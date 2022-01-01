Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Mexico City Grill/Chick-A-Boom

702 Reviews

$$

8028 s Emerson ave

indianapolis, IN 46237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Arroz Con Pollo
LG Queso Dips & Chips
SM Queso Dips & Chips

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Patron Nachos

$14.50

Nachos Al Carbon

Nachos Mama

$10.99

Plain Nachos

$8.99

Bean Nachos

$6.59

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Mexican Jump Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Queso Fundido

Taquitos

$10.99

Spicy Chicken Wings Mexican-Style

Chicken Soup

$7.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$7.99

Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Bean Dip

$6.99

The Dips

Mexicali Triple Dip

$8.99

SM Queso Dips & Chips

$4.99

LG Queso Dips & Chips

$6.99

Small Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Large Guacamole Mexicano

$6.49

Guacamole Made At Table

$11.99

Choriqueso Dip

$7.99

Bean Dip

$6.99

Large Salsa

$4.99

Medium salsa

$2.99

Mini Queso

$1.99

Mini Salsa

$1.25

Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

Seafood Avocado Salad

$15.99

Classic Taco Salad

$11.99

Chicken Avocado Salad

$11.99

Veggie Bowl

$8.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Avocado Salad

$6.99

Fajita Taco Salad Supee All

$15.99

Salmon Salad

$21.99

Enchiladas

Mexico City Enchiladas

$11.99

Enchilada Monterrey

$11.99

Seafood Enchilada

$13.99

Enchilada Con Creme

$11.99

Veggie Enchiladas

$11.99

Cilantro Enchiladas

Enchilada Rancheras

$11.99

Enchilada Suizas

$11.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$11.99

Enchiladas Supremes

$11.99

Quesadillas

Monterrey Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla Del Oceano

$14.99

Quesadilla Mazatlan

$12.99

Garden Quesdilla

$12.99

Mexico City Quesadilla

La Isla Quesadilla

$12.99

Texas Lamb Quesadilla

$12.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Quesadilla Fajita Ck

$12.99

Burritos

Burrito Al Pastor

$12.99

The King Burrito

$11.99

Fajita Burrito

$12.99

Pulquero Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Burrito Monterrey

$12.99

Garden Burrito

$11.99

Chile Colorado Burrito

$12.99

Burrito Del Campo

$14.99

Burrito Carne Asada

$12.99

Mexico City Burrito

$11.99

Burrito Toluca

$11.99

Burrito Supremos

$11.99

Burrito Seafood

$12.99

Burrito Deluxe

$12.99

Burrito Campechano

$12.99

Sizzling Fajitas

Mexico City Fajitas For One

$15.99

Mexico City Fajitas For Two

$29.99

Al Pastor Fajitas For One

$11.99

Al Pastor Fajitas For Two

$25.99

Del Mar Fajitas

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas For One

$16.99

Shrimp Fajitas For Two

$29.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.99

Angus Steak Fajita For One

$15.99

Angus Steak Fajitas For Two

$28.99

Chicken Fajita For One

$14.99

Chicken Fajita For Two

$26.99

Chicken And Steak for One

$15.99

Jalisco Fajitas For One

$16.99

Jalisco Fajitas For Two

$28.99

Chicken And Steak For Two

$28.98

Chimichangas

Carnitas Chimichangas

$12.99

Monterrey Chimichanga

$11.59

Texas Lamb Chimichanga

$12.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$14.99

Mexico City Chimichanga

$12.99

Twin Chimichanga

$11.99

Classic Chimichanga

$11.99

Veggie Chimichanga

$9.99

Mariscos

Tilapia & Camarones

$13.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

Spanish Paella Serves Two!

$39.99

Atlantic Salmon

$16.99

Tacos Del Mar

$13.99

Arroz Con Mariscos

$15.99

Camarones Al Ajillo

$14.99

Seven Seas Soup

$15.99

Yucatan Platter

$14.99

Ceviche

$12.99

Arroz Con Camaron

$13.99

Camarones A La Crema

$14.99

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Ceviche For Mix

$14.99

Chicken

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.99

Spicy Chicken & Shrimp

$13.99

Pollo Chipotle

$11.99

Pollo Jalisco

$12.99

Pollo Fundido

$11.99

Pollo Cremoso

$11.99

Pollo Loco

$12.49

Pollo Sabroso

$11.99

Pollo Hawaii

$12.99

Pollo Tropical

$14.99

Pollo Loco Real

$12.49

Combos

One Choice Combo

$8.49

Two Choice Combo

$9.49

Three Choice Combo

$11.49

Friday Combo Special

$9.99

Friday Combo Special

$9.99

Friday Combo Special

$9.99

The Finest Tastes Of Mexico City

Carnitas De La Casa

$12.99

Steak Ranchero

$15.99

Especial De La Cocina

$14.99

Super Mexico City Grill Pizza

$12.99

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Mexico City Pizza

$10.99

Acapulco Surf 'N' Turf

$16.99

Molcajete

$19.99

Carne Asada

$15.99

Steak Mexicano

$15.99

Arroz Con Carne

$12.99

Street Tacos

Street Tacos Chicken

$12.99

Street Tacos Steak

$12.99

Street Tacos Chorizo

$12.99

Street Tacos Campechanos

$12.99

Street Tacos Carnitas

$12.99

Street Tacos Pastor

$12.99

Street Tacos Mix & Mach

$12.99

Street Tacos Shrimp

$13.99

Vegetarian Plates

A. One Bean Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada And Refried Beans

$11.99

B. Two Bean Burritos Covered With Cheese Sauce

$11.99

C. One Cheese Quesadilla, One Cheese Enchilada And Mexican Rice

$11.99

D. One Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

E. One Spinach Quesadilla

$11.99

F. Two Spinach Enchiladas

$11.99

A La Carte

Burrito

Enchilada

$3.50

Tostada

$3.99

Chalupas

$4.29

Fresh Tamale

$4.99

Taco

Chilie Relleno

$4.99

Grill Chicken Taco

$3.50

Grill Steak Taco

$3.75

White Burrito

Platano Frito

$6.99

Quesadilla

Chimichanga A L C

Tacos Special

$1.89

Tamale Oaxaca

$5.99

Sandwiches

Ranchero Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Barbecued Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Angus Beef Burger

$8.99

Sides

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.29

Three Tortillas

$0.99

French Fries

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.29

Roasted Potatoes

$3.49

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

Rice

$2.29

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.29

Sour Cream

$1.25

Tomatoes

$1.00

Avocado

$2.29

Olives

$0.99

X Chips And Salsa

$1.99

Jalapenos Frescos

$1.25

Jalapenos En Vinagre

$1.25

Guacamole Side

$2.49

Salsa Verde

$1.99

Cilantro

$0.75

Mole Sauce

$1.99

Tortillas

$0.99

Tomatillo Small

$2.25

Corn Tortilas

$1.00

House Salad

$5.99

Baby Beans

$1.49

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.59

Churros

$4.49

Banana Chimichanga

$4.59

Mexican City-Style Flan

$4.29

Sopapilla & Ice Cream

$4.29

Tres Leches

$3.99Out of stock

Platano Frito

$5.99

Sides 16-oz

16-oz Mom's Potatoes & Gravy

$6.99

16-oz Bacon Onion Green Beans

$6.99

16-oz Mac & cheese

$6.99

16-oz Brown Sugar Baked Beans

$6.99

16-oz Indiana Sweet Cut Corn

$6.99

16-oz Mustard Potato Salad

$6.99

16-oz Fries

$6.99

Extra Dipping Sauce

Boom

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

Bourbon Sriracha

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

1/2 Pan Feeds 20-30

Mom's Potatoes & Gravy

$44.99

Mexican refried beans

$34.99

Bacon Onion Green Beans

$44.99

Mac & Cheese

$44.99

Brown Sugar Baked Beans

$34.99

Mexican rice

$34.99

Indiana Sweet Cut Corn

$44.99

Full Pan Feeds 40-50

Mom's Potatoes & Gravy

$84.99

Bacon Onion Green Beans

$84.99

Mac & Cheese

$84.99

Brown Sugar Baked Beans

$61.99

Indiana Sweet Cut Corn

$59.99

Mexican rice

$61.99

Mexican refried beans

$61.99

A L C Jumbos

3 Jumbos

$7.99

12 Jumbos

$28.99

25 Jumbos

$49.99

50 Jumbos

$94.99

A L C Slims

6 Slims

$7.99

12 Slims

$14.99

25 Slims

$25.99

50 Slims

$49.99

Big Bites

6 Big Bites

$6.99

12 Big Bites

$13.99

25 Big Bites

$24.99

50 Big Bites

$48.99

Poppers

25 Chicken Poppers

$15.99

50 Chicken Poppers

$32.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Cherry Coke

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.59

Fanta

$2.59

Iced Tea

$2.59

Fresh Sweet Iced Tea

$2.59

Coffee

$2.59

Milk

$2.39

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.59

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.59

Peach Tea

$2.59

Frozen Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Frozen Peach Shake

$4.99

Frozen Mango Shake

$4.99

Frozen Raspberry Shake

$4.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Water

Mr Pibb

$2.59

Horchata

$2.99

Kids Drink

Doke Bottle Grande

$3.50

Peach Tea

$3.99

Kids Meals

Kids Mexican Pizza

$6.50

Kids Cheese Sticks

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Pollo Con Arroz

$6.50

Kids Chicken poppers

$6.50

kids Ice cream

$1.99

Kids Combos

Kids Combo

$5.99

Kids Ice Cream

Kids Ice Cream

$1.35

Postres

Fried Ice Cream

$4.59

Churros

$4.49

Banana Chimichanga

$5.99

Flan

$4.29

Sopapilla & Ice Crem

$4.29

Platano Frito

$6.99

Imported Draft Beers

Dos Equis Dark 16-oz

$4.99

Dos Equis Dark 21-oz

$6.99

Dos Equis Dark 32-oz

$8.59

Negra Modelo 16-oz

$4.99

Negra Modelo 21-oz

$6.99

Negra Modelo 32-oz

$8.59

Modelo Especial 16-oz

$4.99

Modelo Especial 21-oz

$6.99

Modelo Especial 32-oz

$8.59

Pacifico 32 Oz

$8.59

Pacifico 16 oz

$4.99

Pacifico 21 oz

$6.99

Pacifico 32 Oz

$8.59

Blue Moon 32-oz

$8.59

Blue Moon 21-oz

$6.99

Domestic Draft Beer

Coors Light 16-oz

$3.99

Coors Light 21-oz

$5.99

Coors Light 32-oz

$6.99

Bud Light 16-oz

$3.99

Bud Light 21-oz

$5.99

Bud Light 32-oz

$6.99

Miller 21

$5.99

Miller 32

$6.99

Miller 16

$3.99

Blue Moon Draft 16-oz

$3.99

Blue Moom 32-oz

$6.99

Imported Mexican Beer

Dos Equis Dark

$3.99

Dos Equis Lager

$3.99

Corona Extra

$3.99

Corona Light

$3.99

Sol

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$3.99

Tecate

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Modelo Especial

$3.99

Blue Moon

$3.99

Corona Premiere

$3.99

Victoria

$3.99

Domestic Bottles

Bud Light

$3.59

Coors Light

$3.59

Michelob Ultra

$3.59

Budwiser

$3.59

Miller lite

$3.59

Micheladas

Micheladas

$11.99

Red Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.99

Merlot

$6.99

Malbec

$6.99

Red Rose

$6.99

Wine Bottle

$26.99

White Wines

Chardonay

$6.99

Chablis

$6.99

Rose

$6.99

Pinot Grigio

$6.99

White Zinfandel

$6.99

Moscato

$6.99

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.99

Sangria

Sangria Glass

$7.59

Sangria Half-Pitcher

$13.99

Sangria Pitcher

$23.99

House Specialties

Whiskeys

$7.59

Mixed Cocktails

$8.99

Screwdriver

$8.99

Daiquiris

$7.99

Caipirinha

$8.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.99

Funny on the Farm

$6.99

Blue Sky

$7.99

Michelada

$10.99

Hurricane

$7.99

Jager Bombs

$7.99

Shots

$7.99

Tito's Special

$7.99

Maker's Special

$7.59

Q. Mojito

$8.99

Whiskey Doble

$13.99

Patron Shot

$8.99

Casa Amigos

$8.99

Cantarito

$12.99

Cosmopolitan

$7.99

Blue Patron Mixed

$7.99

Cuervo Shot

$8.99

Clase Azul Rep.

$21.99

Cinnam Crunch Shot

$9.99

Washin Apple

$9.99

Bahama Mamma

$8.99

Hpnotiq Cognac

$7.99

Piscola

Piscola

$6.99

Pisco Sour

Pisco Sour

$7.99

Strawberry Pisco Sour

Strawberry Pisco Sour

$8.99

TACOS 5 M

Taco

$2.00

NACHOS

Nachos Mama 5 M

$8.99

BURRITOS

White Burrito

$4.99

LITTLE AMIGOS

Kids Cheese Quesadilla 5 M

$4.99

LA CANTINA

Miller 32 Promo

$5.99

Coors Light 32-oz Promo

$5.99

Regular 16-oz PROMO

$17.98

Jumbo 28-oz PROMO

$23.96

Moscato

$19.99

Merlot

$19.99

New! Pink Moscato

$19.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis, IN 46237

Directions

Gallery
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
orange starNo Reviews
640 S Madison Avenue Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Roscoe’s Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
642 S Madison Avenue Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews - 3113 w. Smith Valley Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143
View restaurantnext
La 5th Ave Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
1707 East Minnesota Street Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
orange starNo Reviews
1718 S East St Indianapolis, IN 46225
View restaurantnext
La Margarita - Fountain Square - 1043 Virginia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1 Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston