Mexico Restaurant & Bar 3810 Ventnor Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3810 Ventnor Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Popular Items

Sopa de Pollo
Fajitas
Chimichangas


Appetizers

1/2 Nachos

1/2 Nachos

$9.50

Corn tortillas served with melted cheese & topped with refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos & queso fresco.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.50

Corn tortillas served with melted cheese & topped with refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos & queso fresco.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

Muddled avocado, cilantro & diced onions with nacho chips

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$4.25

Ground Chicken sauteed with tomatoes, onions and jalapenos served in a flour empanada. Accompanied with sour cream, 2 per serving.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.50

Guajillo & Haberno hot sauce served with carrots and blue cheese, 10 per serving.

Chorizo con Queso

Chorizo con Queso

$8.00

Melted cheese dip with Chorizo, diced jalapenos, tomatoes & onions served with nacho chips.

Cocktail de Camarones

Cocktail de Camarones

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail - Shrimp mixed with onions, tomato sauce, avocado & cilantro.

Mini Quesadillas

$7.50

Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, your choice of meat sauteed in a red sauce with onions, red & green peppers. Accompanied with sour cream.

Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$11.00

Diced tomatoes, avocado, onion, jalapeños, cilantro and lime served with nacho chips.

Soups & Salads

Sopa de Pollo

Sopa de Pollo

$6.00

Chicken soup with rice, potatoes, carrots & cilantro

Crema de Cangrejo

Crema de Cangrejo

$7.00

Cream of Crab bisque prepared with fresh mushrooms, artichokes and crabmeat.

Sopa de Frijoles

Sopa de Frijoles

$6.00

Creamy pinto beans soup topped with crispy corn tortillas & queso fresco.

Ensalada de Aguacate

Ensalada de Aguacate

$13.00

Avocado salad is served with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, radishes, red & green peppers, and carrots.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with guacamole, queso fresco, diced tomatoes, red onions, sour cream and crispy corn tortilla strips.

Entrees

Pollo Acapulco

$17.75

Chicken breast sautéed with a ranchera sauce topped with melted cheese. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.

Pollo a la Mexicana

$17.75

Strips of chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions and jalapeño peppers. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.

Bisteck a la Mexicana

$18.75

Strips of beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions and jalapeño peppers. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$20.00

Grilled steak marinated and served with rice, refried beans, and a Sope.

Carne Tampiquena

Carne Tampiquena

$22.00

Grilled steak marinated and served with two chicken Enchiladas dipped in a Mole sauce. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.

Quesadillas

$15.75

Three flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat sautéed in a red sauce with onions, red and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, refried beans and sour cream.

Quesadillas de Hongos

$16.50

Three flour tortillas filled with melted cheese & Portobello mushrooms sautéed with onions and Chipotle. Accompanied with rice, refried beans and sour cream.

Chimichangas

$17.75

Three deep flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and Chicken sautéed in a red sauce with onions, red and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Mexicano

Burrito Mexicano

$15.75

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, melted cheese and refried beans. Accompanied with rice, salad, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Feliz

Burrito Feliz

$17.75

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, melted cheese, refried beans, diced tomatoes, cilantro and Chipotle sauce. Accompanied with rice, salad, sour cream and guacamole.

Enchiladas

$17.00

Three corn tortillas rolled with chicken, dipped in your choice of Mole or Salsa Verde topped with sour cream, onions and queso fresco. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$17.25

Three corn tortillas rolled with chicken and dipped in a Salsa Verde & topped with melted cheese. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$19.75

A Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, fried in a light fluffy egg batter topped with a sweet Mexican sauce containing raisins & plantain bananas. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$17.75

Crispy corn tortillas cut into triangles & dipped in your choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde topped with onions, sour cream, queso fresco. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.

E.T.T.

E.T.T.

$21.00

Dinner Combo: Enchilada is a corn tortilla filled with chicken, dipped in mole sauce & topped with sour cream, cheese and onions. Taco is a warm, corn tortilla filled with beef, cilantro and onions. Tamal is a hand-made steamed dough filled with chicken marinated in a Mexican sauce wrapped in a banana leaf.

B.Q.S.

B.Q.S.

$21.00

Dinner Combo: Burrito is a small flour tortilla filled with chicken, melted cheese and refried beans. Quesadilla is a small flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and chicken sautéed in a pepper and onion sauce. Sope is a hand-made tortilla topped with refried beans, guacamole, cabbage, sour cream and chicken.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$17.75

Your choice of type: Traditional Fajitas is served in a red sauce sautéed with onions, red and green peppers. Fajitas Nortenas is sauteed with onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers. Both choices are accompanied with rice, refried beans, flour tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream.

Sopes

Sopes

$15.50

Hand-made corn tortillas topped with refried beans, guacamole, cabbage, sour cream, and queso fresco, 3 per serving.

Flautas

Flautas

$15.50

Three rolled fried corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with cabbage, sour cream, guacamole and queso fresco. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.

Tostadas

$14.50

Three flat corn tortillas topped with refried beans, cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, and chicken, 3 per serving.

Seafood

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$21.00

Tilapia fillets lightly breaded served in a flour tortilla topped with cabbage, diced tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream and a chipotle sauce. Accompanied with rice and salad, 2 per serving.

Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

Jumbo garlic Shrimp served in a flour tortilla topped with cabbage, diced tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream and a chipotle sauce. Accompanied with rice and salad, 2 per serving.

Camarones Acapulco

Camarones Acapulco

$22.00

Jumbo Shrimp served with ranchera sauce topped with melted cheese. Accompanied with rice and salad.

Camarones Cancun

Camarones Cancun

$22.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in a lemon, butter and white wine sauce. Accompanied with rice and salad.

7 Mares

$24.00

A spicy seafood soup with Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, and Calamari accompanied with your choice of Portuguese bread or corn tortillas.

Tacos & Tortas

Tacos de Pollo

$11.50

Served in a warm corn tortilla with radishes and your choice of meat. Regular Style with cilantro and onions. Gabacho style with lettuce, tomato & cheese, per order.

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$11.50

Served in a warm corn tortilla with radishes and your choice of meat. Regular Style with cilantro and onions. Gabacho style with lettuce, tomato & cheese, per order.

Tacos de Beef

$11.50

Served in a warm corn tortilla with radishes and your choice of meat. Regular Style with cilantro and onions. Gabacho style with lettuce, tomato & cheese, per order.

Tacos al Pastor

$12.50

Served in a warm corn tortilla with pork marinated in a chile guajillo & pasilla sauce with sautéed onions topped with cilantro and diced pineapples, 3 per serving.

Tacos de Hongos

$11.00

Served in warm corn tortilla with portobello mushrooms sautéed with onions, cilantro and chipotle, 3 per serving.

Tacos de Alambre

$12.00

Served in warm corn tortilla with steak, onions, peppers, cheese and bacon, 3 per serving.

Torta Mexico

Torta Mexico

$10.50

Sandwich made with a soft portaguese bread filled with Chicken and Steak, refried beans, sour cream, avocado, lettuce, onions, cheese and jalapeños peppers.

Torta Oaxaquena

Torta Oaxaquena

$10.50

Sandwich made with a soft portaguese bread filled with Chicken, mole sauce, refried beans, sour cream, avocado, lettuce, onions, cheese and jalapeños peppers.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadillas

$6.50

Two flour tortillas filled with cheese and Chicken accompanied with a side of rice.

Kid's Mini Burrito

Kid's Mini Burrito

$6.50

Flour tortilla filled with cheese & refried beans accompanied with rice.

Chicken Fingers

$11.25

Boneless chicken tenders lightly breaded served with french fries.

Sides

Rice

Rice

$4.50

Refried Beans

$4.50

Rice & Beans

$9.00

French Fries

$4.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50
Jala. Toreados

Jala. Toreados

$5.00
Tamales

Tamales

$4.50

Hand-made steamed dough filled with Chicken and mole wrapped in a banana leaf, Oaxaca style.

Tortillas Flour (3)

$1.25

Tortillas Maiz (3)

$1.25

Tortila 1 Extra Flour

$0.50

Tortilla 1 Extra Maiz

$0.50

2 oz Cilantro

$1.00

2 oz Diced Onions

$1.50

2 oz Diced Tomato

$1.50

2 oz Diced Jala. Verdes

$1.00

2 oz Guacamole

$2.00

2 oz Jalapenos

$1.75

4 oz Jalapenos

$2.50

8 oz Jalapenos

$5.00

2 oz Mole Sauce Side

$1.50

4 oz Mole Sauce Side

$3.00

8 oz Mole Sauce Side

$6.00

12 oz Mole Sauce Side

$9.00

16 oz Mole Sauce Side

$12.00

8 oz Mozzarella

$4.00

2 oz Queso Fresco

$0.75

2 oz Salsa Verde

$1.25

4 oz Salsa Verde

$2.50

8 oz Salsa Verde

$4.50

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.75

4 oz Sour Cream

$1.50

8 oz Sour Cream

$3.00

Avocado Whole Slices

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips Small

$2.25

Chips Medium

$3.00

Chips Lg

$4.25

4 oz Salsa

$2.00

8 oz Salsa

$3.25

12 oz Salsa

$4.75

16 oz Salsa

$6.50

24 oz Salsa

$9.50

2 oz Salsa Verde

$1.25

4 oz Salsa Verde

$2.25

8 oz Salsa Verde

$4.50

12 oz Salsa Verde

$6.75

8 oz Salsa & Sm Chips

$5.50

8 os Salsa & Med Chips

$6.25

8 oz Salsa & Lg Chips

$7.50

12 oz Salsa & Lg Chips

$9.00

16 oz Salsa & Lg Chips

$10.75

24 oz Salsa & Lg Chips

$13.75

Dessert

Apple Pie Empanada

Apple Pie Empanada

$5.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Flan

$4.50
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.25

Boing Guava

$3.75

Boing Mango

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale Soda

$2.50

Horchata TO GO

$4.50

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.50

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.50

Sangria Soda

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mexico Restaurant & Bar food offers a variety of tastes ranging from spicy chili flavors to the hard to find, sweet and hearty Mole sauce. The food is traditional Mexican cuisine prepared from actual homemade recipes.

Website

Location

3810 Ventnor Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

