MEXICO LINDO - MABLETON

Restaurant info

The story of Mexico Lindo Restaurant begins in the summer of 1984, when entrepreneurs’ members of our family migrated from Colombia to Atlanta. Mexico Lindo first opened its doors in Smyrna, Cobb County, just north of Atlanta. Within a few years, one other location was opened in Cobb County merrily because of our success in bringing authentic Mexican dishes to Atlanta area. What came to life was a truly unique dining experience authentic tastes of Mexico and Colombia all in one place. Nearly four decades later, some of our original and most popular dishes are still on the menu. Our award-winning Fajita Nachos are among popular dishes that are still on the menu since day one. Not only has our food surpassed our customers’ expectations, but also our amazing Margaritas. Mexico Lindo has been known to have the best margaritas in town, year after year.

