- Home
- /
- Wilmington
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Mexican Post
Mexican Post
1,201 Reviews
$$
3100 Naamans Road
Wilmington, DE 19810
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SPEED BAR
HOUSE MARG
SM DFT DOS EQUES AMBER
SM DFT MILLER LITE
SM DFT LAGER DOS EQUIS
SM DFT MEXICAN POST LAGER
SM MODEL EPSP
FB SM CORONA LITE
FB SM MODELO ESPECIAL
FB SM XXDOS LAGAR
LG MODEL ESPL
AVION SILVER MARG
Casamigos Margarita
PIT AVION SILVER
PIT HORNITOS REPOSADO
Queso Dip
A blend of american cheese and jalapeño peppers.
APPLE Sauce MARTIN
Vampiro
Captain's Sword
MELON SPOOKY MARG (Deep Copy)
Gls Red Sangria
LTR Red Sangria
SM DFT MILLER LITE
SM DFT DOS EQUIS AMBER
SM DFT CORONA LITE
SM DFT MODELO ESPECIAL
SM IPA
LG DFT MILLER LITE
LG DFT DOS EQUIS AMBER
LG DFT CORONA LITE
LG DFT MODELO ESPECIAL
LG IPA
Tequila
Well Tequila
AVION SILVER
AVION REPOSADO
AVION ANEJO
AVION 44
AVION ESPRESSO
CABO WABO BLANCO
CABO WABO REPOSADO
CABO WABO ANEJO
CASA NOBLE CRYSTAL
CASA NOBLE REPOSADO
CASA NOBLE ANEJO
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
CASAMIGOS ANJIO
CASAMIGOS MEZCAL
CAZADORES SILVER
CAZADORES REPOSADO
CAZADORES ANEJO
CORAZON BLANCO
CORAZON REPOSADO
CORAZON ANEJO
CORRALEJO SILVER
CORRALEJO REPOSADO
CORRALEJO ANEJO
CORZO SILVER
CORZO REPOSADO
CORZO ANEJO
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO REPOSADO
DON JULIO ANEJO
DON JULIO 1942
DOBEL
EL JIMADOR ANEJO
EL MAYOR BLANCO
EL MAYOR REPOSADO
EL MAYOR ANEJO
ESPOLON BLANCO
ESPOLON REPOSADO
ESPOLON ANEJO
HORNITOS PLATA
HORNITOS REPOSADO
HORNITOS ANEJO
HORNITOS CRISTALINO
HORNITOS BLACK BARREL
HORNITOS LIME SHOT
HERRADURA REPOSADO
HERRADURA ANEJO
MEZCAL JOVEN
MEZCAL REPOSADO
MEZCAL ANEJO
MILAGRO SILVER
MILAGRO REPOSADO
MILAGRO ANEJO
MILAGRO SELECT SILVER
MILAGRO SELECT REPOSADO
MILAGRO SELECT ANEJO
PATRON SILVER
PATRON REPOSADO
PATRON ANEJO
PATRON XO CAFÉ
PATRON GRAN BURDEOS
SAUZA BLUE SILVER
TRES GENERACIONES SILVER
TRES GENERACIONES REPOSADO
TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO
1800 SILVER
1800 REPOSADO
1800 COCONUT
DANO'S ANEJO
DANO'S BLANCO
DANO'S REPOSADO
DANO'S PINEAPPLE
DBL Well Tequila
DBL AVION SILVER
DBL AVION REPOSADO
DBL AVION ANEJO
DBL AVION ESPRESSO
DBL CABO WABO BLANCO
DBL CABO WABO REPOSADO
DBL CABO WABO ANEJO
DBL CASA NOBLE CRYSTAL
DBL CASA NOBLE REPOSADO
DBL CASA NOBLE ANEJO
DBL CASAMIGOS BLANCO
DBL CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
DBL CASAMIGOS ANEJO
DBL CAZADORES SILVER
DBL CAZADORES REPOSADO
DBL CAZADORES ANEJO
DBL CORAZON BLANCO
DBL CORAZON REPOSADO
DBL CORAZON ANEJO
DBL CORRALEJO SILVER
DBL CORRALEJO REPOSADO
DBL CORRALEJO ANEJO
DBL CORZO SILVER
DBL CORZO REPOSADO
DBL CORZO ANEJO
DBL DON JULIO BLANCO
DBL DON JULIO REPOSADO
DBL DON JULIO ANEJO
DBL DON JULIO 1942
DBL DOBEL
DBL EL JIMADOR ANEJO
DBL EL MAYOR REPOSADO
DBL EL MAYOR ANEJO
DBL ESPOLON BLANCO
DBL ESPOLON REPOSADO
DBL ESPOLON ANEJO
DBL HORNITOS PLATA
DBL HORNITOS REPOSADO
DBL HORNITOS CRISTALINO
DBL HORNITOS BLACK BARREL
DBL HORNITOS LIME SHOT
DBL HERRADURA REPOSADO
DBL HERRADURA ANEJO
DBL MEZCAL JOVEN
DBL MEZCAL REPOSADO
DBL MEZCAL ANEJO
DBL MILAGRO SILVER
DBL MILAGRO REPOSADO
DBL MILAGRO ANEJO
DBL MILAGRO SELECT SILVER
DBL MILAGRO SELECT REPOSADO
DBL MILAGRO SELECT ANEJO
DBL PATRON SILVER
DBL PATRON REPOSADO
DBL PATRON ANEJO
DBL PATRON XO CAFÉ
DBL PATRON GRAN BURDEOS
DBL TRES GENERACIONES SILVER
DBL TRES GENERACIONES REPOSADO
DBL TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO
DBL 1800 SILVER
DBL 1800 REPOSADO
DBL 1800 COCONUT
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Refried beans whipped with cheese, onions, jalapeños and a blend of spicy seasonings.
CHICKEN Empanadas
Crispy empanadas rolled in vegetable dough stuffed with shredded chicken and creamy buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese.
Camarones Acapulco
Five shrimp stuffed with spicy cheese, wrapped in bacon, deep-fried and served with chipotle sauce.
Minichangas
Seafood mixed with a saffron cream sauce wrapped in flour tortillas, lightly fried and served with our homemade chipotle dressing.
Molcajeta de Guacamole
Our family's recipe blends fresh avocados, spices and diced tomatoes into a zesty dip.
Nachos Grande
Corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken, ground beef, chili con carne, beef and beans or just beans, covered with melted jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, olives and sour cream.
Nachos Traditional
Corn tortilla chips covered with melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, scallions, olives and jalapeños.
Pollo Wings
Crispy chicken wings served buffalo or BBQ style with celery and creamy blue cheese dressing.
Quesadilla
A piping hot 12" large flour tortilla folded around melted jack and cheddar cheese and onions, garnished with scallions and diced tomatoes.
Queso Dip
A blend of american cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Tequila Poppers
Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and dipped in premium gold tequila batter and deep-fried.
CHICKEN Empanadas
Crispy empanadas rolled in vegetable dough stuffed with shredded chicken and creamy buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese.
Soups & Salads
Black Bean Soup
Authentic and hearty, served with melted cheese and onions.
Casa Salad
Crispy shredded lettuce topped with black beans, avocado, grilled marinated mushrooms, zucchini, squash, cheese, tomatoes, scallions and olives.
Chicken Avocado Salad
Chunks of chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, avocados, diced tomatoes, scallions, and olives on a bed of crisp green lettuce.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
With avocado, chicken, and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese and corn tortilla chips.
Chili Con Carne
Zesty ground beef and bean chili with melted cheese; served with a flour tortilla.
Garden Salad
Crispy shredded lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, olives and cheese.
Garlic Shrimp Salad
Shrimp sauteed with garlic, green peppers and onions, served with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, scallions, olives and cheese.
Seafood Salad
Crispy shredded lettuce tucked beneath our creamy seafood, cheese, tomatoes, scallions and olives.
Taco Salad
A heaping treat of Mexican favorites - A flour tortilla shell filled with our zesty beef and bean chili, shredded lettuce, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, scallions, olives and jalapeños.
House Specials
Big Max Enchilada
Three corn tortillas, layered with your choice of chicken, ground beef, beans or just cheese. Topped with our homemade enchilada sauce and served with rice and sour cream.
Burrito Mesquite
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice and refried beans, topped with our chef's special sauce, grilled vegetables, chicken or steak, and cheese, peppers and onions, served with guacamole and sour cream.
Cancun Chicken
Marinated boneless chicken breast, charbroiled and served with rice and our special honey mustard sauce.
Enchilada Del Mar
Two soft corn tortillas, stuffed with crabmeat and baby shrimp mixed in a saffron cream sauce, served on a bed of rice, topped with our special creamy spinach sauce and melted cheese, with a side of sour cream.