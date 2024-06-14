This restaurant does not have any images
Mexico Magico Restaurant and Cantina
474 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Guacamole
Made to order served with fresh made chips$9.00
- Queso Fundido
Melted Oaxaca cheese, poblano peppers & chorizo$16.00
- Camarones Cucaracha Style
Marinated easy peel head on shrimp, served with cucumbers, red onion & homemade black habanero sauce$18.00
- Toritos
Bacon wrapped yellow jalapenos stuffed with shrimp & cream cheese, served on a bed of cabbage with sautéed bell peppers & onions with homemade black habanero sauce$18.00
- Camarones Aguachiles
Your choice red/ green sauce. Raw shrimp cured in lime juice, cucumbers, pickled red onion, avocado$19.00
- Raw Oysters$16.00
- Loaded Raw Oysters
Raw oysters with shrimp tar tar, jalapeño, cilantro, lemon, citrus soy sauce, served on ice$21.00
- Torre De Mariscos
Seafood tower shrimp ceviche, cooked shrimp, octopus, squid, aguachiles, avocado, cucumber, tomato & red onion, bathed in our homemade special sauce$32.00
- Botana De Mariscos
Mixed seafood appetizer cooked shrimp, lime cured raw shrimp as aguachiles, scallops, octopus, cucumbers, red onion & avocado topped with our homemade cocktail sauce$36.00
Cocteles
- Camaron/Shrimp
Shrimp$13.00
- Pulpo/Octopus
Octopus$13.00
- Camaron Y Pulpo / Shrimp & Octopus
Shrimp & Octopus$13.00
- Campechana Mixto / Mixed Seafood
Mixed Seafood$13.00
- Campechana Especial
Special Cocktail with shrimp, octopus, & calamari along with a side of oysters & aguachiles add scallops for +4.00 more$25.00
Tacos
- Chicken Tacos
Your choice of a corn or flour tortilla topped with onion and cilantro and a side of green & red salsa$3.00
- Steak Tacos
Your choice of a corn or flour tortilla topped with onion and cilantro and a side of green & red salsa$4.00
- Tacos Especial
Sautéd shrimp, steak or chicken Your choice of protein in a corn or flour tortilla with melted Oaxaca cheese, beans, cabbage, pico de gallo & salsa$6.00
- Ensenada Tacos
Fish/ shrimp beer battered in a corn tortilla topped with our secret sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled onions, & cucumbers$5.00
- Taco Gobernador
Sautéed shrimp, Oaxaca cheese & cabbage$6.00
- Taco Pulpo Enchilado
Octopus Enchilado Taco with spicy sauce & Oaxaca cheese$6.00
Burritos
- Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla loaded chicken, rice, beans & pico de gallo$10.00
- Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla loaded with steak, rice, beans & pico de gallo$12.00
- Shrimp Burrito
Flour tortilla loaded with Shrimp, rice, beans & pico de gallo$13.00
- Mar y Tierra Burrito
Flour tortilla loaded with Steak & Shrimp, rice, beans & pico de gallo$14.00
Plato Del Mar
- Mojarra Frita
Whole seasoned fried tilapia$22.00
- Filete De Pescado/Camaron
Pan fried fish/ Shrimp sautéed with choice of sauce. Diabla (spicy), chipotle, mojo de ajo (garlic), ranchero or Veracruzano$23.00
- Camarones Empanizados
Panko breaded shrimp with chipotle dipping sauce$24.00
- Camarones Con Tocino
Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with cream cheese$25.00
- Arroz Marisuero
Fried rice with octopus, calamari, clams, fish, prawns, sea snail, muscles, bell pepper and seasonings$27.00
- Pulpo L Las Brazaz
Grilled octopus marinated in our special sauce$29.00
- Mariscada Para Dos
Sautéed shrimp, fried fish, bacon wrapped yellow pepper poppers stuffed with cream cheese & shrimp, bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled octopus & fish stew$40.00
Toastadas
- Ceviche De Camaron
Shrimp Ceviche$10.00
- Ceviche De Pescado Estilo Nayarit
Nayarit style with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, red onions & seasoned to perfection$10.00
- Camaron Cocido
cooked shrimp$11.00
- Camarones Aguachiles
Shrimp Aguachiles green/ red with cucumber, onion, avocado & pickled red onion on a corn tostada$11.00
- Ceviche De Camaron Y Pulpo
Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche$11.00
- Marisco Mixto
Mixed Seafood Shrimp, octopus, calamari & scallops$11.00
- Callo De Hacha
Scallop$15.00
- Plato De Ceviche
Camaron/ pescado ceviche bowl with fish or shrimp served with 2 tostadas & crackers$19.00
Platillos Caseros
- Flautas Estilo Mexicali
3 Flautas (taquitos) deep fried in corn tortillas drenched in our homemade tomato salsa topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, Mexican crema & avocado$12.00
- Enchiladas
Your choice of protein wrapped in corn tortillas with cheese smothered in our homemade red enchilada sauce topped with cotija cheese, crema & avocado. Comes with 3 enchiladas$12.00
- Fajitas
Your choice of protein, sautéed bell peppers, onion, tomato & jalapeño$18.00
- Molacajete Cielo Mar Y Tierra
Shrimp, chicken, steak, chorizo, melted cheese, cooked in our homemade roasted tomato salsa with cactus & jalapeño peppers$29.00
- Steak$24.00
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
