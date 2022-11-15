Restaurant header imageView gallery

MEXICO LINDO - MABLETON

No reviews yet

848 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Mableton, GA 30126

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Combo
Lindo Bowl

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$6.00

Queso, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Guacamole

$7.00
Mexican Guacamole

Mexican Guacamole

$8.00
Lindo Trio

Lindo Trio

$9.00
Fajita Dip

Fajita Dip

$9.00
Calamari

Calamari

$9.00

Breaded calamari with jalapeños fried to perfection. Served with our house signature Rooster sauce.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$10.00

Two deliciously breaded crab cakes with a side of creamy cilantro lime aioli. Served with a mango vinaigrette side salad.

Ceviche Tropical

Ceviche Tropical

$12.00

Lobster, mahi, shrimp, pico de gallo, and chunks of avocado.

Avocado Egg Rolls

$10.00

New Item

Fingerlicious

Empanadas

Empanadas

$8.00

Filled with beef, rice, and potato. Served with pico de gallo.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Basket 10 Add $1 for buffalo style.

Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$10.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pineapple, and jalapeños.

Cali Wrap

Cali Wrap

Filled with your choice of meat with rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Tostones

Tostones

Fried green plantains topped with shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with our signature Lindo Tropical sauce.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$9.00

Shredded chicken wrapped in flour tortillas fried and topped with chipotle aioli and black bean corn salsa.

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Beans Nachos

$7.00

Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Beef Nachos

$9.00

Beef/Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Grill Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Steak Nachos

$12.00

Shrimp Nachos

$12.00

Texas Nachos

$12.00
Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, red and green bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, refried beans and melted queso.

Vegan Super Nachos

$14.00

Plant based protein, melted vegan cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, vegan sour cream.

Soups

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$7.00

A savory soup loaded with rice and chicken. Served with a salad.

Shrimp & Poblano Corn Chowder

$10.00

A creamy chowder packed with shrimp, corn, and minced poblano peppers. Served with a side of toasted bolillo bread.

Baja Chicken Stew

$9.00

Pork

Carnitas

$13.00

Pork tips Served with rice & beans

Pork Ribeye

$16.00

Juicy pork ribeye, glazed with our signature sweet chili bourbon glaze. Served on a bed of mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, with a side of our delicious fire-roasted corn sauce.

Bowls

Lindo Bowl

Lindo Bowl

A deliciously deconstructed version served on a bed of rice and topped with black bean corn salsa, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

Salads

Black Bean Mango Salad

A bed of romaine lettuce, cucumber, fresh diced mango, tomato, avocado, and black beans. Served with a mango vinaigrette.

ML Signature Salad

ML Signature Salad

$15.00

Your choice of ML seasoned Salmon or Mahi-Mahi on a fresh Spring mix blend, Fire-Roasted corn, tomato, with our signature Jalapeño dressing.

Steaks

Carne Asada

$18.00

A thin cut skirt steak served fajita style with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.

Churrasco

Churrasco

$22.00

Seared and glazed in a chimichurri sauce. Served with a side of rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.

Seafood

Seafood Burrito

Seafood Burrito

$17.00

Filled with sautéed shrimp, scallops, calamari, and rice. Dressed with a creamy chipotle sauce and served with a balsamic vinaigrette side salad.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Boiled jumbo shrimp served in our own spiced Mexican cocktail sauce creating a 16oz delicacy.

Salmon a la Plancha

Salmon a la Plancha

$18.00

Salmon filet over a bed of Cali Veggies and sauteed spinach. Topped with our deliciously sweet Mango Chutney sauce.

Tilapia/Mojarra

$18.00

Fresh deep-fried whole tilapia with a side of lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with rice and beans.

Mexican Paella

Mexican Paella

$18.00

18 Shrimp, calamari, scallops, and mussels sautéed with smoked sausage, chicken, and rice.

Chicken

Pollo Asado

$16.00

Char-grilled chicken breast fajita style topped with pineapples. Served with rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.

Chicken Tequila

Chicken Tequila

$18.00

Grilled chicken marinated in a house-made tequila sauce and topped with four grilled shrimp. Served with a supreme flame roasted corn salsa, tomatoes, and avocado.

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$17.00

Smothered in a chile-queso, bacon and mushroom gravy. Served with a side of mashed potatoes and a Cali Veggie medley

Pollo Gourmet

Pollo Gourmet

$16.00

(Pronounced Po-yo- gourmet) This chicken breast is sautéed and marinated to perfection then evenly grilled and baked with ham, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, chile chipotle, and cheese. Served with rice.

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$13.00

A heaping mound of rice and shredded chicken mixed with roasted red peppers. Served with a side of sweet plantains. Add bacon upon request.

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Layers of seasoned grilled chicken, spicy salsa, and shredded cheese. Topped with sour cream, parmesan cheese, diced onions, avocado slices, cilantro, and tomatoes. Minced chorizo sausage can be added upon request.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$17.00

All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.

Mixed (Steak & Chicken) Fajitas

$17.00

All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.

Mahi Mahi Fajitas

$18.00

All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.

Salmon Fajitas

$18.00

All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.

Texas (Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp) Fajitas

$18.00

All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$13.00

All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.

Make Your Own Combo

Served with rice and beans Pick two from: Taco Burrito Chile relleno Enchilada Tostada Tamale (Your choice of filling. Ground beef, shredded chicken, cheese, or bean.) UPCHARGE FOR: • STEAK • GRILLED CHICKEN • SHRIMP

Combo

$11.00

Served with rice and beans

A La Carta

Hard Shell Taco

$3.00

Hard or soft shell with your choice of filling. Topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.

Soft Shell Taco

$3.00

Hard or soft shell with your choice of filling. Topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.

Soft Corn Taco

$3.00

Burrito

$5.00

Choice of filling in a flour tortilla topped with a melted shredded cheese and our in-house burrito sauce.

Enchilada

$4.00

Wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with a melted shredded cheese, topped with green sauce or enchilada sauce.

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Bell pepper topped with your choice of filling with melted cheese.

Tostada

$5.00

Open faced hard taco topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Tamale

$5.00

A steamed cornmeal dough base in an opened corn husk with your choice of filling on top and drizzled with our in-house enchilada sauce.

Specialties

Hot Potato Fajita

Hot Potato Fajita

$12.00

Lightly baked potato topped with steak and or grilled chicken served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add Shrimp $2

Enchiladas Mexico Lindo

Enchiladas Mexico Lindo

$13.00

Three enchiladas with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga

Chile Poblano

Flatbreads

Chicken Bacon Avocado

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$10.00

Grilled chicken and bacon covered in a layer of melted shredded cheese, drizzled with a cilantro lime aioli, and topped with avocado.

Chicken Chipotle

Chicken Chipotle

$11.00

Grilled chicken smothered in our signature smoky bacon and mushroom chipotle gravy and covered with melted shredded cheese.

Taqueria

Tacos are portioned out for three tacos in each order, and unfortunately ARE unable to be mixed and matched.
Mahi Taco

Mahi Taco

$15.00

Grilled Mahi fillet topped with jalapeño slaw, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with a side of rice.

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Topped with red cabbage, tomatoes, scallions, curry mayo, and served with a side of rice.

Salmon Taco

Salmon Taco

$16.00

Pan seared and topped with red cabbage, tomatoes, and cucumber dill sauce. Served with rice.

Calamari Taco

$14.00

Lightly breaded and topped with red cabbage and a sweet chili sauce. Served with rice.

Al Carbon Taco

$15.00

Choice of steak and or grilled chicken topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans and our in-house tomatillo salsa.

Chorizo Taco

$12.00

Spicy Mexican sausage topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans and salsa verde.

Crab Cake Taco

$12.00

Western Taco

$15.00

Smoked brisket, chipotle aioli, black bean corn salsa, and onion straws.

Southern Taco

$15.00

BBQ smoked brisket, jalapeño pineapple coleslaw, and onion straws.

Al Pastor Taco

$13.00

Pork meat with pineapple topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans and our in-house tomatillo salsa.

Korean BBQ Taco

$12.00

Sweet and spicy BBQ pork topped with cucumber, cilantro, and red bell pepper. Served with rice.

Carnitas Taco

$13.00

Seasoned shredded pork with grilled onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

New York Strip Taco

New York Strip Taco

$15.00

Grilled to temperature and topped with chipotle aioli, romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a side of rice.

Vegan Tacos

Vegan Tacos

$15.00

Seasoned plant-based protein, topped with sauteéd mushrooms, caramelized onions served with a side of our delicious salsa verde.

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.00+
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.00+
20 Wings

20 Wings

$23.00+

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00+

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00+

Beef Quesadilla

$8.00+

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00+

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00+

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00+

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.00+

Texas Quesadilla

$12.00+

Vegan Quesadilla

$12.00+

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Kids Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Tacos

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Desserts

Flan

$6.00
Churros and Ice Cream

Churros and Ice Cream

$7.00

Sopapilla and Ice Cream

$6.00

Sopapilla

$4.00

Brownie and Ice Cream

$7.00
Xango Burrito

Xango Burrito

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

TOGO

Small Chips

$3.00

Medium Chips

$5.00

Large Chips

$10.00

Small Salsa 8oz

$3.00

Medium Salsa 16oz

$5.00

Large Salsa 32oz

$9.00

Large 32oz Cheese Dip

$24.00

Medium 16oz Cheese Dip

$12.00

Pico 8oz

$7.00

Pico 16oz

$12.00

Sides

Beef

Chicken

Seafood

Pork

Veggies

Salsa

Vegan

Extras

Breaded

$2.00

Extra Cheese Dip

$2.00

Extra Cilantro

$1.00

Extra Dressing

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Guaca

$2.00

Extra Jalapeno

$1.00

Extra Onions

$1.00

Extra Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Extra Pico

$1.00

Extra Refried Beans

$2.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Tomato

$1.00

Street Vendor

$1.00

Extra Chimichurri

$1.50

Popular Side Orders

Rice

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Rice N Beans

$5.00

Rice N Black Beans

$5.50

Chipotle Mash

$4.00

Fries

$3.50

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

Bread (Pan Bolillo)

$3.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Side Cheese Dip

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Tortilla

Fajita Style

$4.00

Supreme

$2.50

Side Salad

$7.00

Side jalapeno Coleslaw

$7.00

Season

Pimento Cheese Dip

Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.00
Pork Vegan Bowl

Pork Vegan Bowl

$15.00
Ageta Sushi Pimento

Ageta Sushi Pimento

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffe

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Water

Orange Juice

$3.00

Jarritos

Pineapple

$3.00

Mandarin

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Tamarind

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.00+

Mango

$4.00+

Guava

$4.00+

Passion Fruit

$4.00+

Pina

$4.00+

Stawberry

$4.00+

Season

Pimento Cheese Dip

Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.00
Pork Vegan Bowl

Pork Vegan Bowl

$15.00
Ageta Sushi Pimento

Ageta Sushi Pimento

$10.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
The story of Mexico Lindo Restaurant begins in the summer of 1984, when entrepreneurs’ members of our family migrated from Colombia to Atlanta. Mexico Lindo first opened its doors in Smyrna, Cobb County, just north of Atlanta. Within a few years, one other location was opened in Cobb County merrily because of our success in bringing authentic Mexican dishes to Atlanta area. What came to life was a truly unique dining experience authentic tastes of Mexico and Colombia all in one place. Nearly four decades later, some of our original and most popular dishes are still on the menu. Our award-winning Fajita Nachos are among popular dishes that are still on the menu since day one. Not only has our food surpassed our customers’ expectations, but also our amazing Margaritas. Mexico Lindo has been known to have the best margaritas in town, year after year.

848 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Mableton, GA 30126, Mableton, GA 30126

