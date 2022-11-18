Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mexicocina 931 Southwest 2nd Avenue

931 Southwest 2nd Avenue

Gainesville, FL 32601

Order Again

Entrees

BIRRIA 2 TACOS

$12.00

Slow Cooked Shredded Beef Tacos, Corn Tortillas, with Melted Cheese served with Flavorful Broth

TACOS CHICKEN

$11.50

Corn Tortilla, Loaded Taco, Pico, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, CIlantro, Onions

3 TACOS SHRIMP

$13.00

DILLA PORK

$12.00

BURGER

$12.00

Toasted Bun, 2 Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Special Sauce

BIRRIA 3 TACOS

$15.00

TACOS PORK

$11.50

DILLA CAMPECHE Steak

$14.00

DILLA CHICKEN

$12.00

12 inch Flour Tortilla, FIlled with 4 Blends of Cheese, Choice of Protein, Pico and Sour Cream on the Side

CHICKEN SAND

$12.00

Toasted Bun, Fried Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Chipotle Honey

BURRITO SPECIAL

$14.00

3 TACOS CAMPECHE Steak

$14.00

Cheese Dilla

$8.00

VEGETARIAN

$14.00

VEGAN

$14.00

Appetizer

Nachos

$9.00

House-made chips, shredded cheese, roasted vegetables, queso, pickled jalapenos shredded chicken

Chorizo Queso 6 oz

$8.00

House Made Chips, Chorizo and white queso

Queso 2oz

$2.50

Queso 6 oz

$8.00

House Made Chips and White Queso

LOADED FRIES

$9.00

QUESO, FRIES, PICO, PICKLED JALAPENO, CHORIZO

FRIES

$4.00

STREET CORN

$3.75

RICE AND BEANS

$4.00

Pico N Chips

$3.00

Guac

$4.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Coke Zero Can

$2.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Orange

$3.00

Apple Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Jarritos Pinapple

$3.00

Bottle Coke Large

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Modern Fresh Mexican Serving Birria Beef Tacos, Tacos, Quesadillas, Burgers and Chicken Sandwich.

931 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

