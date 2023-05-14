  • Home
Mexico Lindo - Smyrna 2620 South Cobb Dr SE

No reviews yet

2620 South Cobb Dr SE

Smyrna, GA 30080

Popular Items

Lindo Bowl

$10.00

A delicious deconstructed version of a burrito; a bed of rice topped with black beans, jalapeño corn salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein. Served with sour cream on the side.

Fajita Nachos

$16.00

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, red and green bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, refried beans and melted queso. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Fajitas

$14.00

Your option of protein served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad and your choice of tortillas.

Dinner Menu

Shareables

Queso Dip

$7.00

Guacamole

$8.00
Mexican Guacamole

$9.00
Lindo Trio

$10.00

Queso, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo

Fajita Dip

$10.00

Queso dip with your choice of protein and tortillas.

Calamari

$10.00

Breaded calamari with jalapeños fried to perfection. Served with our signature Rooster sauce.

Crab Cakes

$11.00

Two deliciously breaded crab cakes with a side of aioli. Served with a mango vinaigrette side salad.

Ceviche Tropical

$13.00

Mahi, shrimp, pico de gallo and chunks of avocado.

Empanadas (4)

$9.00

Crunchy cornmeal dough filled with ground beef, rice, and potato mix. Served with pico de gallo.

Taquitos

$10.00

Shredded chicken wrapped in flour tortillas, fried and topped with chipotle aioli, black beans and corn salsa.

Tostones

$12.00

Fried green plantains topped with shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with our Tropical Lindo sauce.

Lindo Classics

Carnitas

$16.00

Seasoned fried pork tips with caramelized onions. Served with rice, beans, avocado salad and your choice of tortillas.

Burrito Bonito Wrap

$12.00

Sizeable burrito filled with your choice of protein, rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with fries.

Lindo Rice

$14.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice drizzled with our delicious cheese dip.

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Chips drenched in a tangy salsa verde topped with our grilled chicken, sour cream, avocado slices, onions, cilantro, shredded and Parmesan cheese.

Hot Potato Fajita

$13.00

Baked potato topped with your choice of protein, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream on the side.

Enchiladas Mexico Lindo

$16.00

Three enchiladas wth your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and sour cream on the side.

Grilled Enchiladas Mexico Lindo

$18.00

Three enchiladas wth your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and sour cream on the side.

Chile Poblano

$14.00

Two fire roasted poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of protein and shredded cheese. Topped with our in-house tnagy sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Poblano (Grilled Protein)

$17.00

Two fire roasted poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of Grilled protein and shredded cheese. Topped with our in-house tnagy sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga

$14.00

Your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with our delicious queso. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga (Grilled Protein)

$17.00

Your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with our delicious queso. Served with rice and beans.

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.00

Heaping mound of rice and shredded chicken mixed with bacon and veggies. Served with a side of sweet plantains.

Mexican Paella

$20.00

Shrimp, calamari, scallops and mussels sautéed with smoked sausage, shredded chicken and rice.

Mojarra

$20.00

Fresh deep-fried whole tilapia with a side of lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.00

Juicy shrimp sautéed fajita style and simmered in our homemade tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, salad and your choice of tortillas.

Mexican Burger

$17.00

Guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled pineapple, pickled jalapeños and chipotle aioli.

Soups

Chicken Soup

$7.00

Savory soup loaded with rice and chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, tomato, avocado and lime on the side.

Sopa Del Mar

$18.00

Seafood medley with mahi and mixed veggies in a savory chipotle broth. Topped with cilantro and chunks of avocado.

Salads

Black Bean Mango Salad

$12.00

Bed of romaine lettuce, cucumber, fresh diced mango, tomato, avocado and black beans. Served with a mango vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Tossed in chipotle ranch and topped with tortilla strips, sour cream and guacamole.

From The Grill

Carne Asada

$20.00

A thin cut skirt steak served on a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad and your choice of tortillas.

NY Strip

$24.00

Perfectly seared with a side of chimichurri sauce. Served with rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pollo Asado

$18.00

Char-grilled pineapple slices on top of seared chicken breast. Served on a bed of bell peppers and onions with rice, beans, fajita salad and your choice of tortillas.

Chicken Tequila

$20.00

Grilled chicken drizzled with a house-made tequila sauce and topped with four grilled shrimp. Served with a roasted corn salsa, tomatoes and avocado.

Pescado a La Plancha

$20.00

Mahi or Salmon fillet over a bed of Cali veggies and sautéed spinach. Topped with our delicious sweet mango chutney sauce.

Fajitas

$14.00

Your option of protein served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad and your choice of tortillas.

Taqueria

Al Carbon

$16.00

Choice of steak or grilled chicken topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans and our in-house tomatillo sauce.

Picanha Tacos

$18.00

Savory grilled picanha steak topped with a creamy avocado salsa and pickled red onions.

Smoked Brisket

$16.00

Smoked brisket, chipotle aioli, black bean corn salsa, and onion straws.

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Grilled Mahi or Salmon fillet topped with jalapeño slaw, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with rice.

Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

Topped with red cabbage, tomatoes, scallions, and curry mayo. Served with rice.

Al Pastor

$14.00

Pork and grilled pineapple topped with cilantro and onions. Served with our in-house tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Vegan Al Pastor

$17.00

Plant-based pork strips with grilled pineapple topped with onions and cilantro.

Quesadilla

Half Quesadilla

$8.00

One quesadilla with your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side.

Full Quesadilla

$10.00

Two quesadillas with your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side.

Half Grilled Quesadilla

$10.00

One quesadilla with your choice of filling, bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side.

Full Grilled Quesadilla

$12.00

Two quesadillas with your choice of filling, bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side.

Lindo Bowl

Lindo Bowl

$10.00

A delicious deconstructed version of a burrito; a bed of rice topped with black beans, jalapeño corn salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein. Served with sour cream on the side.

Wings

5 Piece Wings

$9.00

Five wings served with celery and your choice of dressing.

10 Piece Wings

$14.00

Ten wings served with celery and your choice of dressing.

Nachos

A La Carta Nachos

$8.00

Your choice of protein on a bed of chips and queso.

Fajita Nachos

$16.00

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, red and green bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, refried beans and melted queso. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Vegan Super Nachos

$16.00

A La Carta

Taco

$3.00

Hard or soft shell with your choice of filling. Topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.

Burrito

$5.00

Choice of filling in a flour tortilla topped with melted shredded cheese and our in-house burrito sauce.

Enchilada

$4.00

Choice of filling wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce and melted shredded cheese.

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Grilled green pepper stuffed with your choice of filling and shredded cheese.

Chicken Tamale

$5.00

Steamed cornmeal dough filled with shredded chicken in an open corn husk. Drizzled with our homemade salsa verde and crema

Make Your Own Combo

$12.00

Pick two items with your choice of filling. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Sides/Extras

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fajita Style

$3.00

Supreme

$3.00

Seafood Sides

Protein Sides

Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Veggie Sides

Chicken Broth (32oz)

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Vegan Sour Cream

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Vegan Mozarella

$3.00

Guac Side

$4.00

Cheese Dip Side

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Salsa/Sauces

$1.50

Plain Tostones

$4.00

Extras

Desserts

Flan

$8.00

A baked custard topped with caramel.

Churros

$8.00

Mexican cinnamon sticks drizzled with honey

Tres Leches

$8.00Out of stock

Sponge cake soaked in a mixture of condensed milk, evaporated milk, and cream.

Fried Cheese Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake chimichanga with your choice of flavor on the side.

Brownie and Ice Cream

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Hotdog

$6.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids 2 Tacos

$6.00

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Ginger Ale Bottle

$3.00

Fruit Water

$4.00+

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

To Go

Chips

$1.50+

Salsa

$1.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
