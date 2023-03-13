Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mexico Lindo 1410 E Roseville Pkwy STE 140

review star

No reviews yet

1410 East Roseville Parkway

140

Roseville, CA 95661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Chips(Basket)

$3.00

Guacamole

$13.00

Wings

$12.00

Quesadilla

$11.50

Chorizo Bean Dip

$10.00

Flautas

$13.00

Empanadas Appetizer

$12.00

Mini Chimis

$12.00

Alambre

$12.00

Alambre Fries

$15.00

Chile Verde Fries

$15.00

Taco Trio

$12.00

Esquite

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Soups and Salads

Cup Pozole

$7.00

Bowl Pozole

$13.00

Portobello Salad

$14.00

Cup Tortilla soup

$7.00

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$13.00

Soup & Salad

$9.50

Bacon Wedge Salad

$16.00

Skirt Steak Salad

$24.00

Fajita Salad

$16.00

Plate Combos

1 Item Plate Combo

$16.50

2 Item Plate Combo

$20.50

Platillos Fuertes

Fajitas

$22.00

Chile Verde

$19.00

Steak a la Mexicana

$22.00

Carnitas

$19.00

Mole

$18.00

Birria Tacos

$18.00

Pollo Boracho

$19.00

Arrachera

$22.00

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$12.00

Supreme Burrito

$13.50

Chimichanga

$14.00

Bean and Cheese

$10.00

Bowls

Protein Bowl

$16.00

Veggie Bowl

$15.00

Seafood

Mango Ceviche

$17.00

Beer Battered Tacos

$18.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Camarones A la Diabla

$22.00

Camarones Mojo De Ajo

$22.00

Camarones Rancheros

$22.00

Vegan

Portobello Enchiladas

$18.00

Empanadas

$18.00

Portobello Fajitas

$20.00

Desserts

Flan

$8.50

Churros

$8.50

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.50

Kids

kids Quesadilla

$6.50

kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

kids enchilada

$6.50

kids bean and cheese

$6.50

kids chicken nuggets

$6.50

kids soft taco

$6.50

kids hard taco

$6.50

Kids nachos

$6.50

A La Carte

A La Carte chile relleno

$7.50

A La Carte Tamale Chicken

$7.50

A La Carte Tamale Rajas

$7.50

A La Carte Tamale Chile Verde

$7.50

A La Carte Taco Soft

$7.50

A La Carte Taco Hard

$7.50

A La Carte Enchilada Mole

$7.50

A La Carte Enchilada Roja

$7.50

A La Carte enchilada Verde

$7.50

A La Carte Tostada

$7.50

A La Carte Birria Taco

$7.50

Side Tortillas

$2.50

Sides

Spanish Rice

$6.00

Cilantro Lime

$6.00

Black Beans

$6.00

Refried Beans

$6.00

crema

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Brunch

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$16.00

Huevos a La Mexicana

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Machaca

$16.00

Chile Verde Omelet

$16.00

Milanesa Ranchera

$16.00

Carnitas Skillet

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Steak and Eggs

$24.00

Chorizo Benedict

$16.00

Breakfast Enchiladas

$16.00

Bacon and Eggs

$16.00

Menudo

$13.00

Pozole

$13.00

Pancakes

$8.00

French Toast

$8.00

Burrito

$8.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Mug Root Beer

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Horchata

$3.25

Jamaica

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Bar

Wine

Frank Family Cabernet

$19.00+

Pineridge Cabernet

$145.00

Juggernaut Cabernet

$12.00+

Freakshow Zinfandel

$11.00+

Trivento Malbec

$10.00+

St Huberts The Stag

$12.00+

Pessimist Red Blend

$12.00+

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Frank Family Chardonnay

$19.00+

Cakebread Sauv Blanc

$13.00+

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Matua Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Phantom Chardonnay

$10.00+

Froze

$12.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$15.00+

Zonin Prosecco

$7.00+

Vueve Clicquot

$135.00

Rose Hogwash

$10.00+

Mimosa

$10.00

Fruit Mimosa

$12.00

Frank Family Cabernet

$19.00+

Pineridge Cabernet

$145.00

Juggernaut Cabernet

$12.00+

Freakshow Zinfandel

$11.00+

Trivento Malbec

$10.00+

St Huberts The Stag

$12.00+

Pessimist Red Blend

$12.00+

Beer Bottles

Bohemia

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Victoria

$6.50

Bud Zero

$6.50

Raspados

Berry Bella

$12.00

Chi Chi

$13.00

Margarita Frozen

$12.00

Miami Vice

$12.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Sangria

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Sangrai

$11.00

Chavela

$9.00

Michelada

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Craft Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Lalo's Paloma

$13.00

Pedro's Punch

$13.00

Draft Beer

Track 7 Daylight

$7.00

device Curious Haze

$7.50

805

$7.00

Farmers Calle

$7.75

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Revision Disco Ninja

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy

$7.50

Space Dust

$8.00

Fifty Fifty Tahoe Pilsner

$7.50

Track 7 Left Eye Right Eye

$8.00

Track 7 Panic

$7.50

Mango Cart

$7.00

Golden Cider

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1410 East Roseville Parkway, 140, Roseville, CA 95661

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Nami - Roseville
orange star3.1 • 1,208
1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Q1227
orange star4.8 • 809
1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar - Roseville
orange star3.9 • 1,709
1475 Eureka Rd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Cluck N Cone
orange starNo Reviews
1485 Eureka Rd suite 150 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
University of Beer - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1516 Euerka Road Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jacks Urban Eats
orange star4.4 • 139
1005 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Creekside
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
No reviews yet
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston