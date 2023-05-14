Mexico Lindo - Smyrna 2620 South Cobb Dr SE
2620 South Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Popular Items
Lindo Bowl
A delicious deconstructed version of a burrito; a bed of rice topped with black beans, jalapeño corn salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein. Served with sour cream on the side.
Fajita Nachos
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, red and green bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, refried beans and melted queso. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Fajitas
Your option of protein served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad and your choice of tortillas.
Dinner Menu
Shareables
Queso Dip
Guacamole
Mexican Guacamole
Lindo Trio
Queso, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo
Fajita Dip
Queso dip with your choice of protein and tortillas.
Calamari
Breaded calamari with jalapeños fried to perfection. Served with our signature Rooster sauce.
Crab Cakes
Two deliciously breaded crab cakes with a side of aioli. Served with a mango vinaigrette side salad.
Ceviche Tropical
Mahi, shrimp, pico de gallo and chunks of avocado.
Empanadas (4)
Crunchy cornmeal dough filled with ground beef, rice, and potato mix. Served with pico de gallo.
Taquitos
Shredded chicken wrapped in flour tortillas, fried and topped with chipotle aioli, black beans and corn salsa.
Tostones
Fried green plantains topped with shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with our Tropical Lindo sauce.
Lindo Classics
Carnitas
Seasoned fried pork tips with caramelized onions. Served with rice, beans, avocado salad and your choice of tortillas.
Burrito Bonito Wrap
Sizeable burrito filled with your choice of protein, rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with fries.
Lindo Rice
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice drizzled with our delicious cheese dip.
Chilaquiles
Chips drenched in a tangy salsa verde topped with our grilled chicken, sour cream, avocado slices, onions, cilantro, shredded and Parmesan cheese.
Hot Potato Fajita
Baked potato topped with your choice of protein, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream on the side.
Enchiladas Mexico Lindo
Three enchiladas wth your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and sour cream on the side.
Grilled Enchiladas Mexico Lindo
Three enchiladas wth your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and sour cream on the side.
Chile Poblano
Two fire roasted poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of protein and shredded cheese. Topped with our in-house tnagy sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Poblano (Grilled Protein)
Two fire roasted poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of Grilled protein and shredded cheese. Topped with our in-house tnagy sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga
Your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with our delicious queso. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga (Grilled Protein)
Your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with our delicious queso. Served with rice and beans.
Arroz Con Pollo
Heaping mound of rice and shredded chicken mixed with bacon and veggies. Served with a side of sweet plantains.
Mexican Paella
Shrimp, calamari, scallops and mussels sautéed with smoked sausage, shredded chicken and rice.
Mojarra
Fresh deep-fried whole tilapia with a side of lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.
Camarones A La Diabla
Juicy shrimp sautéed fajita style and simmered in our homemade tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, salad and your choice of tortillas.
Mexican Burger
Guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled pineapple, pickled jalapeños and chipotle aioli.
Soups
Salads
Black Bean Mango Salad
Bed of romaine lettuce, cucumber, fresh diced mango, tomato, avocado and black beans. Served with a mango vinaigrette.
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Tossed in chipotle ranch and topped with tortilla strips, sour cream and guacamole.
From The Grill
Carne Asada
A thin cut skirt steak served on a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad and your choice of tortillas.
NY Strip
Perfectly seared with a side of chimichurri sauce. Served with rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pollo Asado
Char-grilled pineapple slices on top of seared chicken breast. Served on a bed of bell peppers and onions with rice, beans, fajita salad and your choice of tortillas.
Chicken Tequila
Grilled chicken drizzled with a house-made tequila sauce and topped with four grilled shrimp. Served with a roasted corn salsa, tomatoes and avocado.
Pescado a La Plancha
Mahi or Salmon fillet over a bed of Cali veggies and sautéed spinach. Topped with our delicious sweet mango chutney sauce.
Fajitas
Your option of protein served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad and your choice of tortillas.
Taqueria
Al Carbon
Choice of steak or grilled chicken topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans and our in-house tomatillo sauce.
Picanha Tacos
Savory grilled picanha steak topped with a creamy avocado salsa and pickled red onions.
Smoked Brisket
Smoked brisket, chipotle aioli, black bean corn salsa, and onion straws.
Fish Tacos
Grilled Mahi or Salmon fillet topped with jalapeño slaw, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with rice.
Grilled Shrimp
Topped with red cabbage, tomatoes, scallions, and curry mayo. Served with rice.
Al Pastor
Pork and grilled pineapple topped with cilantro and onions. Served with our in-house tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Vegan Al Pastor
Plant-based pork strips with grilled pineapple topped with onions and cilantro.
Quesadilla
Half Quesadilla
One quesadilla with your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side.
Full Quesadilla
Two quesadillas with your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side.
Half Grilled Quesadilla
One quesadilla with your choice of filling, bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side.
Full Grilled Quesadilla
Two quesadillas with your choice of filling, bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side.
Lindo Bowl
Wings
Nachos
A La Carta
Taco
Hard or soft shell with your choice of filling. Topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Burrito
Choice of filling in a flour tortilla topped with melted shredded cheese and our in-house burrito sauce.
Enchilada
Choice of filling wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce and melted shredded cheese.
Chile Relleno
Grilled green pepper stuffed with your choice of filling and shredded cheese.
Chicken Tamale
Steamed cornmeal dough filled with shredded chicken in an open corn husk. Drizzled with our homemade salsa verde and crema
Make Your Own Combo
Pick two items with your choice of filling. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Sides/Extras
Rice and Beans
Rice
Beans
Fries
Fajita Style
Supreme
Seafood Sides
Protein Sides
Tortillas (3)
Veggie Sides
Chicken Broth (32oz)
Sour Cream
Vegan Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Vegan Mozarella
Guac Side
Cheese Dip Side
Extra Dressing
Salsa/Sauces
Plain Tostones
Extras
Desserts
Flan
A baked custard topped with caramel.
Churros
Mexican cinnamon sticks drizzled with honey
Tres Leches
Sponge cake soaked in a mixture of condensed milk, evaporated milk, and cream.
Fried Cheese Cake
Cheesecake chimichanga with your choice of flavor on the side.
Brownie and Ice Cream
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
2620 South Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080