Mexican Post imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Mexican Post

1,201 Reviews

$$

3100 Naamans Road

Wilmington, DE 19810

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SPEED BAR

HOUSE MARG

$9.00

SM DFT DOS EQUES AMBER

$6.50

SM DFT MILLER LITE

$4.50

SM DFT LAGER DOS EQUIS

$6.50

SM DFT MEXICAN POST LAGER

$5.50

SM MODEL EPSP

$6.50

FB SM CORONA LITE

$3.00

FB SM MODELO ESPECIAL

$4.00

FB SM XXDOS LAGAR

$4.00

LG MODEL ESPL

$10.00

AVION SILVER MARG

$14.50

Casamigos Margarita

$14.00

PIT AVION SILVER

$44.00

PIT HORNITOS REPOSADO

$44.00

Queso Dip

$9.75

A blend of american cheese and jalapeño peppers.

APPLE Sauce MARTIN

$8.00

Vampiro

$10.00

Captain's Sword

$10.00

MELON SPOOKY MARG (Deep Copy)

$7.00

Gls Red Sangria

$11.00

LTR Red Sangria

$31.00

SM DFT MILLER LITE

$4.00

SM DFT DOS EQUIS AMBER

$5.00

SM DFT CORONA LITE

$5.00

SM DFT MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

SM IPA

$6.00

LG DFT MILLER LITE

$6.00

LG DFT DOS EQUIS AMBER

$7.00

LG DFT CORONA LITE

$7.00

LG DFT MODELO ESPECIAL

$8.00

LG IPA

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

AVION SILVER

$14.00

AVION REPOSADO

$15.00

AVION ANEJO

$16.50

AVION 44

$40.00

AVION ESPRESSO

$8.00

CABO WABO BLANCO

$10.50

CABO WABO REPOSADO

$13.50

CABO WABO ANEJO

$15.50

CASA NOBLE CRYSTAL

$12.00

CASA NOBLE REPOSADO

$14.50

CASA NOBLE ANEJO

$16.50

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$16.00

CASAMIGOS ANJIO

$28.50

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$22.00

CAZADORES SILVER

$10.50

CAZADORES REPOSADO

$13.50

CAZADORES ANEJO

$15.50

CORAZON BLANCO

$11.00

CORAZON REPOSADO

$12.00

CORAZON ANEJO

$15.00

CORRALEJO SILVER

$9.00

CORRALEJO REPOSADO

$10.50

CORRALEJO ANEJO

$14.00

CORZO SILVER

$10.50

CORZO REPOSADO

$12.00

CORZO ANEJO

$13.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$11.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$14.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$15.00

DON JULIO 1942

$30.00

DOBEL

$10.00

EL JIMADOR ANEJO

$12.00

EL MAYOR BLANCO

$11.00

EL MAYOR REPOSADO

$13.50

EL MAYOR ANEJO

$14.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$10.50

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$11.50

ESPOLON ANEJO

$13.00

HORNITOS PLATA

$10.00

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$11.00

HORNITOS ANEJO

$13.00

HORNITOS CRISTALINO

$11.25

HORNITOS BLACK BARREL

$11.50

HORNITOS LIME SHOT

$8.50

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$10.00

HERRADURA ANEJO

$13.00

MEZCAL JOVEN

$7.50

MEZCAL REPOSADO

$8.50

MEZCAL ANEJO

$10.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$10.00

MILAGRO REPOSADO

$13.00

MILAGRO ANEJO

$15.00

MILAGRO SELECT SILVER

$12.00

MILAGRO SELECT REPOSADO

$14.50

MILAGRO SELECT ANEJO

$18.00

PATRON SILVER

$11.50

PATRON REPOSADO

$14.50

PATRON ANEJO

$15.75

PATRON XO CAFÉ

$8.00

PATRON GRAN BURDEOS

$75.00

SAUZA BLUE SILVER

$9.00

TRES GENERACIONES SILVER

$11.00

TRES GENERACIONES REPOSADO

$13.50

TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO

$15.00

1800 SILVER

$9.50

1800 REPOSADO

$9.50

1800 COCONUT

$10.00

DANO'S ANEJO

$15.00

DANO'S BLANCO

$11.00

DANO'S REPOSADO

$12.00

DANO'S PINEAPPLE

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL AVION SILVER

$13.00

DBL AVION REPOSADO

$19.00

DBL AVION ANEJO

$21.00

DBL AVION ESPRESSO

$14.00

DBL CABO WABO BLANCO

$14.00

DBL CABO WABO REPOSADO

$17.00

DBL CABO WABO ANEJO

$19.00

DBL CASA NOBLE CRYSTAL

$15.00

DBL CASA NOBLE REPOSADO

$18.00

DBL CASA NOBLE ANEJO

$20.00

DBL CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$17.00

DBL CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$20.00

DBL CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$25.00

DBL CAZADORES SILVER

$14.00

DBL CAZADORES REPOSADO

$17.00

DBL CAZADORES ANEJO

$19.00

DBL CORAZON BLANCO

$14.00

DBL CORAZON REPOSADO

$17.00

DBL CORAZON ANEJO

$19.00

DBL CORRALEJO SILVER

$15.00

DBL CORRALEJO REPOSADO

$18.00

DBL CORRALEJO ANEJO

$21.00

DBL CORZO SILVER

$15.00

DBL CORZO REPOSADO

$17.00

DBL CORZO ANEJO

$19.00

DBL DON JULIO BLANCO

$15.00

DBL DON JULIO REPOSADO

$18.00

DBL DON JULIO ANEJO

$20.00

DBL DON JULIO 1942

$34.00

DBL DOBEL

$17.00

DBL EL JIMADOR ANEJO

$17.00

DBL EL MAYOR REPOSADO

$18.00

DBL EL MAYOR ANEJO

$20.00

DBL ESPOLON BLANCO

$14.00

DBL ESPOLON REPOSADO

$17.00

DBL ESPOLON ANEJO

$19.00

DBL HORNITOS PLATA

$12.00

DBL HORNITOS REPOSADO

$15.00

DBL HORNITOS CRISTALINO

$17.00

DBL HORNITOS BLACK BARREL

$17.00

DBL HORNITOS LIME SHOT

$14.00

DBL HERRADURA REPOSADO

$14.00

DBL HERRADURA ANEJO

$17.00

DBL MEZCAL JOVEN

$14.00

DBL MEZCAL REPOSADO

$17.00

DBL MEZCAL ANEJO

$19.00

DBL MILAGRO SILVER

$14.00

DBL MILAGRO REPOSADO

$17.00

DBL MILAGRO ANEJO

$19.00

DBL MILAGRO SELECT SILVER

$17.00

DBL MILAGRO SELECT REPOSADO

$20.00

DBL MILAGRO SELECT ANEJO

$22.00

DBL PATRON SILVER

$16.00

DBL PATRON REPOSADO

$19.00

DBL PATRON ANEJO

$21.00

DBL PATRON XO CAFÉ

$13.00

DBL PATRON GRAN BURDEOS

$79.00

DBL TRES GENERACIONES SILVER

$14.00

DBL TRES GENERACIONES REPOSADO

$17.00

DBL TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO

$19.00

DBL 1800 SILVER

$13.00

DBL 1800 REPOSADO

$16.00

DBL 1800 COCONUT

$14.00

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$7.75

Refried beans whipped with cheese, onions, jalapeños and a blend of spicy seasonings.

CHICKEN Empanadas

$9.95

Crispy empanadas rolled in vegetable dough stuffed with shredded chicken and creamy buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese.

Camarones Acapulco

$13.95

Five shrimp stuffed with spicy cheese, wrapped in bacon, deep-fried and served with chipotle sauce.

Minichangas

$10.25

Seafood mixed with a saffron cream sauce wrapped in flour tortillas, lightly fried and served with our homemade chipotle dressing.

Molcajeta de Guacamole

$10.50

Our family's recipe blends fresh avocados, spices and diced tomatoes into a zesty dip.

Nachos Grande

$11.95

Corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken, ground beef, chili con carne, beef and beans or just beans, covered with melted jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, olives and sour cream.

Nachos Traditional

$9.50

Corn tortilla chips covered with melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, scallions, olives and jalapeños.

Pollo Wings

$15.75

Crispy chicken wings served buffalo or BBQ style with celery and creamy blue cheese dressing.

Quesadilla

$12.50

A piping hot 12" large flour tortilla folded around melted jack and cheddar cheese and onions, garnished with scallions and diced tomatoes.

Queso Dip

$9.75

A blend of american cheese and jalapeño peppers.

Tequila Poppers

$9.25

Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and dipped in premium gold tequila batter and deep-fried.

CHICKEN Empanadas

$9.95

Crispy empanadas rolled in vegetable dough stuffed with shredded chicken and creamy buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese.

Soups & Salads

Black Bean Soup

$7.50

Authentic and hearty, served with melted cheese and onions.

Casa Salad

$10.95

Crispy shredded lettuce topped with black beans, avocado, grilled marinated mushrooms, zucchini, squash, cheese, tomatoes, scallions and olives.

Chicken Avocado Salad

$12.95

Chunks of chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, avocados, diced tomatoes, scallions, and olives on a bed of crisp green lettuce.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.25

With avocado, chicken, and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese and corn tortilla chips.

Chili Con Carne

$11.25

Zesty ground beef and bean chili with melted cheese; served with a flour tortilla.

Garden Salad

$6.25

Crispy shredded lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, olives and cheese.

Garlic Shrimp Salad

$17.50

Shrimp sauteed with garlic, green peppers and onions, served with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, scallions, olives and cheese.

Seafood Salad

$16.50

Crispy shredded lettuce tucked beneath our creamy seafood, cheese, tomatoes, scallions and olives.

Taco Salad

$9.95

A heaping treat of Mexican favorites - A flour tortilla shell filled with our zesty beef and bean chili, shredded lettuce, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, scallions, olives and jalapeños.

House Specials

Big Max Enchilada

$14.50

Three corn tortillas, layered with your choice of chicken, ground beef, beans or just cheese. Topped with our homemade enchilada sauce and served with rice and sour cream.

Burrito Mesquite

$18.25

Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice and refried beans, topped with our chef's special sauce, grilled vegetables, chicken or steak, and cheese, peppers and onions, served with guacamole and sour cream.

Cancun Chicken

$17.50

Marinated boneless chicken breast, charbroiled and served with rice and our special honey mustard sauce.

Enchilada Del Mar

$21.50

Two soft corn tortillas, stuffed with crabmeat and baby shrimp mixed in a saffron cream sauce, served on a bed of rice, topped with our special creamy spinach sauce and melted cheese, with a side of sour cream.

Fajitas

$22.25