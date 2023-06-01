The Mexicano

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Mini Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Chopped Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Green Onion, Serrano Ponzu, Mini Shell + Chipotle Mayo

Birria Bao Buns

$17.00

Two Fluffy Buns + Chile-Braised Beef + Diced Onions + Cilantro + Mexican Cheese Blend + Consommé

Elote Guacamole

$16.00

Fire-Roasted Sweet Corn + Avocado + Queso Fresco + Tomato + Cilantro + Serrano Chile + Lime + TajÍn

Machete Birria

$40.00

mexican cheese blend + crema fresca + avocado salsa + morita salsa + consommé + queso fresco

Machete Chicken

$36.00

mexican cheese blend + crema fresca + avocado salsa + morita salsa + queso fresco

Machete Queso

$32.00

mexican cheese blend + crema fresca + avocado salsa + morita salsa + queso fresco

Empanadas

$17.00

Corn Masa stuffed with potato + Chorizo +Fried Golden + Salsa Verde

Nachos

$14.00

Beans + Chipotle Cheese Sauce + Mexican Cheese Blend + Pico de Gallo + Cilantro + Jalapeño + Poblano Cream + Crema Fresca

Queso Fundido

$16.00

topped with rajas + chorizo + served with warm flour tortillas

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Poached Shrimp + Jicama + Tomato + Avocado + Red Onions + Cucumbers + Chipotle Clamato + Cilantro

Traditional Guacamole

$15.00

Avocado + Onion + Tomato + Cilantro + Jalapeño + Pomegranate Seeds + Queso Fresco + Lime

Tacos

3 Tacos for $17

$17.00

3 Tacos for $20

$20.00

Agave Shrimp Taco

$8.00

blackened shrimp + fajita peppers + escabeche + queso fresco

Al Pastor Taco

$7.00

marinated pork + grilled pineapple + cilantro + avocado salsa

Baja Fish Taco

$8.00

beer battered cod + poblano cream + queso fresco + escabeche

Baja Shrimp Taco

$8.00

beer battered + poblano cream + cabbage + pico de gallo + queso fresco

Carne Asada Taco

$8.00

onion + cilantro + morita & avocado salsa

Chicken Tinga Taco

$7.00

braised chipotle chicken + pico de gallo + cabbage + crema + queso fresco

Birria Taco

$7.00

chile-braised beef + diced onions + cilantro + mexican cheese blend + consommé

Chile Rubbed Salmon Taco

$8.00

chipotle demi + crispy onions + cilantro + pico de gallo + queso fresco

Burritos

Shrimp Burrito

$21.00

marinated pork + grilled pineapple + cilantro + avocado salsa + rice + pinto bean refrito

Birria Burrito

$20.00

chile-braised beef + diced onions + cilantro + mexican cheese blend + rice + pinto bean refrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$20.00

onions + cilantro + salsa morita + rice + pinto bean refrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$18.00

braised chipotle chicken + pico de gallo + cabbage + crema + queso fresco + rice + pinto bean refrito

Enchiladas

Served with Mexican Rice + Pinto Bean Refritos

Cheese Enchilada

$17.00

mild red sauce + seared queso panela + pico de gallo + cilantro + crema fresca + queso fresco Served with Mexican Rice + Pinto Bean Refritos

Chicken Tinga Enchilada

$19.00

braised chipotle chicken + tomatillo salsa + mexican cheese blend + crema fresca + cilantro + pico de gallo + queso fresco Served with Mexican Rice + Pinto Bean Refritos

Birria Enchilada

$20.00

chile-braised beef + salsa roja + mexican cheese blend + cilantro + pico de gallo + crema fresca + queso fresco Served with Mexican Rice + Pinto Bean Refritos

Ensaladas

Ensalada Fresca

$15.00

seasonal fruit + cucumber + red onion + jicama + aji lemon vinaigrette + queso panela + pepitas + fresno + tajín + salsa macha + cilantro

Taco Salad

$15.00

tortilla bowl + chopped baby romaine + black beans + cucumber + tomatoes + roasted corn + olives + radish + queso fresco + chipotle ranch + sour cream

Kids

KD Bean/ Cheese Burrito

$10.00

KD Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.00

KD Quesadilla

$10.00

KD Queso Enchiladas

$10.00

KD Birria Tacos

$10.00

Entree

Fajita Carne Asada

$37.00

CARAMELIZED ONIONS & PEPPERS + MEXICAN RICE + PINTO BEAN REFRITO + WARM TORTILLAS + SERVED ON SIZZLING LAVA STONES

Chile Relleno

$19.00

CARAMELIZED ONIONS & PEPPERS + MEXICAN RICE + PINTO BEAN REFRITO + WARM TORTILLAS + SERVED ON SIZZLING LAVA STONES

Fajita Pollo Asado

$28.00

CARAMELIZED ONIONS & PEPPERS + MEXICAN RICE + PINTO BEAN REFRITO + WARM TORTILLAS + SERVED ON SIZZLING LAVA STONES

Fajita Salmon

$32.00

CARAMELIZED ONIONS & PEPPERS + MEXICAN RICE + PINTO BEAN REFRITO + WARM TORTILLAS + SERVED ON SIZZLING LAVA STONES

Fajita Shrimp

$35.00

CARAMELIZED ONIONS & PEPPERS + MEXICAN RICE + PINTO BEAN REFRITO + WARM TORTILLAS + SERVED ON SIZZLING LAVA STONES

New York Strip

$58.00

giant 1 lb steak served with grilled flour tortillas + salsa cruda + chiltepin butter + bone marrow elote

Dessert

Flan

$12.00

roasted pineapple + vanilla whipped cream

Hot Churro Cart

$15.00

fried to order + chocolate, caramel, & tres leches dipping sauces

Mexican Conchas

$12.00

small Mexican sweet breads + stuffed with vanilla cream + baked to order

Pineapple Empanadas

$12.00

roasted pineapple + vanilla whipped cream

