.

16 oz. To Go Frozen Antioxidantal

16 oz. To Go Frozen Antioxidantal

$13.50

Green Tea Infused Titos Vodka,, Passion Fruit, Agave Nectar, Lemon Juice, Guajillo

16 oz. To Go Sangria

16 oz. To Go Sangria

$12.50

Red Wine, Passion Fruit Infused Brandy, Orange Juice, Grapefruit Juice

Rosa Bonita

Rosa Bonita

$17.50

Milagro Silver, St. Germain, Lemon, Lime, Guava, Topo Chico

1\4 Gal Pinadito

$75.00

Botella

Pacifico

Pacifico

$6.50
Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$6.50
Corona

Corona

$6.50
Negro Modelo

Negro Modelo

$6.50
Estrella Jalisco

Estrella Jalisco

$6.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$6.50
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Texas-born Mexican Bar Company (MBC) offers the full scope of Mexican cuisine; handmade corn tortilla tacos, freshly prepared ceviches, guacamoles, salsas, and an exceptional selection of regional dishes.

Website

Location

6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Gallery
Mexican Bar Company image
Mexican Bar Company image
Mexican Bar Company image
Mexican Bar Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Park + Preston
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Preston Road Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Suburban Yacht Club
orange starNo Reviews
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104 PLANO, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse - Dallas Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 942
18010 DALLAS PKWY Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
Tight Ends Sports Bar - Plano
orange starNo Reviews
5584 State Hwy 121 Plano, TX 75033
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Brisket Love
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plano

Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
orange star4.6 • 2,105
6007 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Florentinas Italian Bistro - Plano, TX
orange star4.7 • 1,606
3501 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Plano
orange star4.7 • 1,292
5013 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 008 - Shops at Legacy
orange star4.7 • 1,244
7317 Parkwood Blvd Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Dock Local
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plano
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston