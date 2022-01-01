Mexican & Tex-Mex
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexico City Grill/Chick-A-Boom
702 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis, IN 46237
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews - 3113 w. Smith Valley Rd.
No Reviews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in indianapolis
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near indianapolis